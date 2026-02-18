TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - According to a new CIBC poll, most Canadians plan to retire at 61 and are staying the course in their long-term financial strategies, with three quarters (76 per cent) reporting that their approach to investing has remained unchanged

The poll found that Canadians are taking a proactive approach, with younger generations starting to save for retirement earlier when compared to older generations. On average, Canadians are starting to save for retirement at age 30, with plans to retire at 61:

Gen Z plans to retire at 59

Millennials plan to retire at 61

Gex X plans to retire at 61

Boomers retired (or plan to retire) at 63

Despite starting early, only 41 per cent of Canadians express confidence in having sufficient retirement savings to maintain their desired lifestyle.

"Saving for retirement is one of the most important financial commitments that a person will make, so regardless of where you start, building a plan and regularly reviewing it can help ensure a comfortable future," said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President, Financial Planning and Advice, CIBC. "Leveraging the right tools, making informed budgeting choices, and regularly meeting with an advisor all help towards achieving your retirement ambitions."

Most Canadians (68 per cent) own an investment portfolio, and almost half of Canadian contributors (49 per cent) say they are directing more funds to TFSAs, compared to 32 per cent in RRSPs, while 19 per cent are splitting their contributions evenly. Those opting for TFSA contributions over RRSPs say they appreciate the tax-free withdrawal flexibility, and the ability to contribute at any life stage, including post-retirement.

Among the one-third (32 per cent) of Canadians who do not invest, the top two leading barriers are limited disposable income (63 per cent) and fear of financial loss (38 per cent).

"Personal finance isn't about getting everything right from day one, it's about progress, and investing is a good example of this," added Ms. Lucreziano. "You don't need the perfect strategy or timing to begin, what matters most is getting started and being consistent."

CIBC offers a number of tools to support clients with retirement planning and investment options including:

