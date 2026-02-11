TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Cupid's arrow is set to fly, and a new CIBC poll shows that this year's celebrations are all about meaningful moments and mindful budgets.

More than half of Canadians (56 per cent) plan to spend money for Valentine's Day, with those who are dating (85 per cent) leading the way. Younger Canadians aged 18-34 are the biggest spenders this year, with plans to shell out an average of $224, compared to the national average of $179.

A significant 80 per cent of Canadians intend to support local businesses with their Valentine's Day purchases this year. But, with inflation putting pressure on budgets, only 12 per cent of Canadians say they plan to spend more this year on Valentine's Day.

"Valentine's Day is a great reminder that memorable celebrations don't have to come with a hefty price tag," said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President, Financial Planning and Advice, CIBC. "Thoughtful budgeting helps make the most of the occasion without compromising on your financial goals."

Nearly seven in 10 (69 per cent) say they plan to celebrate in some way. The most popular plans include home-cooked meals (34 per cent), quiet night in (33 per cent), and special dinners or events out (32 per cent). Gifts, special notes, and even volunteering are among the diverse ways Canadians will mark the occasion.

The findings are from an Ipsos poll conducted between January 22 to 26, 2026, on behalf of CIBC. For this survey, a sample of 1,500 Canadians aged 18+ were interviewed online. The sample was sourced from the Ipsos panel. The poll is accurate to within ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population.

