TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC is donating $100,000 to the CIBC Foundation British Columbia Emergency Relief Fund in response to the recent tragic events in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

The funding will support local efforts to assist those impacted by the tragedy and contribute to broader healing and recovery efforts within the community.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. and our thoughts are with members of the community who are grieving, as well as with first responders," said Harry Culham, President and CEO of CIBC. "This unimaginable tragedy has touched the hearts of all Canadians, and we stand ready to offer our support to the community on behalf of our team and our clients."

For individuals wishing to support those affected, donations can be made through the CIBC Foundation British Columbia Emergency Relief Fund.

