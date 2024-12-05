CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results

CIBC's 2024 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available today at www.cibc.com, along with the supplementary financial information and supplementary regulatory capital reports which include fourth quarter financial information. Our 2024 Annual Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2024.

"Our bank delivered record financial performance in 2024 through the consistent execution of our client-focused strategy across business lines and across borders, driving growth for our bank through client relationships and delivering value for all of our stakeholders," said Victor Dodig, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to our CIBC team, in 2024 we continued our robust net client growth, improved our strong client experience scores, and continued to build a connected culture across our bank to serve our clients. These efforts delivered positive operating leverage, a robust capital position, and strong credit quality as we carry our momentum into fiscal 2025. We enter the new fiscal year focused on our strategic priorities of driving growth in the mass affluent and high-net-worth client segments, building on our strength in digital to serve consumers, leveraging our connected platform to grow our wealth management, commercial banking and capital markets businesses, and enabling, simplifying and protecting our bank. Our CIBC team remains committed to our purpose, helping make ambitions real as we serve our clients and build equitable, inclusive and sustainable communities."

Key highlights across our bank in 2024 included:

  • Welcomed over 613,000 net new clients over the last 12 months within CIBC and Simplii Financial in our Canadian consumer franchise.
  • Achieved strong net promoter score (NPS) results across Canadian Banking with continued momentum across key programs including Personal Banking, Digital and Contact Centres as well as top-tier results across our relationship intensive programs in Commercial Banking and Wealth Management in Canada and the U.S.
  • Launched custom-built AI platform internally and a Generative AI pilot with frontline team members, announced plans to hire for more than 200 data and AI roles, developed a new Enterprise AI Framework and established an Enterprise AI Governance Office as we take a measured approach to scaling AI powered tools across our bank.
  • Set an interim 2030 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target for our automotive manufacturing portfolio, complementing our previously set targets for oil and gas, and power generation portfolios.
  • Ranked #2 Registered Investment Advisor in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list.
  • Recognized by Global Finance for the second consecutive year as the Best Investment Bank in Canada and for our leadership in environmental and social sustainability financing, receiving seven sustainable finance awards.

Fourth quarter highlights

Q4/24

Q4/23 (1)

Q3/24

YoY

Variance

QoQ

Variance

Revenue

$6,617 million

$5,847 million

$6,604 million

+13 %

0 %

Reported Net Income

$1,882 million

$1,485 million

$1,795 million

+27 %

+5 %

Adjusted Net Income (2)

$1,889 million

$1,522 million

$1,895 million

+24 %

0 %

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$2,835 million

$2,452 million

$2,939 million

+16 %

-4 %

Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 

$1.90

$1.53

$1.82

+24 %

+4 %

Adjusted Diluted EPS (2)

$1.91

$1.57

$1.93

+22 %

-1 %

Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (3)

13.3 %

11.8 %

13.2 %

Adjusted ROE (2)

13.4 %

12.2 %

14.0 %

Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (3)(4)

1.50 %

1.44 %

1.50 %

Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (excluding trading) (3)(4)

1.86 %

1.66 %

1.84 %

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (5)

13.3 %

12.4 %

13.3 %

(1)

Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(2)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section, including the quantitative reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to: adjusted non-interest expenses and adjusted net income on pages 14 to 18; and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on page 19.

(3)

For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

(4)

Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.

(5)

Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline, which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" section of our 2024 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

CIBC's results for the fourth quarter of 2024 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.01 per share:

  • $12 million ($9 million after-tax) amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets; and
  • $3 million ($2 million after-tax) reversal related to the special assessment imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on U.S. depository institutions, which impacted CIBC Bank USA (U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management).

For the year ended October 31, 2024, CIBC reported net income of $7.2 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $7.3 billion, compared with reported net income of $5.0 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $6.5 billion for 2023, and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) of $11.3 billion, compared with $10.2 billion for 2023.

The following table summarizes our performance in 2024 against our key financial measures and targets, set over the medium term, which we define as three to five years, assuming a normal business environment and credit cycle.

Financial Measure

Medium-term target

2024 Reported Results

2024 Adjusted Results (1)

Diluted EPS growth

7%–10% annually (2)(3)

3-year CAGR (4) = 1.5%

5-year CAGR (4) = 5.4%

3-year CAGR (4) = 0.8%

5-year CAGR (4) = 4.4%

ROE (5)

At least 16% (2)(3)(6)

3-year average = 12.6%

5-year average = 12.8%

3-year average = 13.9%

5-year average = 14.0%

Operating leverage (5)

Positive (2)(3)

3-year average = 0.7%

5-year average = 0.7%

3-year average = 0.1%

5-year average = 0.1%

CET1 ratio

Strong buffer to regulatory requirement

13.3 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)

40%–50% (2)(3)

3-year average = 54.9%

5-year average = 55.4%

3-year average = 48.6%

5-year average = 49.2%

Total shareholder return

Outperform the S&P/TSX Composite

Banks Index over a rolling three- and five-

year period

                                                          3-year                5-year

CIBC:                                                 36.4%               102.9%

S&P/TSX Composite Banks Index:    21.9%               63.8%

Core business performance
F2024 Financial Highlights

(C$ million)

F2024

F2023

YoY Variance

Canadian Personal and Business Banking (7)


Reported Net Income

$2,670

$2,364

up 13%

Adjusted Net Income (1)

$2,689

$2,409

up 12%

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)

$4,881

$4,242

up 15%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)

$4,907

$4,302

up 14%




Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management


Reported Net Income

$1,938

$1,878

up 3%

Adjusted Net Income (1)

$1,938

$1,878

up 3%

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)

$2,789

$2,712

up 3%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)

$2,789

$2,712

up 3%




U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management




Reported Net Income

$501

$379

up 32%

Adjusted Net Income (1)

$600

$420

up 43%

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)

$1,104

$1,226

down 10%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)

$1,237

$1,282

down 4%




Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services


Reported Net Income

$1,988

$1,986

0 %

Adjusted Net Income (1)

$1,988

$1,986

0 %

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)

$2,837

$2,767

up 3%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)

$2,837

$2,767

up 3%

(1)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

(2)

Based on adjusted results. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

(3)

Medium-term targets are defined as through the cycle. For additional information, see the "Overview" section of our 2024 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(4)

The 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is calculated from 2021 to 2024 and the 5-year CAGR is calculated from 2019 to 2024.

(5)

For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

(6)

Beginning in 2025, the adjusted ROE target is revised to 15%+ through the cycle.

(7)

Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Strong fundamentals

While investing in core businesses, CIBC has continued to strengthen key fundamentals. In 2024, CIBC maintained its capital strength and sound risk management practices:

  • Capital ratios were strong, with a CET1 ratio(1) of 13.3% as noted above, and Tier 1(1) and Total capital ratios(1) of 14.8% and 17.0%, respectively, at October 31, 2024;
  • Market risk, as measured by average Value-at-Risk, was $11.0 million in 2024 compared with $9.2 million in 2023;
  • We continued to have solid credit performance, with a loan loss ratio(2) of 32 basis points compared with 30 basis points in 2023;
  • Liquidity Coverage Ratio(1) was 129% for the three months ended October 31, 2024; and
  • Leverage Ratio(1) was 4.3% at October 31, 2024.

CIBC announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend from $0.90 per share to $0.97 per share for the quarter ending January 31, 2025.

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses was $419 million for the fourth quarter, down $122 million or 23% from the same quarter last year. Provision for credit losses on performing loans was down $61 million, due to a decrease resulting from model parameter updates and favourable credit migration mainly driven by paydowns, partially offset by an unfavourable change in our economic outlook. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was down $61 million, primarily due to lower provisions in U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, partially offset by higher provisions across all other strategic business units (SBUs).

Making a difference in our Communities

At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter:

  • The 33rd annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure took place bringing together 55,000 participants and volunteers across Canada, including more than 13,000 Team CIBC members. Over $15 million was raised, including more than $2.5 million by Team CIBC. The 13th annual CIBC Caribbean Walk for the Cure took place with 30,000 participants in locations throughout the Caribbean.
  • CIBC has committed $500,000 to the QEII Foundation in Nova Scotia in support of the Cancer Care Patient App, which will transform health care for cancer patients in Nova Scotia.
  • CIBC announced it is committing $350,000 over four years for the creation of two new student awards to help foster the success of equity-deserving students at Wilfrid Laurier University, encouraging the study of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

(1)

Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and the liquidity coverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2024 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(2)

For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

Fourth quarter financial highlights

As at or for the



As at or for the





three months ended



twelve months ended


2024

2024

2023


2024

2023

Unaudited

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

(1)

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

(1)

Financial results ($ millions)

Net interest income

$

3,633

$

3,532

$

3,197


$

13,695

$

12,825

Non-interest income

2,984

3,072

2,650



11,911

10,507

Total revenue

6,617

6,604

5,847



25,606

23,332

Provision for credit losses

419

483

541



2,001

2,010

Non-interest expenses

3,791

3,682

3,440



14,439

14,349

Income before income taxes

2,407

2,439

1,866



9,166

6,973

Income taxes

525

644

381



2,012

1,934

Net income

$

1,882

$

1,795

$

1,485


$

7,154

$

5,039

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

8

9

8



39

38

     Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

72

63

62



263

267

     Common shareholders

1,802

1,723

1,415



6,852

4,734

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

$

1,874

$

1,786

$

1,477


$

7,115

$

5,001

Financial measures

















Reported efficiency ratio (2)

57.3

%

55.8

%

58.8

%


56.4

%

61.5

%

Reported operating leverage (2)

3.0

%

1.5

%

9.8

%


9.1

%

(5.2)

%

Loan loss ratio (3)

0.30

%

0.29

%

0.35

%


0.32

%

0.30

%

Reported return on common shareholders' equity (2)(4)

13.3

%

13.2

%

11.8

%


13.4

%

10.3

%

Net interest margin (2)

1.40

%

1.39

%

1.32

%


1.36

%

1.35

%

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(5)

1.50

%

1.50

%

1.44

%


1.47

%

1.49

%

Return on average assets (2)(5)

0.72

%

0.71

%

0.61

%


0.71

%

0.53

%

Return on average interest-earning assets (2)(5)

0.78

%

0.76

%

0.67

%


0.77

%

0.58

%

Reported effective tax rate

21.8

%

26.4

%

20.4

%


21.9

%

27.7

%

Common share information

















Per share ($)

- basic earnings

$

1.91

$

1.83

$

1.53


$

7.29

$

5.17



- reported diluted earnings

1.90

1.82

1.53



7.28

5.17



- dividends

0.90

0.90

0.87



3.60

3.44



- book value (6)

57.08

55.66

51.56



57.08

51.56

Closing share price ($)

87.11

71.40

48.91



87.11

48.91

Shares outstanding (thousands)

- weighted-average basic

944,283

943,467

924,798



939,352

915,631



- weighted-average diluted

948,609

945,784

924,960



941,712

916,223



- end of period

942,295

944,590

931,099



942,295

931,099

Market capitalization ($ millions)

$

82,083

$

67,444

$

45,540


$

82,083

$

45,540

Value measures

















Total shareholder return

23.33

%

12.65

%

(14.38)

%


87.56

%

(15.85)

%

Dividend yield (based on closing share price)

4.1

%

5.0

%

7.1

%


4.1

%

7.0

%

Reported dividend payout ratio (2)

47.2

%

49.3

%

56.8

%


49.4

%

66.5

%

Market value to book value ratio

1.53

1.28

0.95



1.53

0.95

Selected financial measures – adjusted (7)

















Adjusted efficiency ratio (8)

57.2

%

55.5

%

58.1

%


55.8

%

56.4

%

Adjusted operating leverage (8)

1.8

%

0.6

%

6.1

%


1.2

%

1.1

%

Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (4)

13.4

%

14.0

%

12.2

%


13.7

%

13.4

%

Adjusted effective tax rate

21.8

%

22.8

%

20.4

%


22.0

%

21.0

%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($)

$

1.91

$

1.93

$

1.57


$

7.40

$

6.73

Adjusted dividend payout ratio

47.0

%

46.6

%

55.4

%


48.5

%

51.1

%

On- and off-balance sheet information ($ millions)

















Cash, deposits with banks and securities

$

302,409

$

301,771

$

267,066


$

302,409

$

267,066

Loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses

558,292

550,149

540,153



558,292

540,153

Total assets

1,041,985

1,021,407

975,690



1,041,985

975,690

Deposits

764,857

743,446

723,376



764,857

723,376

Common shareholders' equity (2)

53,789

52,580

48,006



53,789

48,006

Average assets (5)

1,035,847

1,012,012

962,405



1,005,133

948,121

Average interest-earning assets (2)(5)

961,151

938,914

882,196



929,604

861,136

Average common shareholders' equity (2)(5)

53,763

51,916

47,435



51,025

46,130

Assets under administration (AUA) (2)(9)(10)

3,600,069

3,475,292

2,853,007


3,600,069

2,853,007

Assets under management (AUM) (2)(10)

383,264

371,950

300,218


383,264

300,218

Balance sheet quality and liquidity measures  (11)

















Risk-weighted assets (RWA) ($ millions)

$

333,502

$

329,202

$

326,120


$

333,502

$

326,120

CET1 ratio

13.3

%

13.3

%

12.4

%


13.3

%

12.4

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

14.8

%

14.8

%

13.9

%


14.8

%

13.9

%

Total capital ratio

17.0

%

17.1

%

16.0

%


17.0

%

16.0

%

Leverage ratio

4.3

%

4.3

%

4.2

%


4.3

%

4.2

%

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (12)

129

%

126

%

135

%


n/a

n/a

Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

115

%

116

%

118

%


115

%

118

%

Other information


















Full-time equivalent employees


48,525

48,552

48,074



48,525

48,074

(1)

Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

















(2)

Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(3)

The ratio is calculated as the provision for (reversal of) credit losses on impaired loans to average loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses.

(4)

Annualized.

(5)

Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.

(6)

Common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares issued and outstanding at end of period.

(7)

Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted measures are calculated in the same manner as reported measures, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures is adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, where applicable, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

(8)

Commencing the first quarter of 2024, we no longer gross up tax-exempt revenue to bring it to a taxable equivalent basis (TEB) for the application of this ratio to our consolidated results. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform with the change in presentation adopted in the first quarter of 2024.

(9)

Includes the full contract amount of AUA or custody under a 50/50 joint venture between CIBC and The Bank of New York Mellon of $2,814.6 billion (July 31, 2024: $2,725.2 billion; October 31, 2023: $2,241.9 billion).

(10)

AUM amounts are included in the amounts reported under AUA.

(11)

RWA and our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and the LCR and NSFR are calculated pursuant to OSFI's LAR Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2024 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(12)

Average for the three months ended for each respective period.

n/a

Not applicable.

Review of Canadian Personal and Business Banking fourth quarter results












2024

2024

2023

(1)

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue

$

2,670

$

2,598

$

2,458

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses











Impaired

287

302

259

Performing

(21)

36

23

Total provision for credit losses

266

338

282

Non-interest expenses

1,373

1,388

1,307

Income before income taxes


1,031

872

869

Income taxes

288

244

232

Net income

$

743

$

628

$

637

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

743

$

628

$

637

Total revenue









Net interest income

$

2,070

$

2,010

$

1,908

Non-interest income (2)

600

588

550

$

2,670

$

2,598

$

2,458

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (3)(4)

2.56

%

2.50

%

2.38

%

Efficiency ratio

51.4

%

53.4

%

53.2

%

Operating leverage

3.6

%

1.1

%

9.2

%

Return on equity (5)

25.1

%

21.2

%

25.8

%

Average allocated common equity (5)

$

11,793

$

11,803

$

9,781

Full-time equivalent employees

13,531

13,632

13,208

Net income for the quarter was $743 million, up $106 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(5) were $1,303 million, up $146 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.
     Revenue of $2,670 million was up $212 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher net interest income, mainly from higher deposit margins and volume growth, and higher fees.
     Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 18 basis points mainly due to a favourable asset mix and higher deposit margins, partially offset by lower loan margins.
     Provision for credit losses of $266 million was down $16 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to a lower provision for credit losses on performing loans, partially offset by a higher provision on impaired loans from higher write-offs.
     Non-interest expenses of $1,373 million were up $66 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 mainly due to higher performance-based and employee-related compensation, and higher spending on strategic initiatives.

(1)

Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(2)

Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model.

(3)

Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.

(4)

Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(5)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results












2024

2024

2023

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue









Commercial banking

$

637

$

618

$

634

Wealth management

886

831

732

Total revenue

1,523

1,449

1,366

Provision for credit losses









Impaired

18

35

11

Performing

5

7

-

Total provision for credit losses

23

42

11

Non-interest expenses

790

762

679

Income before income taxes


710

645

676

Income taxes

194

177

186

Net income

$

516

$

468

$

490

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

516

$

468

$

490

Total revenue









Net interest income

$

626

$

539

$

452

Non-interest income (1)

897

910

914


$

1,523

$

1,449

$

1,366

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(3)

2.63

%

2.73

%

3.37

%

Efficiency ratio

51.9

%

52.6

%

49.7

%

Operating leverage

(4.9)

%

(5.7)

%

0.7

%

Return on equity (4)

21.6

%

19.7

%

23.1

%

Average allocated common equity (4)

$

9,502

$

9,459

$

8,401

Full-time equivalent employees

5,537

5,551

5,433

Net income for the quarter was $516 million, up $26 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $733 million, up $46 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.
     Revenue of $1,523 million was up $157 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, driven mainly by higher fee-based revenue from higher AUA and AUM balances, higher commission revenue from increased client activity, and higher net interest income in wealth management. Revenue in commercial banking was slightly higher compared to the prior year due to volume growth and higher fees, partially offset by lower loan and deposit margins.
     Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was down 74 basis points primarily due to the conversion of bankers' acceptances to CORRA loans resulting from the cessation of Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR).
     Provision for credit losses of $23 million was up $12 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher provisions on both performing and impaired loans.
     Non-interest expenses of $790 million were up $111 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation.

(1)

Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model.

(2)

Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.

(3)

Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(4)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in Canadian dollars












2024

2024

2023

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue









Commercial banking

$

512

$

515

$

462

Wealth management

220

211

210

Total revenue

732

726

672

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses









Impaired

84

15

205

Performing

(1)

32

44

Total provision for credit losses

83

47

249

Non-interest expenses (1)

411

416

387

Income before income taxes


238

263

36

Income taxes

36

48

(14)

Net income

$

202

$

215

$

50

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

202

$

215

$

50

Total revenue









Net interest income

$

506

$

477

$

476

Non-interest income

226

249

196


$

732

$

726

$

672

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(3)

3.63

%

3.42

%

3.44

%

Efficiency ratio

56.2

%

57.3

%

57.6

%

Return on equity (4)

7.4

%

7.8

%

1.7

%

Average allocated common equity (4)

$

10,894

$

10,951

$

11,267

Full-time equivalent employees

2,979

2,946

2,780

Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in U.S. dollars












2024

2024

2023

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue









Commercial banking

$

376

$

376

$

338

Wealth management

161

154

154

Total revenue

537

530

492

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses









Impaired

61

10

151

Performing

-

23

32

Total provision for credit losses

61

33

183

Non-interest expenses (1)

301

304

284

Income before income taxes


175

193

25

Income taxes

27

35

(10)

Net income

$

148

$

158

$

35

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

148

$

158

$

35

Total revenue









Net interest income

$

371

$

349

$

348

Non-interest income

166

181

144

$

537

$

530

$

492

Operating leverage

2.5

%

(11.1)

%

(5.7)

%

Net income for the quarter was $202 million (US$148 million), up $152 million (up US$113 million) from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $324 million (US$238 million), up $30 million (up US$24 million) from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher net interest income and fee income, partially offset by higher expenses.
     Revenue of US$537 million was up US$45 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher asset management fees from higher average AUM balances, loan margins and deposit volumes, partially offset by lower deposit margins.
     Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 19 basis points primarily due to higher loan margins, partially offset by lower deposit margins.
     Provision for credit losses of US$61 million was down US$122 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to lower provisions on both performing and impaired loans.
     Non-interest expenses of US$301 million were up US$17 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher employee-related compensation and continued infrastructure initiatives.

(1)

Includes a $3 million (US$2 million) reversal (Q3/24: $2 million (US$2 million) charge) related to the special assessment imposed by the FDIC.

(2)

Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.

(3)

Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(4)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services fourth quarter results












2024

2024

2023

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue











Global markets

$

632

$

578

$

555

Corporate and investment banking

439

434

423

Direct financial services

336

336

312

Total revenue (1)

1,407

1,348

1,290

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses









Impaired

27

42

6

Performing

19

3

(2)

Total provision for credit losses

46

45

4

Non-interest expenses

779

770

734

Income before income taxes

582

533

552

Income taxes (1)

154

145

169

Net income

$

428

$

388

$

383

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

428

$

388

$

383

Efficiency ratio


55.4

%

57.2

%

56.9

%

Operating leverage

2.8

%

(15.1)

%

(2.8)

%

Return on equity (2)

17.4

%

15.7

%

18.8

%

Average allocated common equity (2)

$

9,762

$

9,820

$

8,122

Full-time equivalent employees

2,452

2,539

2,411

Net income for the quarter was $428 million, up $45 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were up $72 million or 13% from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.
     Revenue of $1,407 million was up $117 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. In global markets, revenue increased due to higher financing revenue, partially offset by lower equity derivatives revenue. In corporate and investment banking, higher debt underwriting activity was partially offset by lower equity underwriting and advisory activity. Direct Financial Services revenue increased due to higher deposit margins in Investor's Edge and growth in Alternate Solutions Group, partially offset by lower margins in Simplii Financial.
     Provision for credit losses of $46 million was up $42 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher provisions on both performing and impaired loans. The increase for performing loans included $10 million related to Simplii Financial.
     Non-interest expenses of $779 million were up $45 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation and higher spending on strategic initiatives.

Review of Corporate and Other fourth quarter results







2024

2024

2023

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue








International banking

$

239

$

254

$

234

Other

46

229

(173)

Total revenue (1)

285

483

61

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses








Impaired

1

10

(3)

Performing

-

1

(2)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1

11

(5)

Non-interest expenses

438

346

333

Income (loss) before income taxes


(154)

126

(267)

Income taxes (1)

(147)

30

(192)

Net income (loss)

$

(7)

$

96

$

(75)

Net income (loss) attributable to:








Non-controlling interests

$

8

$

9

$

8

Equity shareholders

(15)

87

(83)

Full-time equivalent employees (3)

24,026

23,884

24,242

Net loss for the quarter was $7 million, compared with a net loss of $75 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax losses(2) were down $89 million or 37% from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.
     Revenue was up $224 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher treasury revenue resulting from lower funding costs borne by treasury, a lower TEB adjustment, and higher revenue from strategic investments.
     The current quarter included a provision for credit losses of $1 million, while the fourth quarter of 2023 included a provision reversal for credit losses of $5 million.
     Non-interest expenses of $438 million were up $105 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted non-interest expenses(2) of $438 million were up $135 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher corporate costs, and the impact of a pension plan amendment gain in the prior year.

(1)

Prior to the third quarter of 2024, Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services revenue and income taxes were reported on a TEB with an equivalent offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate and Other. In the third quarter of 2024, the enactment of the Federal tax measure that denies the dividends received deduction for Canadian banks resulted in a TEB reversal for dividends received on or after January 1, 2024 that were included in the first and second quarters of 2024. Accordingly, the revenue and income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2024 do not include a TEB adjustment (July 31, 2024 includes a reversal of a TEB adjustment of: $123 million; October 31, 2023: includes a TEB adjustment of $62 million).

(2)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

(3)

Includes full-time equivalent employees for which the expenses are allocated to the business lines within the SBUs. The majority of the full-time equivalent employees for functional and support costs of CIBC Bank USA are included in the U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management SBU.

Consolidated balance sheet









$ millions, as at October 31

2024

2023

(1)

ASSETS





Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks

$

8,565

$

20,816

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

39,499

34,902

Securities

254,345

211,348

Cash collateral on securities borrowed

17,028

14,651

Securities purchased under resale agreements

83,721

80,184

Loans





Residential mortgages

280,672

274,244

Personal

46,681

45,587

Credit card

20,551

18,538

Business and government

214,299

194,870

Allowance for credit losses

(3,917)

(3,902)




558,286

529,337

Other





Derivative instruments

36,435

33,243

Customers' liability under acceptances

6

10,816

Property and equipment

3,359

3,251

Goodwill

5,443

5,425

Software and other intangible assets

2,830

2,742

Investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

785

669

Deferred tax assets

821

647

Other assets

30,862

27,659




80,541

84,452



$

1,041,985

$

975,690

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Deposits





Personal

$

252,894

$

239,035

Business and government


435,499

412,561

Bank

20,009

22,296

Secured borrowings

56,455

49,484




764,857

723,376

Obligations related to securities sold short


21,642

18,666

Cash collateral on securities lent

7,997

8,081

Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

110,153

87,118

Other





Derivative instruments

40,654

41,290

Acceptances

6

10,820

Deferred tax liabilities

49

40

Other liabilities

30,155

26,653




70,864

78,803

Subordinated indebtedness

7,465

6,483

Equity





Preferred shares and other equity instruments

4,946

4,925

Common shares

17,011

16,082

Contributed surplus


159

109

Retained earnings

33,471

30,352

Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)


3,148

1,463

Total shareholders' equity

58,735

52,931

Non-controlling interests

272

232

Total equity

59,007

53,163



$

1,041,985

$

975,690

(1)

Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Consolidated statement of income


For the three

For the twelve

months ended

months ended

2024

2024

2023


2024

2023

$ millions, except as noted

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

(1)

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

(1)

Interest income (2)

















Loans

$

8,668

$

8,726

$

8,215


$

33,925

$

30,235

Securities

2,393

2,482

2,165



9,560

7,341

Securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements

1,441

1,528

1,357



5,811

4,566

Deposits with banks and other

729

711

720



2,889

2,877



13,231

13,447

12,457



52,185

45,019

Interest expense

















Deposits

7,476

7,713

7,569



30,476

26,633

Securities sold short

163

156

109



625

408

Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements

1,719

1,769

1,299



6,334

4,283

Subordinated indebtedness

120

134

120



510

458

Other

120

143

163



545

412



9,598

9,915

9,260



38,490

32,194

Net interest income

3,633

3,532

3,197



13,695

12,825

Non-interest income

















Underwriting and advisory fees

182

165

137



707

519

Deposit and payment fees

250

249

229



958

924

Credit fees

217

303

369



1,218

1,385

Card fees

105

97

100



414

379

Investment management and custodial fees

526

508

454



1,980

1,768

Mutual fund fees

465

452

421



1,796

1,743

Income from insurance activities, net (1)

85

87

85



356

347

Commissions on securities transactions

129

109

81



431

338

Gains (losses) from financial instruments measured/designated at


















fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), net

827

869

611



3,226

2,346

Gains (losses) from debt securities measured at fair value through


















other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and amortized cost, net

(6)

3

15



43

83

Foreign exchange other than trading

93

99

74



386

360

Income from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

18

20

(5)



79

30

Other

93

111

79



317

285



2,984

3,072

2,650



11,911

10,507

Total revenue

6,617

6,604

5,847



25,606

23,332

Provision for credit losses

419

483

541



2,001

2,010

Non-interest expenses

















Employee compensation and benefits


2,207

2,095

1,890



8,261

7,550

Occupancy costs

208

197

216



830

823

Computer, software and office equipment

723

722

658



2,719

2,467

Communications

89

91

91



362

364

Advertising and business development

103

78

87



344

304

Professional fees

74

67

77



257

245

Business and capital taxes

34

31

26



128

124

Other

353

401

395



1,538

2,472



3,791

3,682

3,440



14,439

14,349

Income before income taxes

2,407

2,439

1,866



9,166

6,973

Income taxes

525

644

381



2,012

1,934

Net income

$

1,882

$

1,795

$

1,485


$

7,154

$

5,039

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

$

8

$

9

$

8


$

39

$

38


Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

$

72

$

63

$

62


$

263

$

267


Common shareholders

1,802

1,723

1,415



6,852

4,734

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

$

1,874

$

1,786

$

1,477


$

7,115

$

5,001

Earnings per share (in dollars)


















Basic

$

1.91

$

1.83

$

1.53


$

7.29

$

5.17


Diluted

1.90

1.82

1.53



7.28

5.17

Dividends per common share (in dollars)

0.90

0.90

0.87



3.60

3.44

(1)

Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(2)

Interest income included $12.2 billion for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 (July 31, 2024: $12.4 billion; October 31, 2023: $11.7 billion) calculated based on the effective interest rate method.

 

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income



















For the three

For the twelve



months ended

months ended



2024

2024

2023


2024

2023

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

 (1)

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

 (1)

Net income

$

1,882

$

1,795

$

1,485

$

7,154

$

5,039

Other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI), net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent















reclassification to net income













Net foreign currency translation adjustments













Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

479

161

2,594


281

1,163

Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

(339)

(111)

(1,600)


(267)

(812)




140

50

994


14

351

Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI













Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

(56)

2

(72)


127

274

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

5

(1)

(13)


(27)

(65)




(51)

1

(85)


100

209

Net change in cash flow hedges













Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

581

1,270

(217)


2,348

(222)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(331)

(274)

173


(813)

(142)


250

996

(44)


1,535

(364)

OCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income















Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

143

172

(95)


250

(240)

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of fair value option (FVO) liabilities














attributable to changes in credit risk

(19)

59

80


(216)

(106)

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(1)

(2)

-


(13)

19




123

229

(15)


21

(327)
















Total OCI (2)

462

1,276

850


1,670

(131)

Comprehensive income

$

2,344

$

3,071

$

2,335

$

8,824

$

4,908

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

$

8

$

9

$

8

$

39

$

38

Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

$

72

$

63

$

62

$

263

$

267

Common shareholders

2,264

2,999

2,265


8,522

4,603

Comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders

$

2,336

$

3,062

$

2,327

$

8,785

$

4,870
















(1)

Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(2)

Includes $45 million of gains for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 (July 31, 2024: $14 million of gains; October 31, 2023: $11 million of gains), relating to our investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures.

 



















For the three

For the twelve



months ended

months ended




2024

2024

2023


2024

2023

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI












Subject to subsequent reclassification to net income













Net foreign currency translation adjustments













Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

$

(12)

$

(4)

$

(72)

$

(5)

$

(26)

Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

13

5

93


-

26




1

1

21


(5)

-

Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI













Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

13

9

32


(12)

(65)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(2)

-

5


10

25




11

9

37


(2)

(40)

Net change in cash flow hedges













Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(223)

(489)

84


(903)

106

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

127

106

(67)


313

46



(96)

(383)

17


(590)

152

Not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income













Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

(28)

(66)

36


(68)

75

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable














to changes in credit risk

8

(23)

(30)


83

38

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

-

1

-


4

(6)




(20)

(88)

6


19

107



















$

(104)

$

(461)

$

81

$

(578)

$

219

Consolidated statement of changes in equity


For the three


For the twelve



months ended


months ended




2024

2024

2023



2024

2023

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

 (1)


Oct. 31

Oct. 31

 (1)

Preferred shares and other equity instruments














Balance at beginning of period

$

4,949

$

5,098

$

4,925


$

4,925

$

4,923

Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes

-

500

-



1,000

-

Redemption of preferred shares

-

(650)

-



(975)

-

Treasury shares

(3)

1

-



(4)

2

Balance at end of period

$

4,946

$

4,949

$

4,925


$

4,946

$

4,925

Common shares














Balance at beginning of period

$

16,919

$

16,813

$

15,742


$

16,082

$

14,726

Issue of common shares

182

103

338



1,019

1,358

Purchase of common shares for cancellation

(90)

-

-



(90)

-

Treasury shares

-

3

2



-

(2)

Balance at end of period

$

17,011

$

16,919

$

16,082


$

17,011

$

16,082

Contributed surplus














Balance at beginning of period

$

128

$

114

$

103


$

109

$

115

Compensation expense arising from equity-settled share-based awards

7

3

5



16

13

Exercise of stock options and settlement of other equity-settled share-based awards

(5)

(1)

-



(9)

(20)

Other (2)

29

12

1



43

1

Balance at end of period

$

159

$

128

$

109


$

159

$

109

Retained earnings














Balance at beginning of period before accounting policy changes

n/a

n/a

$

29,744



n/a

$

28,823


Impact of adopting IFRS 17 at November 1, 2022

n/a

n/a

n/a



n/a

(56)

Balance at beginning of period

$

32,844

$

31,990

29,744


$

30,352

28,767

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

1,874

1,786

1,477



7,115

5,001

Dividends and distributions















Preferred and other equity instruments

(72)

(63)

(62)



(263)

(267)


Common


(850)

(849)

(804)



(3,382)

(3,149)

Premium on purchase of common shares for cancellation

(329)

-

-



(329)

-

Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified from AOCI

3

(19)

(4)



(15)

-

Other

1

(1)

1



(7)

-

Balance at end of period

$

33,471

$

32,844

$

30,352


$

33,471

$

30,352

AOCI, net of income tax














AOCI, net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent reclassification to net income















Net foreign currency translation adjustments















Balance at beginning of period

$

2,036

$

1,986

$

1,168


$

2,162

$

1,811


Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments

140

50

994



14

351


Balance at end of period

$

2,176

$

2,036

$

2,162


$

2,176

$

2,162


Net gains (losses) on debt securities measured at FVOCI















Balance at beginning of period

$

(256)

$

(257)

$

(322)


$

(407)

$

(616)


Net change in securities measured at FVOCI

(51)

1

(85)



100

209


Balance at end of period

$

(307)

$

(256)

$

(407)


$

(307)

$

(407)


Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges















Balance at beginning of period

$

259

$

(737)

$

(982)


$

(1,026)

$

(662)


Net change in cash flow hedges

250

996

(44)



1,535

(364)


Balance at end of period

$

509

$

259

$

(1,026)


$

509

$

(1,026)

AOCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income















Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans














Balance at beginning of period

$

699

$

527

$

687


$

592

$

832


Net change in post-employment defined benefit plans

143

172

(95)



250

(240)


Balance at end of period

$

842

$

699

$

592


$

842

$

592


Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable to changes

   in credit risk













Balance at beginning of period

$

(69)

$

(128)

$

48


$

128

$

234


Net change attributable to changes in credit risk

(19)

59

80



(216)

(106)


Balance at end of period

$

(88)

$

(69)

$

128


$

(88)

$

128


Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI















Balance at beginning of period

$

20

$

3

$

10


$

14

$

(5)


Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(1)

(2)

-



(13)

19


Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified to retained

   earnings

(3)

19

4



15

-


Balance at end of period

$

16

$

20

$

14


$

16

$

14

Total AOCI, net of income tax

$

3,148

$

2,689

$

1,463


$

3,148

$

1,463

Non-controlling interests














Balance at beginning of period

$

254

$

247

$

216


$

232

$

201

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

8

9

8



39

38

Dividends

(2)

(2)

(2)



(8)

(8)

Other

12

-

10



9

1

Balance at end of period

$

272

$

254

$

232


$

272

$

232

Equity at end of period

$

59,007

$

57,783

$

53,163


$

59,007

$

53,163

(1)

Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

(2)

Includes the portion of the estimated tax benefit related to employee stock options that is incremental to the amount recognized in the interim consolidated statement of income.

n/a

Not applicable.

   

Consolidated statement of cash flows























For the three


For the twelve





months ended


months ended






2024

2024

2023



2024

2023

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

(1)


Oct. 31

Oct. 31

(1)

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities














Net income

$

1,882

$

1,795

$

1,485


$

7,154

$

5,039

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:















Provision for credit losses

419

483

541



2,001

2,010


Amortization and impairment (2)

289

317

310



1,170

1,143


Stock options and restricted shares expense

7

3

5



16

13


Deferred income taxes

(203)

(22)

39



(244)

(87)


Losses (gains) from debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

6

(3)

(15)



(43)

(83)


Net losses (gains) on disposal of land, buildings and equipment

(1)

-

-



(1)

(3)


Other non-cash items, net

(258)

(1,075)

179



(1,822)

1,822


Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
















Interest-bearing deposits with banks

(3,334)

2,679

(8,035)



(4,597)

(2,576)



Loans, net of repayments

(8,255)

(11,803)

(2,643)



(28,930)

(14,301)



Deposits, net of withdrawals

20,126

9,523

17,515



34,467

17,045



Obligations related to securities sold short

(2,398)

591

917



2,976

3,382



Accrued interest receivable

(226)

53

(528)



(711)

(1,272)



Accrued interest payable

(180)

(130)

474



452

2,521



Derivative assets

(6,188)

1,145

(3,215)



(3,240)

9,826



Derivative liabilities

4,664

(3,004)

2,972



(813)

(10,382)



Securities measured at FVTPL

127

(9,337)

(291)



(23,319)

(15,427)



Other assets and liabilities measured/designated at FVTPL

290

748

2,955



3,431

8,259



Current income taxes

(174)

(15)

111



(257)

361



Cash collateral on securities lent

(518)

(114)

2,989



(84)

3,228



Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

(5,215)

14,359

3,699



23,035

9,319



Cash collateral on securities borrowed

(533)

(2,740)

(1,154)



(2,377)

675



Securities purchased under resale agreements

(4,400)

6,721

(6,296)



(3,537)