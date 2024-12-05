CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results

CIBC's 2024 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available today at www.cibc.com, along with the supplementary financial information and supplementary regulatory capital reports which include fourth quarter financial information. Our 2024 Annual Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2024.

"Our bank delivered record financial performance in 2024 through the consistent execution of our client-focused strategy across business lines and across borders, driving growth for our bank through client relationships and delivering value for all of our stakeholders," said Victor Dodig, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to our CIBC team, in 2024 we continued our robust net client growth, improved our strong client experience scores, and continued to build a connected culture across our bank to serve our clients. These efforts delivered positive operating leverage, a robust capital position, and strong credit quality as we carry our momentum into fiscal 2025. We enter the new fiscal year focused on our strategic priorities of driving growth in the mass affluent and high-net-worth client segments, building on our strength in digital to serve consumers, leveraging our connected platform to grow our wealth management, commercial banking and capital markets businesses, and enabling, simplifying and protecting our bank. Our CIBC team remains committed to our purpose, helping make ambitions real as we serve our clients and build equitable, inclusive and sustainable communities."

Key highlights across our bank in 2024 included:

Welcomed over 613,000 net new clients over the last 12 months within CIBC and Simplii Financial in our Canadian consumer franchise.

Achieved strong net promoter score (NPS) results across Canadian Banking with continued momentum across key programs including Personal Banking, Digital and Contact Centres as well as top-tier results across our relationship intensive programs in Commercial Banking and Wealth Management in Canada and the U.S.

and the U.S. Launched custom-built AI platform internally and a Generative AI pilot with frontline team members, announced plans to hire for more than 200 data and AI roles, developed a new Enterprise AI Framework and established an Enterprise AI Governance Office as we take a measured approach to scaling AI powered tools across our bank.

Set an interim 2030 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target for our automotive manufacturing portfolio, complementing our previously set targets for oil and gas, and power generation portfolios.

Ranked #2 Registered Investment Advisor in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list.

Recognized by Global Finance for the second consecutive year as the Best Investment Bank in Canada and for our leadership in environmental and social sustainability financing, receiving seven sustainable finance awards.

Fourth quarter highlights



Q4/24 Q4/23 (1) Q3/24 YoY Variance QoQ Variance Revenue $6,617 million $5,847 million $6,604 million +13 % 0 % Reported Net Income $1,882 million $1,485 million $1,795 million +27 % +5 % Adjusted Net Income (2) $1,889 million $1,522 million $1,895 million +24 % 0 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,835 million $2,452 million $2,939 million +16 % -4 % Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $1.90 $1.53 $1.82 +24 % +4 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) $1.91 $1.57 $1.93 +22 % -1 % Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (3) 13.3 % 11.8 % 13.2 %

Adjusted ROE (2) 13.4 % 12.2 % 14.0 % Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (3)(4) 1.50 % 1.44 % 1.50 % Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (excluding trading) (3)(4) 1.86 % 1.66 % 1.84 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (5) 13.3 % 12.4 % 13.3 %

(1) Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section, including the quantitative reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to: adjusted non-interest expenses and adjusted net income on pages 14 to 18; and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on page 19. (3) For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section. (4) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (5) Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline, which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" section of our 2024 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

CIBC's results for the fourth quarter of 2024 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.01 per share:

$12 million ( $9 million after-tax) amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets; and

( after-tax) amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets; and $3 million ( $2 million after-tax) reversal related to the special assessment imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on U.S. depository institutions, which impacted CIBC Bank USA (U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management).

For the year ended October 31, 2024, CIBC reported net income of $7.2 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $7.3 billion, compared with reported net income of $5.0 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $6.5 billion for 2023, and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) of $11.3 billion, compared with $10.2 billion for 2023.

The following table summarizes our performance in 2024 against our key financial measures and targets, set over the medium term, which we define as three to five years, assuming a normal business environment and credit cycle.

Financial Measure Medium-term target 2024 Reported Results 2024 Adjusted Results (1) Diluted EPS growth 7%–10% annually (2)(3) 3-year CAGR (4) = 1.5% 5-year CAGR (4) = 5.4% 3-year CAGR (4) = 0.8% 5-year CAGR (4) = 4.4% ROE (5) At least 16% (2)(3)(6) 3-year average = 12.6% 5-year average = 12.8% 3-year average = 13.9% 5-year average = 14.0% Operating leverage (5) Positive (2)(3) 3-year average = 0.7% 5-year average = 0.7% 3-year average = 0.1% 5-year average = 0.1% CET1 ratio Strong buffer to regulatory requirement 13.3 % Dividend payout ratio (5) 40%–50% (2)(3) 3-year average = 54.9% 5-year average = 55.4% 3-year average = 48.6% 5-year average = 49.2% Total shareholder return Outperform the S&P/TSX Composite Banks Index over a rolling three- and five- year period 3-year 5-year CIBC: 36.4% 102.9% S&P/TSX Composite Banks Index: 21.9% 63.8%

Core business performance

F2024 Financial Highlights

(C$ million) F2024 F2023 YoY Variance Canadian Personal and Business Banking (7)





Reported Net Income $2,670 $2,364 up 13% Adjusted Net Income (1) $2,689 $2,409 up 12% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $4,881 $4,242 up 15% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $4,907 $4,302 up 14%







Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management





Reported Net Income $1,938 $1,878 up 3% Adjusted Net Income (1) $1,938 $1,878 up 3% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $2,789 $2,712 up 3% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $2,789 $2,712 up 3%







U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management





Reported Net Income $501 $379 up 32% Adjusted Net Income (1) $600 $420 up 43% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $1,104 $1,226 down 10% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $1,237 $1,282 down 4%







Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services





Reported Net Income $1,988 $1,986 0 % Adjusted Net Income (1) $1,988 $1,986 0 % Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $2,837 $2,767 up 3% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $2,837 $2,767 up 3%

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (2) Based on adjusted results. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (3) Medium-term targets are defined as through the cycle. For additional information, see the "Overview" section of our 2024 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (4) The 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is calculated from 2021 to 2024 and the 5-year CAGR is calculated from 2019 to 2024. (5) For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section. (6) Beginning in 2025, the adjusted ROE target is revised to 15%+ through the cycle. (7) Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Strong fundamentals

While investing in core businesses, CIBC has continued to strengthen key fundamentals. In 2024, CIBC maintained its capital strength and sound risk management practices:

Capital ratios were strong, with a CET1 ratio (1) of 13.3% as noted above, and Tier 1 (1) and Total capital ratios (1) of 14.8% and 17.0%, respectively, at October 31, 2024 ;

of 13.3% as noted above, and Tier 1 and Total capital ratios of 14.8% and 17.0%, respectively, at ; Market risk, as measured by average Value-at-Risk, was $11.0 million in 2024 compared with $9.2 million in 2023;

in 2024 compared with in 2023; We continued to have solid credit performance, with a loan loss ratio (2) of 32 basis points compared with 30 basis points in 2023;

of 32 basis points compared with 30 basis points in 2023; Liquidity Coverage Ratio (1) was 129% for the three months ended October 31, 2024 ; and

was 129% for the three months ended ; and Leverage Ratio(1) was 4.3% at October 31, 2024 .

CIBC announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend from $0.90 per share to $0.97 per share for the quarter ending January 31, 2025.

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses was $419 million for the fourth quarter, down $122 million or 23% from the same quarter last year. Provision for credit losses on performing loans was down $61 million, due to a decrease resulting from model parameter updates and favourable credit migration mainly driven by paydowns, partially offset by an unfavourable change in our economic outlook. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was down $61 million, primarily due to lower provisions in U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, partially offset by higher provisions across all other strategic business units (SBUs).

Making a difference in our Communities

At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter:

The 33rd annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure took place bringing together 55,000 participants and volunteers across Canada , including more than 13,000 Team CIBC members. Over $15 million was raised, including more than $2.5 million by Team CIBC. The 13th annual CIBC Caribbean Walk for the Cure took place with 30,000 participants in locations throughout the Caribbean .

, including more than 13,000 Team CIBC members. Over was raised, including more than by Team CIBC. The 13th annual CIBC Caribbean Walk for the Cure took place with 30,000 participants in locations throughout the . CIBC has committed $500,000 to the QEII Foundation in Nova Scotia in support of the Cancer Care Patient App, which will transform health care for cancer patients in Nova Scotia .

to the QEII Foundation in in support of the Cancer Care Patient App, which will transform health care for cancer patients in . CIBC announced it is committing $350,000 over four years for the creation of two new student awards to help foster the success of equity-deserving students at Wilfrid Laurier University , encouraging the study of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

(1) Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and the liquidity coverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2024 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

Fourth quarter financial highlights

As at or for the







As at or for the











three months ended







twelve months ended





2024 2024

2023





2024 2023



Unaudited Oct. 31 Jul. 31

Oct. 31 (1)



Oct. 31 Oct. 31 (1)

Financial results ($ millions)



Net interest income $ 3,633

$ 3,532

$ 3,197





$ 13,695

$ 12,825



Non-interest income

2,984



3,072



2,650







11,911



10,507



Total revenue

6,617



6,604



5,847







25,606



23,332



Provision for credit losses

419



483



541







2,001



2,010



Non-interest expenses

3,791



3,682



3,440







14,439



14,349



Income before income taxes

2,407



2,439



1,866







9,166



6,973



Income taxes

525



644



381







2,012



1,934



Net income $ 1,882

$ 1,795

$ 1,485





$ 7,154

$ 5,039



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

8



9



8







39



38



Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

72



63



62







263



267



Common shareholders

1,802



1,723



1,415







6,852



4,734



Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,874

$ 1,786

$ 1,477





$ 7,115

$ 5,001



Financial measures



































Reported efficiency ratio (2)

57.3 %

55.8 %

58.8 %





56.4 %

61.5 %

Reported operating leverage (2)

3.0 %

1.5 %

9.8 %





9.1 %

(5.2) %

Loan loss ratio (3)

0.30 %

0.29 %

0.35 %





0.32 %

0.30 %

Reported return on common shareholders' equity (2)(4)

13.3 %

13.2 %

11.8 %





13.4 %

10.3 %

Net interest margin (2)

1.40 %

1.39 %

1.32 %





1.36 %

1.35 %

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(5)

1.50 %

1.50 %

1.44 %





1.47 %

1.49 %

Return on average assets (2)(5)

0.72 %

0.71 %

0.61 %





0.71 %

0.53 %

Return on average interest-earning assets (2)(5)

0.78 %

0.76 %

0.67 %





0.77 %

0.58 %

Reported effective tax rate

21.8 %

26.4 %

20.4 %





21.9 %

27.7 %

Common share information



































Per share ($) - basic earnings $ 1.91

$ 1.83

$ 1.53





$ 7.29

$ 5.17







- reported diluted earnings

1.90



1.82



1.53







7.28



5.17







- dividends

0.90



0.90



0.87







3.60



3.44







- book value (6)

57.08



55.66



51.56







57.08



51.56



Closing share price ($)

87.11



71.40



48.91







87.11



48.91



Shares outstanding (thousands) - weighted-average basic

944,283



943,467



924,798







939,352



915,631







- weighted-average diluted

948,609



945,784



924,960







941,712



916,223







- end of period

942,295



944,590



931,099







942,295



931,099



Market capitalization ($ millions) $ 82,083

$ 67,444

$ 45,540





$ 82,083

$ 45,540



Value measures



































Total shareholder return

23.33 %

12.65 %

(14.38) %





87.56 %

(15.85) %

Dividend yield (based on closing share price)

4.1 %

5.0 %

7.1 %





4.1 %

7.0 %

Reported dividend payout ratio (2)

47.2 %

49.3 %

56.8 %





49.4 %

66.5 %

Market value to book value ratio

1.53



1.28



0.95







1.53



0.95



Selected financial measures – adjusted (7)



































Adjusted efficiency ratio (8)

57.2 %

55.5 %

58.1 %





55.8 %

56.4 %

Adjusted operating leverage (8)

1.8 %

0.6 %

6.1 %





1.2 %

1.1 %

Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (4)

13.4 %

14.0 %

12.2 %





13.7 %

13.4 %

Adjusted effective tax rate

21.8 %

22.8 %

20.4 %





22.0 %

21.0 %

Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($) $ 1.91

$ 1.93

$ 1.57





$ 7.40

$ 6.73



Adjusted dividend payout ratio

47.0 %

46.6 %

55.4 %





48.5 %

51.1 %

On- and off-balance sheet information ($ millions)



































Cash, deposits with banks and securities $ 302,409

$ 301,771

$ 267,066





$ 302,409

$ 267,066



Loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses

558,292



550,149



540,153







558,292



540,153



Total assets

1,041,985



1,021,407



975,690







1,041,985



975,690



Deposits

764,857



743,446



723,376







764,857



723,376



Common shareholders' equity (2)

53,789



52,580



48,006







53,789



48,006



Average assets (5)

1,035,847



1,012,012



962,405







1,005,133



948,121



Average interest-earning assets (2)(5)

961,151



938,914



882,196







929,604



861,136



Average common shareholders' equity (2)(5)

53,763



51,916



47,435







51,025



46,130



Assets under administration (AUA) (2)(9)(10) 3,600,069

3,475,292

2,853,007





3,600,069

2,853,007



Assets under management (AUM) (2)(10) 383,264

371,950

300,218





383,264

300,218



Balance sheet quality and liquidity measures (11)



































Risk-weighted assets (RWA) ($ millions) $ 333,502

$ 329,202

$ 326,120





$ 333,502

$ 326,120



CET1 ratio

13.3 %

13.3 %

12.4 %





13.3 %

12.4 %

Tier 1 capital ratio

14.8 %

14.8 %

13.9 %





14.8 %

13.9 %

Total capital ratio

17.0 %

17.1 %

16.0 %





17.0 %

16.0 %

Leverage ratio

4.3 %

4.3 %

4.2 %





4.3 %

4.2 %

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (12)

129 %

126 %

135 %





n/a



n/a



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

115 %

116 %

118 %





115 %

118 %

Other information





































Full-time equivalent employees

48,525



48,552



48,074







48,525



48,074





(1) Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.



































(2) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (3) The ratio is calculated as the provision for (reversal of) credit losses on impaired loans to average loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses. (4) Annualized. (5) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (6) Common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares issued and outstanding at end of period. (7) Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted measures are calculated in the same manner as reported measures, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures is adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, where applicable, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (8) Commencing the first quarter of 2024, we no longer gross up tax-exempt revenue to bring it to a taxable equivalent basis (TEB) for the application of this ratio to our consolidated results. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform with the change in presentation adopted in the first quarter of 2024. (9) Includes the full contract amount of AUA or custody under a 50/50 joint venture between CIBC and The Bank of New York Mellon of $2,814.6 billion (July 31, 2024: $2,725.2 billion; October 31, 2023: $2,241.9 billion). (10) AUM amounts are included in the amounts reported under AUA. (11) RWA and our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and the LCR and NSFR are calculated pursuant to OSFI's LAR Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2024 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (12) Average for the three months ended for each respective period. n/a Not applicable.

Review of Canadian Personal and Business Banking fourth quarter results























2024



2024



2023 (1) $ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue $ 2,670

$ 2,598

$ 2,458

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

287



302



259



Performing

(21)



36



23

Total provision for credit losses

266



338



282

Non-interest expenses

1,373



1,388



1,307

Income before income taxes

1,031



872



869

Income taxes

288



244



232

Net income $ 743

$ 628

$ 637

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 743

$ 628

$ 637

Total revenue



















Net interest income $ 2,070

$ 2,010

$ 1,908



Non-interest income (2)

600



588



550



$ 2,670

$ 2,598

$ 2,458

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (3)(4)

2.56 %

2.50 %

2.38 % Efficiency ratio

51.4 %

53.4 %

53.2 % Operating leverage

3.6 %

1.1 %

9.2 % Return on equity (5)

25.1 %

21.2 %

25.8 % Average allocated common equity (5) $ 11,793

$ 11,803

$ 9,781

Full-time equivalent employees

13,531



13,632



13,208



Net income for the quarter was $743 million, up $106 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(5) were $1,303 million, up $146 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of $2,670 million was up $212 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher net interest income, mainly from higher deposit margins and volume growth, and higher fees.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 18 basis points mainly due to a favourable asset mix and higher deposit margins, partially offset by lower loan margins.

Provision for credit losses of $266 million was down $16 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to a lower provision for credit losses on performing loans, partially offset by a higher provision on impaired loans from higher write-offs.

Non-interest expenses of $1,373 million were up $66 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 mainly due to higher performance-based and employee-related compensation, and higher spending on strategic initiatives.

(1) Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model. (3) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (4) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (5) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results























2024



2024



2023

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 637

$ 618

$ 634



Wealth management

886



831



732

Total revenue

1,523



1,449



1,366

Provision for credit losses



















Impaired

18



35



11



Performing

5



7



-

Total provision for credit losses

23



42



11

Non-interest expenses

790



762



679

Income before income taxes

710



645



676

Income taxes

194



177



186

Net income $ 516

$ 468

$ 490

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 516

$ 468

$ 490

Total revenue



















Net interest income $ 626

$ 539

$ 452



Non-interest income (1)

897



910



914





$ 1,523

$ 1,449

$ 1,366

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(3)

2.63 %

2.73 %

3.37 % Efficiency ratio

51.9 %

52.6 %

49.7 % Operating leverage

(4.9) %

(5.7) %

0.7 % Return on equity (4)

21.6 %

19.7 %

23.1 % Average allocated common equity (4) $ 9,502

$ 9,459

$ 8,401

Full-time equivalent employees

5,537



5,551



5,433



Net income for the quarter was $516 million, up $26 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $733 million, up $46 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of $1,523 million was up $157 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, driven mainly by higher fee-based revenue from higher AUA and AUM balances, higher commission revenue from increased client activity, and higher net interest income in wealth management. Revenue in commercial banking was slightly higher compared to the prior year due to volume growth and higher fees, partially offset by lower loan and deposit margins.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was down 74 basis points primarily due to the conversion of bankers' acceptances to CORRA loans resulting from the cessation of Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR).

Provision for credit losses of $23 million was up $12 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher provisions on both performing and impaired loans.

Non-interest expenses of $790 million were up $111 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation.

(1) Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model. (2) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (3) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (4) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in Canadian dollars























2024



2024



2023

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 512

$ 515

$ 462



Wealth management

220



211



210

Total revenue

732



726



672

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

84



15



205



Performing

(1)



32



44

Total provision for credit losses

83



47



249

Non-interest expenses (1)

411



416



387

Income before income taxes

238



263



36

Income taxes

36



48



(14)

Net income $ 202

$ 215

$ 50

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 202

$ 215

$ 50

Total revenue



















Net interest income $ 506

$ 477

$ 476



Non-interest income

226



249



196





$ 732

$ 726

$ 672

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(3)

3.63 %

3.42 %

3.44 % Efficiency ratio

56.2 %

57.3 %

57.6 % Return on equity (4)

7.4 %

7.8 %

1.7 % Average allocated common equity (4) $ 10,894

$ 10,951

$ 11,267

Full-time equivalent employees

2,979



2,946



2,780



Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in U.S. dollars























2024



2024



2023

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 376

$ 376

$ 338



Wealth management

161



154



154

Total revenue

537



530



492

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

61



10



151



Performing

-



23



32

Total provision for credit losses

61



33



183

Non-interest expenses (1)

301



304



284

Income before income taxes

175



193



25

Income taxes

27



35



(10)

Net income $ 148

$ 158

$ 35

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 148

$ 158

$ 35

Total revenue



















Net interest income $ 371

$ 349

$ 348



Non-interest income

166



181



144



$ 537

$ 530

$ 492

Operating leverage

2.5 %

(11.1) %

(5.7) %

Net income for the quarter was $202 million (US$148 million), up $152 million (up US$113 million) from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $324 million (US$238 million), up $30 million (up US$24 million) from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher net interest income and fee income, partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of US$537 million was up US$45 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher asset management fees from higher average AUM balances, loan margins and deposit volumes, partially offset by lower deposit margins.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 19 basis points primarily due to higher loan margins, partially offset by lower deposit margins.

Provision for credit losses of US$61 million was down US$122 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to lower provisions on both performing and impaired loans.

Non-interest expenses of US$301 million were up US$17 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher employee-related compensation and continued infrastructure initiatives.

(1) Includes a $3 million (US$2 million) reversal (Q3/24: $2 million (US$2 million) charge) related to the special assessment imposed by the FDIC. (2) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (3) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (4) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services fourth quarter results























2024



2024



2023

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Global markets $ 632

$ 578

$ 555



Corporate and investment banking

439



434



423



Direct financial services

336



336



312

Total revenue (1)

1,407



1,348



1,290

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

27



42



6



Performing

19



3



(2)

Total provision for credit losses

46



45



4

Non-interest expenses

779



770



734

Income before income taxes

582



533



552

Income taxes (1)

154



145



169

Net income $ 428

$ 388

$ 383

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 428

$ 388

$ 383

Efficiency ratio

55.4 %

57.2 %

56.9 % Operating leverage

2.8 %

(15.1) %

(2.8) % Return on equity (2)

17.4 %

15.7 %

18.8 % Average allocated common equity (2) $ 9,762

$ 9,820

$ 8,122

Full-time equivalent employees

2,452



2,539



2,411



Net income for the quarter was $428 million, up $45 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were up $72 million or 13% from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of $1,407 million was up $117 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. In global markets, revenue increased due to higher financing revenue, partially offset by lower equity derivatives revenue. In corporate and investment banking, higher debt underwriting activity was partially offset by lower equity underwriting and advisory activity. Direct Financial Services revenue increased due to higher deposit margins in Investor's Edge and growth in Alternate Solutions Group, partially offset by lower margins in Simplii Financial.

Provision for credit losses of $46 million was up $42 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher provisions on both performing and impaired loans. The increase for performing loans included $10 million related to Simplii Financial.

Non-interest expenses of $779 million were up $45 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation and higher spending on strategic initiatives.

Review of Corporate and Other fourth quarter results















2024 2024

2023

$ millions, for the three months ended Oct. 31 Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue

















International banking $ 239 $ 254

$ 234



Other

46

229



(173)

Total revenue (1)

285

483



61

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

















Impaired

1

10



(3)



Performing

-

1



(2)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1

11



(5)

Non-interest expenses

438

346



333

Income (loss) before income taxes

(154)

126



(267)

Income taxes (1)

(147)

30



(192)

Net income (loss) $ (7) $ 96

$ (75)

Net income (loss) attributable to:

















Non-controlling interests $ 8 $ 9

$ 8



Equity shareholders

(15)

87



(83)

Full-time equivalent employees (3)

24,026

23,884



24,242



Net loss for the quarter was $7 million, compared with a net loss of $75 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax losses(2) were down $89 million or 37% from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue was up $224 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher treasury revenue resulting from lower funding costs borne by treasury, a lower TEB adjustment, and higher revenue from strategic investments.

The current quarter included a provision for credit losses of $1 million, while the fourth quarter of 2023 included a provision reversal for credit losses of $5 million.

Non-interest expenses of $438 million were up $105 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted non-interest expenses(2) of $438 million were up $135 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher corporate costs, and the impact of a pension plan amendment gain in the prior year.

(1) Prior to the third quarter of 2024, Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services revenue and income taxes were reported on a TEB with an equivalent offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate and Other. In the third quarter of 2024, the enactment of the Federal tax measure that denies the dividends received deduction for Canadian banks resulted in a TEB reversal for dividends received on or after January 1, 2024 that were included in the first and second quarters of 2024. Accordingly, the revenue and income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2024 do not include a TEB adjustment (July 31, 2024 includes a reversal of a TEB adjustment of: $123 million; October 31, 2023: includes a TEB adjustment of $62 million). (2) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (3) Includes full-time equivalent employees for which the expenses are allocated to the business lines within the SBUs. The majority of the full-time equivalent employees for functional and support costs of CIBC Bank USA are included in the U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management SBU.

Consolidated balance sheet



















$ millions, as at October 31

2024



2023 (1) ASSETS











Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 8,565

$ 20,816

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

39,499



34,902

Securities



254,345



211,348

Cash collateral on securities borrowed

17,028



14,651

Securities purchased under resale agreements

83,721



80,184

Loans











Residential mortgages

280,672



274,244

Personal

46,681



45,587

Credit card

20,551



18,538

Business and government

214,299



194,870

Allowance for credit losses

(3,917)



(3,902)









558,286



529,337

Other











Derivative instruments

36,435



33,243

Customers' liability under acceptances

6



10,816

Property and equipment

3,359



3,251

Goodwill

5,443



5,425

Software and other intangible assets

2,830



2,742

Investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

785



669

Deferred tax assets

821



647

Other assets

30,862



27,659









80,541



84,452







$ 1,041,985

$ 975,690

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Deposits











Personal $ 252,894

$ 239,035

Business and government

435,499



412,561

Bank

20,009



22,296

Secured borrowings

56,455



49,484









764,857



723,376

Obligations related to securities sold short

21,642



18,666

Cash collateral on securities lent

7,997



8,081

Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

110,153



87,118

Other











Derivative instruments

40,654



41,290

Acceptances

6



10,820

Deferred tax liabilities

49



40

Other liabilities

30,155



26,653









70,864



78,803

Subordinated indebtedness

7,465



6,483

Equity











Preferred shares and other equity instruments

4,946



4,925

Common shares

17,011



16,082

Contributed surplus

159



109

Retained earnings

33,471



30,352

Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)

3,148



1,463

Total shareholders' equity

58,735



52,931

Non-controlling interests

272



232

Total equity

59,007



53,163







$ 1,041,985

$ 975,690



(1) Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Consolidated statement of income



For the three



For the twelve



months ended



months ended



2024

2024

2023





2024

2023



$ millions, except as noted Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31 (1)



Oct. 31

Oct. 31 (1)

Interest income (2)



































Loans $ 8,668

$ 8,726

$ 8,215





$ 33,925

$ 30,235



Securities

2,393



2,482



2,165







9,560



7,341



Securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements

1,441



1,528



1,357







5,811



4,566



Deposits with banks and other

729



711



720







2,889



2,877







13,231



13,447



12,457







52,185



45,019



Interest expense



































Deposits

7,476



7,713



7,569







30,476



26,633



Securities sold short

163



156



109







625



408



Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements

1,719



1,769



1,299







6,334



4,283



Subordinated indebtedness

120



134



120







510



458



Other

120



143



163







545



412







9,598



9,915



9,260







38,490



32,194



Net interest income

3,633



3,532



3,197







13,695



12,825



Non-interest income



































Underwriting and advisory fees

182



165



137







707



519



Deposit and payment fees

250



249



229







958



924



Credit fees

217



303



369







1,218



1,385



Card fees

105



97



100







414



379



Investment management and custodial fees

526



508



454







1,980



1,768



Mutual fund fees

465



452



421







1,796



1,743



Income from insurance activities, net (1)

85



87



85







356



347



Commissions on securities transactions

129



109



81







431



338



Gains (losses) from financial instruments measured/designated at





































fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), net

827



869



611







3,226



2,346



Gains (losses) from debt securities measured at fair value through





































other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and amortized cost, net

(6)



3



15







43



83



Foreign exchange other than trading

93



99



74







386



360



Income from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

18



20



(5)







79



30



Other

93



111



79







317



285







2,984



3,072



2,650







11,911



10,507



Total revenue

6,617



6,604



5,847







25,606



23,332



Provision for credit losses

419



483



541







2,001



2,010



Non-interest expenses



































Employee compensation and benefits

2,207



2,095



1,890







8,261



7,550



Occupancy costs

208



197



216







830



823



Computer, software and office equipment

723



722



658







2,719



2,467



Communications

89



91



91







362



364



Advertising and business development

103



78



87







344



304



Professional fees

74



67



77







257



245



Business and capital taxes

34



31



26







128



124



Other

353



401



395







1,538



2,472







3,791



3,682



3,440







14,439



14,349



Income before income taxes

2,407



2,439



1,866







9,166



6,973



Income taxes

525



644



381







2,012



1,934



Net income $ 1,882

$ 1,795

$ 1,485





$ 7,154

$ 5,039



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 8

$ 9

$ 8





$ 39

$ 38





Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders $ 72

$ 63

$ 62





$ 263

$ 267





Common shareholders

1,802



1,723



1,415







6,852



4,734



Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,874

$ 1,786

$ 1,477





$ 7,115

$ 5,001



Earnings per share (in dollars)





































Basic $ 1.91

$ 1.83

$ 1.53





$ 7.29

$ 5.17





Diluted

1.90



1.82



1.53







7.28



5.17



Dividends per common share (in dollars)

0.90



0.90



0.87







3.60



3.44





(1) Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) Interest income included $12.2 billion for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 (July 31, 2024: $12.4 billion; October 31, 2023: $11.7 billion) calculated based on the effective interest rate method.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income





































For the three



For the twelve







months ended



months ended







2024

2024

2023





2024

2023

$ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31 (1)

Oct. 31 Oct. 31 (1) Net income $ 1,882 $ 1,795 $ 1,485



$ 7,154 $ 5,039

Other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI), net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent



























reclassification to net income



























Net foreign currency translation adjustments



























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

479

161

2,594





281

1,163



Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

(339)

(111)

(1,600)





(267)

(812)









140

50

994





14

351



Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI



























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

(56)

2

(72)





127

274



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

5

(1)

(13)





(27)

(65)









(51)

1

(85)





100

209



Net change in cash flow hedges



























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

581

1,270

(217)





2,348

(222)



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(331)

(274)

173





(813)

(142)





250

996

(44)





1,535

(364)

OCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

143

172

(95)





250

(240)



Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of fair value option (FVO) liabilities





























attributable to changes in credit risk

(19)

59

80





(216)

(106)



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(1)

(2)

-





(13)

19









123

229

(15)





21

(327)

































Total OCI (2)

462

1,276

850





1,670

(131)

Comprehensive income $ 2,344 $ 3,071 $ 2,335



$ 8,824 $ 4,908

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 8 $ 9 $ 8



$ 39 $ 38



Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders $ 72 $ 63 $ 62



$ 263 $ 267



Common shareholders

2,264

2,999

2,265





8,522

4,603

Comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders $ 2,336 $ 3,062 $ 2,327



$ 8,785 $ 4,870



































(1) Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) Includes $45 million of gains for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 (July 31, 2024: $14 million of gains; October 31, 2023: $11 million of gains), relating to our investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures.







































For the three



For the twelve







months ended



months ended









2024

2024

2023





2024

2023

$ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31



Oct. 31 Oct. 31

Income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI

























Subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net foreign currency translation adjustments



























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations $ (12) $ (4) $ (72)



$ (5) $ (26)



Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

13

5

93





-

26









1

1

21





(5)

-



Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI



























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

13

9

32





(12)

(65)



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(2)

-

5





10

25









11

9

37





(2)

(40)



Net change in cash flow hedges



























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(223)

(489)

84





(903)

106



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

127

106

(67)





313

46







(96)

(383)

17





(590)

152

Not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

(28)

(66)

36





(68)

75



Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable





























to changes in credit risk

8

(23)

(30)





83

38



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

-

1

-





4

(6)









(20)

(88)

6





19

107







































$ (104) $ (461) $ 81



$ (578) $ 219



Consolidated statement of changes in equity



For the three





For the twelve







months ended





months ended









2024

2024

2023







2024

2023



$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31 (1)





Oct. 31

Oct. 31 (1)

Preferred shares and other equity instruments





























Balance at beginning of period $ 4,949 $ 5,098 $ 4,925





$ 4,925 $ 4,923



Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes

-

500

-







1,000

-



Redemption of preferred shares

-

(650)

-







(975)

-



Treasury shares

(3)

1

-







(4)

2



Balance at end of period $ 4,946 $ 4,949 $ 4,925





$ 4,946 $ 4,925



Common shares





























Balance at beginning of period $ 16,919 $ 16,813 $ 15,742





$ 16,082 $ 14,726



Issue of common shares

182

103

338







1,019

1,358



Purchase of common shares for cancellation

(90)

-

-







(90)

-



Treasury shares

-

3

2







-

(2)



Balance at end of period $ 17,011 $ 16,919 $ 16,082





$ 17,011 $ 16,082



Contributed surplus





























Balance at beginning of period $ 128 $ 114 $ 103





$ 109 $ 115



Compensation expense arising from equity-settled share-based awards

7

3

5







16

13



Exercise of stock options and settlement of other equity-settled share-based awards

(5)

(1)

-







(9)

(20)



Other (2)

29

12

1







43

1



Balance at end of period $ 159 $ 128 $ 109





$ 159 $ 109



Retained earnings





























Balance at beginning of period before accounting policy changes

n/a

n/a $ 29,744







n/a $ 28,823





Impact of adopting IFRS 17 at November 1, 2022

n/a

n/a

n/a







n/a

(56)



Balance at beginning of period $ 32,844 $ 31,990

29,744





$ 30,352

28,767



Net income attributable to equity shareholders

1,874

1,786

1,477







7,115

5,001



Dividends and distributions































Preferred and other equity instruments

(72)

(63)

(62)







(263)

(267)





Common

(850)

(849)

(804)







(3,382)

(3,149)



Premium on purchase of common shares for cancellation

(329)

-

-







(329)

-



Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified from AOCI

3

(19)

(4)







(15)

-



Other

1

(1)

1







(7)

-



Balance at end of period $ 33,471 $ 32,844 $ 30,352





$ 33,471 $ 30,352



AOCI, net of income tax





























AOCI, net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent reclassification to net income































Net foreign currency translation adjustments































Balance at beginning of period $ 2,036 $ 1,986 $ 1,168





$ 2,162 $ 1,811





Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments

140

50

994







14

351





Balance at end of period $ 2,176 $ 2,036 $ 2,162





$ 2,176 $ 2,162





Net gains (losses) on debt securities measured at FVOCI































Balance at beginning of period $ (256) $ (257) $ (322)





$ (407) $ (616)





Net change in securities measured at FVOCI

(51)

1

(85)







100

209





Balance at end of period $ (307) $ (256) $ (407)





$ (307) $ (407)





Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges































Balance at beginning of period $ 259 $ (737) $ (982)





$ (1,026) $ (662)





Net change in cash flow hedges

250

996

(44)







1,535

(364)





Balance at end of period $ 509 $ 259 $ (1,026)





$ 509 $ (1,026)



AOCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income































Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans





























Balance at beginning of period $ 699 $ 527 $ 687





$ 592 $ 832





Net change in post-employment defined benefit plans

143

172

(95)







250

(240)





Balance at end of period $ 842 $ 699 $ 592





$ 842 $ 592





Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable to changes in credit risk



























Balance at beginning of period $ (69) $ (128) $ 48





$ 128 $ 234





Net change attributable to changes in credit risk

(19)

59

80







(216)

(106)





Balance at end of period $ (88) $ (69) $ 128





$ (88) $ 128





Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI































Balance at beginning of period $ 20 $ 3 $ 10





$ 14 $ (5)





Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(1)

(2)

-







(13)

19





Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified to retained earnings

(3)

19

4







15

-





Balance at end of period $ 16 $ 20 $ 14





$ 16 $ 14



Total AOCI, net of income tax $ 3,148 $ 2,689 $ 1,463





$ 3,148 $ 1,463



Non-controlling interests





























Balance at beginning of period $ 254 $ 247 $ 216





$ 232 $ 201



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

8

9

8







39

38



Dividends

(2)

(2)

(2)







(8)

(8)



Other

12

-

10







9

1



Balance at end of period $ 272 $ 254 $ 232





$ 272 $ 232



Equity at end of period $ 59,007 $ 57,783 $ 53,163





$ 59,007 $ 53,163





(1) Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) Includes the portion of the estimated tax benefit related to employee stock options that is incremental to the amount recognized in the interim consolidated statement of income. n/a Not applicable.