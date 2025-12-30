CIBC Asset Management announces revised CIBC ETF cash distributions for December 2025 Français

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the revised December 2025 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions.

Unitholders of record on December 31, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on January 6, 2026. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF

Ticker

Symbols

Exchange

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF

CAFR

TSX

$0.050

CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

CACB

TSX

$0.075

CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) 

CFLX

TSX

$0.096

CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool -- ETF Series

CCNS

TSX

$0.050

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool -- ETF Series

CCRE

CBOE

$0.055

CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool -- ETF Series

CPLS

TSX

$0.055

CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF

CCBI

TSX

$0.050

CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CGBI

TSX

$0.040

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund -- ETF Series

CSCP

CBOE

$0.000

CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLC

CBOE

$0.055

CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLU

CBOE

$0.020

CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLI

CBOE

$0.086

CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

CSBI

TSX

$0.040

CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

CTBB

CBOE

$0.024

CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

CTBC

CBOE

$0.029

CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

CTBD

CBOE

$0.031

CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

CTBE

CBOE

$0.040

CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series

CTBF

CBOE

$0.031

CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series (USD)*

CTUD.U

CBOE

$0.021

CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund -- ETF Series (USD)*

CTUE.U

CBOE

$0.023

CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF

CCAD

TSX

$0.100

CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF (USD)*

CUSD.U

TSX

$0.170

CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF

CALB

TSX

$0.030

CIBC Income Advantage Fund -- ETF Series

CCLO

CBOE

$0.080

CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF

CCCB

TSX

$0.115

CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

CCDC

TSX

$0.130

CIBC U.S. High Dividend Covered Call ETF

CUDC

TSX

$0.125

CIBC U.S. High Dividend Covered Call ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUDC.F

TSX

$0.125

CIBC MSCI Canada Equity Index ETF

CCEI

TSX

$0.216

CIBC MSCI USA Equity Index ETF

CUEI

TSX

$0.096

CIBC MSCI EAFE Equity Index ETF

CIEI

TSX

$0.200

CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution -- ETF Series

CSCB

CBOE

$0.313

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution -- ETF Series

CSBA

CBOE

$0.289

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution -- ETF Series

CSBG

CBOE

$0.000

CIBC MSCI USA Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUEH

TSX

$0.461

CIBC MSCI EAFE Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CIEH

TSX

$1.400

CIBC All-Equity ETF Portfolio

CEQY

TSX

$0.173

CIBC Conservative ETF Portfolio -- ETF Series

CCON

TSX

$0.140

CIBC Balanced ETF Portfolio -- ETF Series

CBLN

TSX

$0.132

CIBC Balanced Growth ETF Portfolio -- ETF Series

CGRW

TSX

$0.128

CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF

CCLN

CBOE

$0.000

CIBC Global Growth ETF

CGLO

TSX

$0.044

CIBC International Equity ETF

CINT

TSX

$0.236

CIBC MSCI Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

CEMI

TSX

$0.370

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund -- ETF Series

CSCE

CBOE

$0.356

CIBC Sustainable Global Equity Fund -- ETF Series

CSGE

CBOE

$0.000

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for CUSD.U, CTUC.U, CTUD.U, and CTUE.U

CIBC ETFs and the ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, is a trademark or service mark of Morningstar, Inc., and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).The FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ or the underlying data.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $227 billion in assets under administration as of November 2025.

For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected]

