TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the revised December 2025 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on January 6, 2026. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker Symbols Exchange Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF CAFR TSX $0.050 CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF CACB TSX $0.075 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX $0.096 CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool -- ETF Series CCNS TSX $0.050 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool -- ETF Series CCRE CBOE $0.055 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool -- ETF Series CPLS TSX $0.055 CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX $0.050 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX $0.040 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund -- ETF Series CSCP CBOE $0.000 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLC CBOE $0.055 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLU CBOE $0.020 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLI CBOE $0.086 CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF CSBI TSX $0.040 CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series CTBB CBOE $0.024 CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series CTBC CBOE $0.029 CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series CTBD CBOE $0.031 CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series CTBE CBOE $0.040 CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series CTBF CBOE $0.031 CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series (USD)* CTUD.U CBOE $0.021 CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series (USD)* CTUE.U CBOE $0.023 CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF CCAD TSX $0.100 CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF (USD)* CUSD.U TSX $0.170 CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF CALB TSX $0.030 CIBC Income Advantage Fund -- ETF Series CCLO CBOE $0.080 CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF CCCB TSX $0.115 CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF CCDC TSX $0.130 CIBC U.S. High Dividend Covered Call ETF CUDC TSX $0.125 CIBC U.S. High Dividend Covered Call ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUDC.F TSX $0.125 CIBC MSCI Canada Equity Index ETF CCEI TSX $0.216 CIBC MSCI USA Equity Index ETF CUEI TSX $0.096 CIBC MSCI EAFE Equity Index ETF CIEI TSX $0.200 CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution -- ETF Series CSCB CBOE $0.313 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution -- ETF Series CSBA CBOE $0.289 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution -- ETF Series CSBG CBOE $0.000 CIBC MSCI USA Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUEH TSX $0.461 CIBC MSCI EAFE Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CIEH TSX $1.400 CIBC All-Equity ETF Portfolio CEQY TSX $0.173 CIBC Conservative ETF Portfolio -- ETF Series CCON TSX $0.140 CIBC Balanced ETF Portfolio -- ETF Series CBLN TSX $0.132 CIBC Balanced Growth ETF Portfolio -- ETF Series CGRW TSX $0.128 CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF CCLN CBOE $0.000 CIBC Global Growth ETF CGLO TSX $0.044 CIBC International Equity ETF CINT TSX $0.236 CIBC MSCI Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF CEMI TSX $0.370 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund -- ETF Series CSCE CBOE $0.356 CIBC Sustainable Global Equity Fund -- ETF Series CSGE CBOE $0.000

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for CUSD.U, CTUC.U, CTUD.U, and CTUE.U

