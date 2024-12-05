CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results

News provided byCIBC - Investor Relations
Dec 05, 2024, 05:25 ET
|
CIBC's 2024 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available today at www.cibc.com, along with the supplementary financial information and supplementary regulatory capital reports which include fourth quarter financial information. Our 2024 Annual Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2024.
"Our bank delivered record financial performance in 2024 through the consistent execution of our client-focused strategy across business lines and across borders, driving growth for our bank through client relationships and delivering value for all of our stakeholders," said Victor Dodig, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to our CIBC team, in 2024 we continued our robust net client growth, improved our strong client experience scores, and continued to build a connected culture across our bank to serve our clients. These efforts delivered positive operating leverage, a robust capital position, and strong credit quality as we carry our momentum into fiscal 2025. We enter the new fiscal year focused on our strategic priorities of driving growth in the mass affluent and high-net-worth client segments, building on our strength in digital to serve consumers, leveraging our connected platform to grow our wealth management, commercial banking and capital markets businesses, and enabling, simplifying and protecting our bank. Our CIBC team remains committed to our purpose, helping make ambitions real as we serve our clients and build equitable, inclusive and sustainable communities."
Key highlights across our bank in 2024 included:
- Welcomed over 613,000 net new clients over the last 12 months within CIBC and Simplii Financial in our Canadian consumer franchise.
- Achieved strong net promoter score (NPS) results across Canadian Banking with continued momentum across key programs including Personal Banking, Digital and Contact Centres as well as top-tier results across our relationship intensive programs in Commercial Banking and Wealth Management in Canada and the U.S.
- Launched custom-built AI platform internally and a Generative AI pilot with frontline team members, announced plans to hire for more than 200 data and AI roles, developed a new Enterprise AI Framework and established an Enterprise AI Governance Office as we take a measured approach to scaling AI powered tools across our bank.
- Set an interim 2030 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target for our automotive manufacturing portfolio, complementing our previously set targets for oil and gas, and power generation portfolios.
- Ranked #2 Registered Investment Advisor in Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list.
- Recognized by Global Finance for the second consecutive year as the Best Investment Bank in Canada and for our leadership in environmental and social sustainability financing, receiving seven sustainable finance awards.
Fourth quarter highlights
|
Q4/24
|
Q4/23 (1)
|
Q3/24
|
YoY
Variance
|
QoQ
Variance
|
Revenue
|
$6,617 million
|
$5,847 million
|
$6,604 million
|
+13 %
|
0 %
|
Reported Net Income
|
$1,882 million
|
$1,485 million
|
$1,795 million
|
+27 %
|
+5 %
|
Adjusted Net Income (2)
|
$1,889 million
|
$1,522 million
|
$1,895 million
|
+24 %
|
0 %
|
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)
|
$2,835 million
|
$2,452 million
|
$2,939 million
|
+16 %
|
-4 %
|
Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|
$1.90
|
$1.53
|
$1.82
|
+24 %
|
+4 %
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS (2)
|
$1.91
|
$1.57
|
$1.93
|
+22 %
|
-1 %
|
Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (3)
|
13.3 %
|
11.8 %
|
13.2 %
|
Adjusted ROE (2)
|
13.4 %
|
12.2 %
|
14.0 %
|
Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (3)(4)
|
1.50 %
|
1.44 %
|
1.50 %
|
Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (excluding trading) (3)(4)
|
1.86 %
|
1.66 %
|
1.84 %
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (5)
|
13.3 %
|
12.4 %
|
13.3 %
|
(1)
|
Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(2)
|
This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section, including the quantitative reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to: adjusted non-interest expenses and adjusted net income on pages 14 to 18; and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on page 19.
|
(3)
|
For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.
|
(4)
|
Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.
|
(5)
|
Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline, which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" section of our 2024 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
CIBC's results for the fourth quarter of 2024 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.01 per share:
- $12 million ($9 million after-tax) amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets; and
- $3 million ($2 million after-tax) reversal related to the special assessment imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on U.S. depository institutions, which impacted CIBC Bank USA (U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management).
For the year ended October 31, 2024, CIBC reported net income of $7.2 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $7.3 billion, compared with reported net income of $5.0 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $6.5 billion for 2023, and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) of $11.3 billion, compared with $10.2 billion for 2023.
The following table summarizes our performance in 2024 against our key financial measures and targets, set over the medium term, which we define as three to five years, assuming a normal business environment and credit cycle.
|
Financial Measure
|
Medium-term target
|
2024 Reported Results
|
2024 Adjusted Results (1)
|
Diluted EPS growth
|
7%–10% annually (2)(3)
|
3-year CAGR (4) = 1.5%
5-year CAGR (4) = 5.4%
|
3-year CAGR (4) = 0.8%
5-year CAGR (4) = 4.4%
|
ROE (5)
|
At least 16% (2)(3)(6)
|
3-year average = 12.6%
5-year average = 12.8%
|
3-year average = 13.9%
5-year average = 14.0%
|
Operating leverage (5)
|
Positive (2)(3)
|
3-year average = 0.7%
5-year average = 0.7%
|
3-year average = 0.1%
5-year average = 0.1%
|
CET1 ratio
|
Strong buffer to regulatory requirement
|
13.3 %
|
Dividend payout ratio (5)
|
40%–50% (2)(3)
|
3-year average = 54.9%
5-year average = 55.4%
|
3-year average = 48.6%
5-year average = 49.2%
|
Total shareholder return
|
Outperform the S&P/TSX Composite
Banks Index over a rolling three- and five-
year period
|
3-year 5-year
CIBC: 36.4% 102.9%
S&P/TSX Composite Banks Index: 21.9% 63.8%
Core business performance
F2024 Financial Highlights
|
(C$ million)
|
F2024
|
F2023
|
YoY Variance
|
Canadian Personal and Business Banking (7)
|
Reported Net Income
|
$2,670
|
$2,364
|
up 13%
|
Adjusted Net Income (1)
|
$2,689
|
$2,409
|
up 12%
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)
|
$4,881
|
$4,242
|
up 15%
|
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)
|
$4,907
|
$4,302
|
up 14%
|
Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management
|
Reported Net Income
|
$1,938
|
$1,878
|
up 3%
|
Adjusted Net Income (1)
|
$1,938
|
$1,878
|
up 3%
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)
|
$2,789
|
$2,712
|
up 3%
|
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)
|
$2,789
|
$2,712
|
up 3%
|
U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management
|
Reported Net Income
|
$501
|
$379
|
up 32%
|
Adjusted Net Income (1)
|
$600
|
$420
|
up 43%
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)
|
$1,104
|
$1,226
|
down 10%
|
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)
|
$1,237
|
$1,282
|
down 4%
|
Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services
|
Reported Net Income
|
$1,988
|
$1,986
|
0 %
|
Adjusted Net Income (1)
|
$1,988
|
$1,986
|
0 %
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)
|
$2,837
|
$2,767
|
up 3%
|
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)
|
$2,837
|
$2,767
|
up 3%
|
(1)
|
This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
|
(2)
|
Based on adjusted results. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
|
(3)
|
Medium-term targets are defined as through the cycle. For additional information, see the "Overview" section of our 2024 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(4)
|
The 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is calculated from 2021 to 2024 and the 5-year CAGR is calculated from 2019 to 2024.
|
(5)
|
For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.
|
(6)
|
Beginning in 2025, the adjusted ROE target is revised to 15%+ through the cycle.
|
(7)
|
Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
Strong fundamentals
While investing in core businesses, CIBC has continued to strengthen key fundamentals. In 2024, CIBC maintained its capital strength and sound risk management practices:
- Capital ratios were strong, with a CET1 ratio(1) of 13.3% as noted above, and Tier 1(1) and Total capital ratios(1) of 14.8% and 17.0%, respectively, at October 31, 2024;
- Market risk, as measured by average Value-at-Risk, was $11.0 million in 2024 compared with $9.2 million in 2023;
- We continued to have solid credit performance, with a loan loss ratio(2) of 32 basis points compared with 30 basis points in 2023;
- Liquidity Coverage Ratio(1) was 129% for the three months ended October 31, 2024; and
- Leverage Ratio(1) was 4.3% at October 31, 2024.
CIBC announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend from $0.90 per share to $0.97 per share for the quarter ending January 31, 2025.
Credit quality
Provision for credit losses was $419 million for the fourth quarter, down $122 million or 23% from the same quarter last year. Provision for credit losses on performing loans was down $61 million, due to a decrease resulting from model parameter updates and favourable credit migration mainly driven by paydowns, partially offset by an unfavourable change in our economic outlook. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was down $61 million, primarily due to lower provisions in U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, partially offset by higher provisions across all other strategic business units (SBUs).
Making a difference in our Communities
At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter:
- The 33rd annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure took place bringing together 55,000 participants and volunteers across Canada, including more than 13,000 Team CIBC members. Over $15 million was raised, including more than $2.5 million by Team CIBC. The 13th annual CIBC Caribbean Walk for the Cure took place with 30,000 participants in locations throughout the Caribbean.
- CIBC has committed $500,000 to the QEII Foundation in Nova Scotia in support of the Cancer Care Patient App, which will transform health care for cancer patients in Nova Scotia.
- CIBC announced it is committing $350,000 over four years for the creation of two new student awards to help foster the success of equity-deserving students at Wilfrid Laurier University, encouraging the study of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
|
(1)
|
Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and the liquidity coverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2024 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(2)
|
For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.
|
Fourth quarter financial highlights
|
As at or for the
|
As at or for the
|
three months ended
|
twelve months ended
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
Unaudited
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Financial results ($ millions)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
3,633
|
$
|
3,532
|
$
|
3,197
|
$
|
13,695
|
$
|
12,825
|
Non-interest income
|
2,984
|
3,072
|
2,650
|
11,911
|
10,507
|
Total revenue
|
6,617
|
6,604
|
5,847
|
25,606
|
23,332
|
Provision for credit losses
|
419
|
483
|
541
|
2,001
|
2,010
|
Non-interest expenses
|
3,791
|
3,682
|
3,440
|
14,439
|
14,349
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,407
|
2,439
|
1,866
|
9,166
|
6,973
|
Income taxes
|
525
|
644
|
381
|
2,012
|
1,934
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,882
|
$
|
1,795
|
$
|
1,485
|
$
|
7,154
|
$
|
5,039
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
39
|
38
|
Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders
|
72
|
63
|
62
|
263
|
267
|
Common shareholders
|
1,802
|
1,723
|
1,415
|
6,852
|
4,734
|
Net income attributable to equity shareholders
|
$
|
1,874
|
$
|
1,786
|
$
|
1,477
|
$
|
7,115
|
$
|
5,001
|
Financial measures
|
Reported efficiency ratio (2)
|
57.3
|
%
|
55.8
|
%
|
58.8
|
%
|
56.4
|
%
|
61.5
|
%
|
Reported operating leverage (2)
|
3.0
|
%
|
1.5
|
%
|
9.8
|
%
|
9.1
|
%
|
(5.2)
|
%
|
Loan loss ratio (3)
|
0.30
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
0.30
|
%
|
Reported return on common shareholders' equity (2)(4)
|
13.3
|
%
|
13.2
|
%
|
11.8
|
%
|
13.4
|
%
|
10.3
|
%
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
1.40
|
%
|
1.39
|
%
|
1.32
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.35
|
%
|
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(5)
|
1.50
|
%
|
1.50
|
%
|
1.44
|
%
|
1.47
|
%
|
1.49
|
%
|
Return on average assets (2)(5)
|
0.72
|
%
|
0.71
|
%
|
0.61
|
%
|
0.71
|
%
|
0.53
|
%
|
Return on average interest-earning assets (2)(5)
|
0.78
|
%
|
0.76
|
%
|
0.67
|
%
|
0.77
|
%
|
0.58
|
%
|
Reported effective tax rate
|
21.8
|
%
|
26.4
|
%
|
20.4
|
%
|
21.9
|
%
|
27.7
|
%
|
Common share information
|
Per share ($)
|
- basic earnings
|
$
|
1.91
|
$
|
1.83
|
$
|
1.53
|
$
|
7.29
|
$
|
5.17
|
- reported diluted earnings
|
1.90
|
1.82
|
1.53
|
7.28
|
5.17
|
- dividends
|
0.90
|
0.90
|
0.87
|
3.60
|
3.44
|
- book value (6)
|
57.08
|
55.66
|
51.56
|
57.08
|
51.56
|
Closing share price ($)
|
87.11
|
71.40
|
48.91
|
87.11
|
48.91
|
Shares outstanding (thousands)
|
- weighted-average basic
|
944,283
|
943,467
|
924,798
|
939,352
|
915,631
|
- weighted-average diluted
|
948,609
|
945,784
|
924,960
|
941,712
|
916,223
|
- end of period
|
942,295
|
944,590
|
931,099
|
942,295
|
931,099
|
Market capitalization ($ millions)
|
$
|
82,083
|
$
|
67,444
|
$
|
45,540
|
$
|
82,083
|
$
|
45,540
|
Value measures
|
Total shareholder return
|
23.33
|
%
|
12.65
|
%
|
(14.38)
|
%
|
87.56
|
%
|
(15.85)
|
%
|
Dividend yield (based on closing share price)
|
4.1
|
%
|
5.0
|
%
|
7.1
|
%
|
4.1
|
%
|
7.0
|
%
|
Reported dividend payout ratio (2)
|
47.2
|
%
|
49.3
|
%
|
56.8
|
%
|
49.4
|
%
|
66.5
|
%
|
Market value to book value ratio
|
1.53
|
1.28
|
0.95
|
1.53
|
0.95
|
Selected financial measures – adjusted (7)
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (8)
|
57.2
|
%
|
55.5
|
%
|
58.1
|
%
|
55.8
|
%
|
56.4
|
%
|
Adjusted operating leverage (8)
|
1.8
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|
6.1
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (4)
|
13.4
|
%
|
14.0
|
%
|
12.2
|
%
|
13.7
|
%
|
13.4
|
%
|
Adjusted effective tax rate
|
21.8
|
%
|
22.8
|
%
|
20.4
|
%
|
22.0
|
%
|
21.0
|
%
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ($)
|
$
|
1.91
|
$
|
1.93
|
$
|
1.57
|
$
|
7.40
|
$
|
6.73
|
Adjusted dividend payout ratio
|
47.0
|
%
|
46.6
|
%
|
55.4
|
%
|
48.5
|
%
|
51.1
|
%
|
On- and off-balance sheet information ($ millions)
|
Cash, deposits with banks and securities
|
$
|
302,409
|
$
|
301,771
|
$
|
267,066
|
$
|
302,409
|
$
|
267,066
|
Loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses
|
558,292
|
550,149
|
540,153
|
558,292
|
540,153
|
Total assets
|
1,041,985
|
1,021,407
|
975,690
|
1,041,985
|
975,690
|
Deposits
|
764,857
|
743,446
|
723,376
|
764,857
|
723,376
|
Common shareholders' equity (2)
|
53,789
|
52,580
|
48,006
|
53,789
|
48,006
|
Average assets (5)
|
1,035,847
|
1,012,012
|
962,405
|
1,005,133
|
948,121
|
Average interest-earning assets (2)(5)
|
961,151
|
938,914
|
882,196
|
929,604
|
861,136
|
Average common shareholders' equity (2)(5)
|
53,763
|
51,916
|
47,435
|
51,025
|
46,130
|
Assets under administration (AUA) (2)(9)(10)
|
3,600,069
|
3,475,292
|
2,853,007
|
3,600,069
|
2,853,007
|
Assets under management (AUM) (2)(10)
|
383,264
|
371,950
|
300,218
|
383,264
|
300,218
|
Balance sheet quality and liquidity measures (11)
|
Risk-weighted assets (RWA) ($ millions)
|
$
|
333,502
|
$
|
329,202
|
$
|
326,120
|
$
|
333,502
|
$
|
326,120
|
CET1 ratio
|
13.3
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
12.4
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
12.4
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
14.8
|
%
|
14.8
|
%
|
13.9
|
%
|
14.8
|
%
|
13.9
|
%
|
Total capital ratio
|
17.0
|
%
|
17.1
|
%
|
16.0
|
%
|
17.0
|
%
|
16.0
|
%
|
Leverage ratio
|
4.3
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
4.2
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
4.2
|
%
|
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (12)
|
129
|
%
|
126
|
%
|
135
|
%
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)
|
115
|
%
|
116
|
%
|
118
|
%
|
115
|
%
|
118
|
%
|
Other information
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
48,525
|
48,552
|
48,074
|
48,525
|
48,074
|
(1)
|
Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(2)
|
Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(3)
|
The ratio is calculated as the provision for (reversal of) credit losses on impaired loans to average loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses.
|
(4)
|
Annualized.
|
(5)
|
Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.
|
(6)
|
Common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares issued and outstanding at end of period.
|
(7)
|
Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted measures are calculated in the same manner as reported measures, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures is adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, where applicable, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
|
(8)
|
Commencing the first quarter of 2024, we no longer gross up tax-exempt revenue to bring it to a taxable equivalent basis (TEB) for the application of this ratio to our consolidated results. Prior period amounts have been restated to conform with the change in presentation adopted in the first quarter of 2024.
|
(9)
|
Includes the full contract amount of AUA or custody under a 50/50 joint venture between CIBC and The Bank of New York Mellon of $2,814.6 billion (July 31, 2024: $2,725.2 billion; October 31, 2023: $2,241.9 billion).
|
(10)
|
AUM amounts are included in the amounts reported under AUA.
|
(11)
|
RWA and our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and the LCR and NSFR are calculated pursuant to OSFI's LAR Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2024 Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(12)
|
Average for the three months ended for each respective period.
|
n/a
|
Not applicable.
|
Review of Canadian Personal and Business Banking fourth quarter results
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
(1)
|
$ millions, for the three months ended
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Revenue
|
$
|
2,670
|
$
|
2,598
|
$
|
2,458
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
Impaired
|
287
|
302
|
259
|
Performing
|
(21)
|
36
|
23
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
266
|
338
|
282
|
Non-interest expenses
|
1,373
|
1,388
|
1,307
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,031
|
872
|
869
|
Income taxes
|
288
|
244
|
232
|
Net income
|
$
|
743
|
$
|
628
|
$
|
637
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Equity shareholders
|
$
|
743
|
$
|
628
|
$
|
637
|
Total revenue
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
2,070
|
$
|
2,010
|
$
|
1,908
|
Non-interest income (2)
|
600
|
588
|
550
|
$
|
2,670
|
$
|
2,598
|
$
|
2,458
|
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (3)(4)
|
2.56
|
%
|
2.50
|
%
|
2.38
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
51.4
|
%
|
53.4
|
%
|
53.2
|
%
|
Operating leverage
|
3.6
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
9.2
|
%
|
Return on equity (5)
|
25.1
|
%
|
21.2
|
%
|
25.8
|
%
|
Average allocated common equity (5)
|
$
|
11,793
|
$
|
11,803
|
$
|
9,781
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
13,531
|
13,632
|
13,208
Net income for the quarter was $743 million, up $106 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(5) were $1,303 million, up $146 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.
Revenue of $2,670 million was up $212 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher net interest income, mainly from higher deposit margins and volume growth, and higher fees.
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 18 basis points mainly due to a favourable asset mix and higher deposit margins, partially offset by lower loan margins.
Provision for credit losses of $266 million was down $16 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to a lower provision for credit losses on performing loans, partially offset by a higher provision on impaired loans from higher write-offs.
Non-interest expenses of $1,373 million were up $66 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 mainly due to higher performance-based and employee-related compensation, and higher spending on strategic initiatives.
|
(1)
|
Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(2)
|
Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model.
|
(3)
|
Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.
|
(4)
|
Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(5)
|
This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
|
Review of Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
$ millions, for the three months ended
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Revenue
|
Commercial banking
|
$
|
637
|
$
|
618
|
$
|
634
|
Wealth management
|
886
|
831
|
732
|
Total revenue
|
1,523
|
1,449
|
1,366
|
Provision for credit losses
|
Impaired
|
18
|
35
|
11
|
Performing
|
5
|
7
|
-
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
23
|
42
|
11
|
Non-interest expenses
|
790
|
762
|
679
|
Income before income taxes
|
710
|
645
|
676
|
Income taxes
|
194
|
177
|
186
|
Net income
|
$
|
516
|
$
|
468
|
$
|
490
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Equity shareholders
|
$
|
516
|
$
|
468
|
$
|
490
|
Total revenue
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
626
|
$
|
539
|
$
|
452
|
Non-interest income (1)
|
897
|
910
|
914
|
$
|
1,523
|
$
|
1,449
|
$
|
1,366
|
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(3)
|
2.63
|
%
|
2.73
|
%
|
3.37
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
51.9
|
%
|
52.6
|
%
|
49.7
|
%
|
Operating leverage
|
(4.9)
|
%
|
(5.7)
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|
Return on equity (4)
|
21.6
|
%
|
19.7
|
%
|
23.1
|
%
|
Average allocated common equity (4)
|
$
|
9,502
|
$
|
9,459
|
$
|
8,401
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
5,537
|
5,551
|
5,433
Net income for the quarter was $516 million, up $26 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $733 million, up $46 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.
Revenue of $1,523 million was up $157 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, driven mainly by higher fee-based revenue from higher AUA and AUM balances, higher commission revenue from increased client activity, and higher net interest income in wealth management. Revenue in commercial banking was slightly higher compared to the prior year due to volume growth and higher fees, partially offset by lower loan and deposit margins.
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was down 74 basis points primarily due to the conversion of bankers' acceptances to CORRA loans resulting from the cessation of Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR).
Provision for credit losses of $23 million was up $12 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher provisions on both performing and impaired loans.
Non-interest expenses of $790 million were up $111 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation.
|
(1)
|
Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model.
|
(2)
|
Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.
|
(3)
|
Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(4)
|
This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
|
Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in Canadian dollars
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
$ millions, for the three months ended
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Revenue
|
Commercial banking
|
$
|
512
|
$
|
515
|
$
|
462
|
Wealth management
|
220
|
211
|
210
|
Total revenue
|
732
|
726
|
672
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
Impaired
|
84
|
15
|
205
|
Performing
|
(1)
|
32
|
44
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
83
|
47
|
249
|
Non-interest expenses (1)
|
411
|
416
|
387
|
Income before income taxes
|
238
|
263
|
36
|
Income taxes
|
36
|
48
|
(14)
|
Net income
|
$
|
202
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
50
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Equity shareholders
|
$
|
202
|
$
|
215
|
$
|
50
|
Total revenue
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
506
|
$
|
477
|
$
|
476
|
Non-interest income
|
226
|
249
|
196
|
$
|
732
|
$
|
726
|
$
|
672
|
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(3)
|
3.63
|
%
|
3.42
|
%
|
3.44
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
56.2
|
%
|
57.3
|
%
|
57.6
|
%
|
Return on equity (4)
|
7.4
|
%
|
7.8
|
%
|
1.7
|
%
|
Average allocated common equity (4)
|
$
|
10,894
|
$
|
10,951
|
$
|
11,267
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,979
|
2,946
|
2,780
|
Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in U.S. dollars
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
$ millions, for the three months ended
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Revenue
|
Commercial banking
|
$
|
376
|
$
|
376
|
$
|
338
|
Wealth management
|
161
|
154
|
154
|
Total revenue
|
537
|
530
|
492
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
Impaired
|
61
|
10
|
151
|
Performing
|
-
|
23
|
32
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
61
|
33
|
183
|
Non-interest expenses (1)
|
301
|
304
|
284
|
Income before income taxes
|
175
|
193
|
25
|
Income taxes
|
27
|
35
|
(10)
|
Net income
|
$
|
148
|
$
|
158
|
$
|
35
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Equity shareholders
|
$
|
148
|
$
|
158
|
$
|
35
|
Total revenue
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
371
|
$
|
349
|
$
|
348
|
Non-interest income
|
166
|
181
|
144
|
$
|
537
|
$
|
530
|
$
|
492
|
Operating leverage
|
2.5
|
%
|
(11.1)
|
%
|
(5.7)
|
%
Net income for the quarter was $202 million (US$148 million), up $152 million (up US$113 million) from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $324 million (US$238 million), up $30 million (up US$24 million) from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher net interest income and fee income, partially offset by higher expenses.
Revenue of US$537 million was up US$45 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher asset management fees from higher average AUM balances, loan margins and deposit volumes, partially offset by lower deposit margins.
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 19 basis points primarily due to higher loan margins, partially offset by lower deposit margins.
Provision for credit losses of US$61 million was down US$122 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to lower provisions on both performing and impaired loans.
Non-interest expenses of US$301 million were up US$17 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher employee-related compensation and continued infrastructure initiatives.
|
(1)
|
Includes a $3 million (US$2 million) reversal (Q3/24: $2 million (US$2 million) charge) related to the special assessment imposed by the FDIC.
|
(2)
|
Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.
|
(3)
|
Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(4)
|
This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
|
Review of Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services fourth quarter results
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
$ millions, for the three months ended
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Revenue
|
Global markets
|
$
|
632
|
$
|
578
|
$
|
555
|
Corporate and investment banking
|
439
|
434
|
423
|
Direct financial services
|
336
|
336
|
312
|
Total revenue (1)
|
1,407
|
1,348
|
1,290
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
Impaired
|
27
|
42
|
6
|
Performing
|
19
|
3
|
(2)
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
46
|
45
|
4
|
Non-interest expenses
|
779
|
770
|
734
|
Income before income taxes
|
582
|
533
|
552
|
Income taxes (1)
|
154
|
145
|
169
|
Net income
|
$
|
428
|
$
|
388
|
$
|
383
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Equity shareholders
|
$
|
428
|
$
|
388
|
$
|
383
|
Efficiency ratio
|
55.4
|
%
|
57.2
|
%
|
56.9
|
%
|
Operating leverage
|
2.8
|
%
|
(15.1)
|
%
|
(2.8)
|
%
|
Return on equity (2)
|
17.4
|
%
|
15.7
|
%
|
18.8
|
%
|
Average allocated common equity (2)
|
$
|
9,762
|
$
|
9,820
|
$
|
8,122
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,452
|
2,539
|
2,411
Net income for the quarter was $428 million, up $45 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were up $72 million or 13% from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.
Revenue of $1,407 million was up $117 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. In global markets, revenue increased due to higher financing revenue, partially offset by lower equity derivatives revenue. In corporate and investment banking, higher debt underwriting activity was partially offset by lower equity underwriting and advisory activity. Direct Financial Services revenue increased due to higher deposit margins in Investor's Edge and growth in Alternate Solutions Group, partially offset by lower margins in Simplii Financial.
Provision for credit losses of $46 million was up $42 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher provisions on both performing and impaired loans. The increase for performing loans included $10 million related to Simplii Financial.
Non-interest expenses of $779 million were up $45 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation and higher spending on strategic initiatives.
|
Review of Corporate and Other fourth quarter results
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
$ millions, for the three months ended
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Revenue
|
International banking
|
$
|
239
|
$
|
254
|
$
|
234
|
Other
|
46
|
229
|
(173)
|
Total revenue (1)
|
285
|
483
|
61
|
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
Impaired
|
1
|
10
|
(3)
|
Performing
|
-
|
1
|
(2)
|
Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|
1
|
11
|
(5)
|
Non-interest expenses
|
438
|
346
|
333
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(154)
|
126
|
(267)
|
Income taxes (1)
|
(147)
|
30
|
(192)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(7)
|
$
|
96
|
$
|
(75)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to:
|
Non-controlling interests
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
9
|
$
|
8
|
Equity shareholders
|
(15)
|
87
|
(83)
|
Full-time equivalent employees (3)
|
24,026
|
23,884
|
24,242
Net loss for the quarter was $7 million, compared with a net loss of $75 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax losses(2) were down $89 million or 37% from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses.
Revenue was up $224 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to higher treasury revenue resulting from lower funding costs borne by treasury, a lower TEB adjustment, and higher revenue from strategic investments.
The current quarter included a provision for credit losses of $1 million, while the fourth quarter of 2023 included a provision reversal for credit losses of $5 million.
Non-interest expenses of $438 million were up $105 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted non-interest expenses(2) of $438 million were up $135 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher corporate costs, and the impact of a pension plan amendment gain in the prior year.
|
(1)
|
Prior to the third quarter of 2024, Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services revenue and income taxes were reported on a TEB with an equivalent offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate and Other. In the third quarter of 2024, the enactment of the Federal tax measure that denies the dividends received deduction for Canadian banks resulted in a TEB reversal for dividends received on or after January 1, 2024 that were included in the first and second quarters of 2024. Accordingly, the revenue and income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2024 do not include a TEB adjustment (July 31, 2024 includes a reversal of a TEB adjustment of: $123 million; October 31, 2023: includes a TEB adjustment of $62 million).
|
(2)
|
This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.
|
(3)
|
Includes full-time equivalent employees for which the expenses are allocated to the business lines within the SBUs. The majority of the full-time equivalent employees for functional and support costs of CIBC Bank USA are included in the U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management SBU.
|
Consolidated balance sheet
|
$ millions, as at October 31
|
2024
|
2023
|
(1)
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
$
|
8,565
|
$
|
20,816
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
39,499
|
34,902
|
Securities
|
254,345
|
211,348
|
Cash collateral on securities borrowed
|
17,028
|
14,651
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
83,721
|
80,184
|
Loans
|
Residential mortgages
|
280,672
|
274,244
|
Personal
|
46,681
|
45,587
|
Credit card
|
20,551
|
18,538
|
Business and government
|
214,299
|
194,870
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(3,917)
|
(3,902)
|
558,286
|
529,337
|
Other
|
Derivative instruments
|
36,435
|
33,243
|
Customers' liability under acceptances
|
6
|
10,816
|
Property and equipment
|
3,359
|
3,251
|
Goodwill
|
5,443
|
5,425
|
Software and other intangible assets
|
2,830
|
2,742
|
Investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
785
|
669
|
Deferred tax assets
|
821
|
647
|
Other assets
|
30,862
|
27,659
|
80,541
|
84,452
|
$
|
1,041,985
|
$
|
975,690
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Deposits
|
Personal
|
$
|
252,894
|
$
|
239,035
|
Business and government
|
435,499
|
412,561
|
Bank
|
20,009
|
22,296
|
Secured borrowings
|
56,455
|
49,484
|
764,857
|
723,376
|
Obligations related to securities sold short
|
21,642
|
18,666
|
Cash collateral on securities lent
|
7,997
|
8,081
|
Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
110,153
|
87,118
|
Other
|
Derivative instruments
|
40,654
|
41,290
|
Acceptances
|
6
|
10,820
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
49
|
40
|
Other liabilities
|
30,155
|
26,653
|
70,864
|
78,803
|
Subordinated indebtedness
|
7,465
|
6,483
|
Equity
|
Preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
4,946
|
4,925
|
Common shares
|
17,011
|
16,082
|
Contributed surplus
|
159
|
109
|
Retained earnings
|
33,471
|
30,352
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
|
3,148
|
1,463
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
58,735
|
52,931
|
Non-controlling interests
|
272
|
232
|
Total equity
|
59,007
|
53,163
|
$
|
1,041,985
|
$
|
975,690
|
(1)
|
Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
Consolidated statement of income
|
For the three
|
For the twelve
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
$ millions, except as noted
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Interest income (2)
|
Loans
|
$
|
8,668
|
$
|
8,726
|
$
|
8,215
|
$
|
33,925
|
$
|
30,235
|
Securities
|
2,393
|
2,482
|
2,165
|
9,560
|
7,341
|
Securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements
|
1,441
|
1,528
|
1,357
|
5,811
|
4,566
|
Deposits with banks and other
|
729
|
711
|
720
|
2,889
|
2,877
|
13,231
|
13,447
|
12,457
|
52,185
|
45,019
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
7,476
|
7,713
|
7,569
|
30,476
|
26,633
|
Securities sold short
|
163
|
156
|
109
|
625
|
408
|
Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements
|
1,719
|
1,769
|
1,299
|
6,334
|
4,283
|
Subordinated indebtedness
|
120
|
134
|
120
|
510
|
458
|
Other
|
120
|
143
|
163
|
545
|
412
|
9,598
|
9,915
|
9,260
|
38,490
|
32,194
|
Net interest income
|
3,633
|
3,532
|
3,197
|
13,695
|
12,825
|
Non-interest income
|
Underwriting and advisory fees
|
182
|
165
|
137
|
707
|
519
|
Deposit and payment fees
|
250
|
249
|
229
|
958
|
924
|
Credit fees
|
217
|
303
|
369
|
1,218
|
1,385
|
Card fees
|
105
|
97
|
100
|
414
|
379
|
Investment management and custodial fees
|
526
|
508
|
454
|
1,980
|
1,768
|
Mutual fund fees
|
465
|
452
|
421
|
1,796
|
1,743
|
Income from insurance activities, net (1)
|
85
|
87
|
85
|
356
|
347
|
Commissions on securities transactions
|
129
|
109
|
81
|
431
|
338
|
Gains (losses) from financial instruments measured/designated at
|
fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), net
|
827
|
869
|
611
|
3,226
|
2,346
|
Gains (losses) from debt securities measured at fair value through
|
other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and amortized cost, net
|
(6)
|
3
|
15
|
43
|
83
|
Foreign exchange other than trading
|
93
|
99
|
74
|
386
|
360
|
Income from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures
|
18
|
20
|
(5)
|
79
|
30
|
Other
|
93
|
111
|
79
|
317
|
285
|
2,984
|
3,072
|
2,650
|
11,911
|
10,507
|
Total revenue
|
6,617
|
6,604
|
5,847
|
25,606
|
23,332
|
Provision for credit losses
|
419
|
483
|
541
|
2,001
|
2,010
|
Non-interest expenses
|
Employee compensation and benefits
|
2,207
|
2,095
|
1,890
|
8,261
|
7,550
|
Occupancy costs
|
208
|
197
|
216
|
830
|
823
|
Computer, software and office equipment
|
723
|
722
|
658
|
2,719
|
2,467
|
Communications
|
89
|
91
|
91
|
362
|
364
|
Advertising and business development
|
103
|
78
|
87
|
344
|
304
|
Professional fees
|
74
|
67
|
77
|
257
|
245
|
Business and capital taxes
|
34
|
31
|
26
|
128
|
124
|
Other
|
353
|
401
|
395
|
1,538
|
2,472
|
3,791
|
3,682
|
3,440
|
14,439
|
14,349
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,407
|
2,439
|
1,866
|
9,166
|
6,973
|
Income taxes
|
525
|
644
|
381
|
2,012
|
1,934
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,882
|
$
|
1,795
|
$
|
1,485
|
$
|
7,154
|
$
|
5,039
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
9
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
39
|
$
|
38
|
Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders
|
$
|
72
|
$
|
63
|
$
|
62
|
$
|
263
|
$
|
267
|
Common shareholders
|
1,802
|
1,723
|
1,415
|
6,852
|
4,734
|
Net income attributable to equity shareholders
|
$
|
1,874
|
$
|
1,786
|
$
|
1,477
|
$
|
7,115
|
$
|
5,001
|
Earnings per share (in dollars)
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.91
|
$
|
1.83
|
$
|
1.53
|
$
|
7.29
|
$
|
5.17
|
Diluted
|
1.90
|
1.82
|
1.53
|
7.28
|
5.17
|
Dividends per common share (in dollars)
|
0.90
|
0.90
|
0.87
|
3.60
|
3.44
|
(1)
|
Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(2)
|
Interest income included $12.2 billion for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 (July 31, 2024: $12.4 billion; October 31, 2023: $11.7 billion) calculated based on the effective interest rate method.
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
For the three
|
For the twelve
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
$ millions
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,882
|
$
|
1,795
|
$
|
1,485
|
$
|
7,154
|
$
|
5,039
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI), net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent
|
reclassification to net income
|
Net foreign currency translation adjustments
|
Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations
|
479
|
161
|
2,594
|
281
|
1,163
|
Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations
|
(339)
|
(111)
|
(1,600)
|
(267)
|
(812)
|
140
|
50
|
994
|
14
|
351
|
Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI
|
Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI
|
(56)
|
2
|
(72)
|
127
|
274
|
Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income
|
5
|
(1)
|
(13)
|
(27)
|
(65)
|
(51)
|
1
|
(85)
|
100
|
209
|
Net change in cash flow hedges
|
Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
|
581
|
1,270
|
(217)
|
2,348
|
(222)
|
Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income
|
(331)
|
(274)
|
173
|
(813)
|
(142)
|
250
|
996
|
(44)
|
1,535
|
(364)
|
OCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income
|
Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans
|
143
|
172
|
(95)
|
250
|
(240)
|
Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of fair value option (FVO) liabilities
|
attributable to changes in credit risk
|
(19)
|
59
|
80
|
(216)
|
(106)
|
Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
-
|
(13)
|
19
|
123
|
229
|
(15)
|
21
|
(327)
|
Total OCI (2)
|
462
|
1,276
|
850
|
1,670
|
(131)
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
|
2,344
|
$
|
3,071
|
$
|
2,335
|
$
|
8,824
|
$
|
4,908
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
9
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
39
|
$
|
38
|
Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders
|
$
|
72
|
$
|
63
|
$
|
62
|
$
|
263
|
$
|
267
|
Common shareholders
|
2,264
|
2,999
|
2,265
|
8,522
|
4,603
|
Comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders
|
$
|
2,336
|
$
|
3,062
|
$
|
2,327
|
$
|
8,785
|
$
|
4,870
|
(1)
|
Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(2)
|
Includes $45 million of gains for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 (July 31, 2024: $14 million of gains; October 31, 2023: $11 million of gains), relating to our investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures.
|
For the three
|
For the twelve
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
$ millions
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
Income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI
|
Subject to subsequent reclassification to net income
|
Net foreign currency translation adjustments
|
Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations
|
$
|
(12)
|
$
|
(4)
|
$
|
(72)
|
$
|
(5)
|
$
|
(26)
|
Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations
|
13
|
5
|
93
|
-
|
26
|
1
|
1
|
21
|
(5)
|
-
|
Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI
|
Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI
|
13
|
9
|
32
|
(12)
|
(65)
|
Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income
|
(2)
|
-
|
5
|
10
|
25
|
11
|
9
|
37
|
(2)
|
(40)
|
Net change in cash flow hedges
|
Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges
|
(223)
|
(489)
|
84
|
(903)
|
106
|
Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income
|
127
|
106
|
(67)
|
313
|
46
|
(96)
|
(383)
|
17
|
(590)
|
152
|
Not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income
|
Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans
|
(28)
|
(66)
|
36
|
(68)
|
75
|
Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable
|
to changes in credit risk
|
8
|
(23)
|
(30)
|
83
|
38
|
Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
4
|
(6)
|
(20)
|
(88)
|
6
|
19
|
107
|
$
|
(104)
|
$
|
(461)
|
$
|
81
|
$
|
(578)
|
$
|
219
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
For the three
|
For the twelve
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
$ millions
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Preferred shares and other equity instruments
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
4,949
|
$
|
5,098
|
$
|
4,925
|
$
|
4,925
|
$
|
4,923
|
Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes
|
-
|
500
|
-
|
1,000
|
-
|
Redemption of preferred shares
|
-
|
(650)
|
-
|
(975)
|
-
|
Treasury shares
|
(3)
|
1
|
-
|
(4)
|
2
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
4,946
|
$
|
4,949
|
$
|
4,925
|
$
|
4,946
|
$
|
4,925
|
Common shares
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
16,919
|
$
|
16,813
|
$
|
15,742
|
$
|
16,082
|
$
|
14,726
|
Issue of common shares
|
182
|
103
|
338
|
1,019
|
1,358
|
Purchase of common shares for cancellation
|
(90)
|
-
|
-
|
(90)
|
-
|
Treasury shares
|
-
|
3
|
2
|
-
|
(2)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
17,011
|
$
|
16,919
|
$
|
16,082
|
$
|
17,011
|
$
|
16,082
|
Contributed surplus
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
128
|
$
|
114
|
$
|
103
|
$
|
109
|
$
|
115
|
Compensation expense arising from equity-settled share-based awards
|
7
|
3
|
5
|
16
|
13
|
Exercise of stock options and settlement of other equity-settled share-based awards
|
(5)
|
(1)
|
-
|
(9)
|
(20)
|
Other (2)
|
29
|
12
|
1
|
43
|
1
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
159
|
$
|
128
|
$
|
109
|
$
|
159
|
$
|
109
|
Retained earnings
|
Balance at beginning of period before accounting policy changes
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
$
|
29,744
|
n/a
|
$
|
28,823
|
Impact of adopting IFRS 17 at November 1, 2022
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
(56)
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
32,844
|
$
|
31,990
|
29,744
|
$
|
30,352
|
28,767
|
Net income attributable to equity shareholders
|
1,874
|
1,786
|
1,477
|
7,115
|
5,001
|
Dividends and distributions
|
Preferred and other equity instruments
|
(72)
|
(63)
|
(62)
|
(263)
|
(267)
|
Common
|
(850)
|
(849)
|
(804)
|
(3,382)
|
(3,149)
|
Premium on purchase of common shares for cancellation
|
(329)
|
-
|
-
|
(329)
|
-
|
Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified from AOCI
|
3
|
(19)
|
(4)
|
(15)
|
-
|
Other
|
1
|
(1)
|
1
|
(7)
|
-
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
33,471
|
$
|
32,844
|
$
|
30,352
|
$
|
33,471
|
$
|
30,352
|
AOCI, net of income tax
|
AOCI, net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent reclassification to net income
|
Net foreign currency translation adjustments
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
2,036
|
$
|
1,986
|
$
|
1,168
|
$
|
2,162
|
$
|
1,811
|
Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments
|
140
|
50
|
994
|
14
|
351
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
2,176
|
$
|
2,036
|
$
|
2,162
|
$
|
2,176
|
$
|
2,162
|
Net gains (losses) on debt securities measured at FVOCI
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
(256)
|
$
|
(257)
|
$
|
(322)
|
$
|
(407)
|
$
|
(616)
|
Net change in securities measured at FVOCI
|
(51)
|
1
|
(85)
|
100
|
209
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
(307)
|
$
|
(256)
|
$
|
(407)
|
$
|
(307)
|
$
|
(407)
|
Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
259
|
$
|
(737)
|
$
|
(982)
|
$
|
(1,026)
|
$
|
(662)
|
Net change in cash flow hedges
|
250
|
996
|
(44)
|
1,535
|
(364)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
509
|
$
|
259
|
$
|
(1,026)
|
$
|
509
|
$
|
(1,026)
|
AOCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income
|
Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
699
|
$
|
527
|
$
|
687
|
$
|
592
|
$
|
832
|
Net change in post-employment defined benefit plans
|
143
|
172
|
(95)
|
250
|
(240)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
842
|
$
|
699
|
$
|
592
|
$
|
842
|
$
|
592
|
Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable to changes
in credit risk
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
(69)
|
$
|
(128)
|
$
|
48
|
$
|
128
|
$
|
234
|
Net change attributable to changes in credit risk
|
(19)
|
59
|
80
|
(216)
|
(106)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
(88)
|
$
|
(69)
|
$
|
128
|
$
|
(88)
|
$
|
128
|
Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
3
|
$
|
10
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
(5)
|
Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
-
|
(13)
|
19
|
Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified to retained
earnings
|
(3)
|
19
|
4
|
15
|
-
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
16
|
$
|
20
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
16
|
$
|
14
|
Total AOCI, net of income tax
|
$
|
3,148
|
$
|
2,689
|
$
|
1,463
|
$
|
3,148
|
$
|
1,463
|
Non-controlling interests
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
254
|
$
|
247
|
$
|
216
|
$
|
232
|
$
|
201
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
39
|
38
|
Dividends
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
Other
|
12
|
-
|
10
|
9
|
1
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
272
|
$
|
254
|
$
|
232
|
$
|
272
|
$
|
232
|
Equity at end of period
|
$
|
59,007
|
$
|
57,783
|
$
|
53,163
|
$
|
59,007
|
$
|
53,163
|
(1)
|
Certain information for 2023 has been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17. For additional information, see Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
|
(2)
|
Includes the portion of the estimated tax benefit related to employee stock options that is incremental to the amount recognized in the interim consolidated statement of income.
|
n/a
|
Not applicable.
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
For the three
|
For the twelve
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
$ millions
|
Oct. 31
|
Jul. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Oct. 31
|
Oct. 31
|
(1)
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,882
|
$
|
1,795
|
$
|
1,485
|
$
|
7,154
|
$
|
5,039
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
Provision for credit losses
|
419
|
483
|
541
|
2,001
|
2,010
|
Amortization and impairment (2)
|
289
|
317
|
310
|
1,170
|
1,143
|
Stock options and restricted shares expense
|
7
|
3
|
5
|
16
|
13
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(203)
|
(22)
|
39
|
(244)
|
(87)
|
Losses (gains) from debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost
|
6
|
(3)
|
(15)
|
(43)
|
(83)
|
Net losses (gains) on disposal of land, buildings and equipment
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
Other non-cash items, net
|
(258)
|
(1,075)
|
179
|
(1,822)
|
1,822
|
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
(3,334)
|
2,679
|
(8,035)
|
(4,597)
|
(2,576)
|
Loans, net of repayments
|
(8,255)
|
(11,803)
|
(2,643)
|
(28,930)
|
(14,301)
|
Deposits, net of withdrawals
|
20,126
|
9,523
|
17,515
|
34,467
|
17,045
|
Obligations related to securities sold short
|
(2,398)
|
591
|
917
|
2,976
|
3,382
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
(226)
|
53
|
(528)
|
(711)
|
(1,272)
|
Accrued interest payable
|
(180)
|
(130)
|
474
|
452
|
2,521
|
Derivative assets
|
(6,188)
|
1,145
|
(3,215)
|
(3,240)
|
9,826
|
Derivative liabilities
|
4,664
|
(3,004)
|
2,972
|
(813)
|
(10,382)
|
Securities measured at FVTPL
|
127
|
(9,337)
|
(291)
|
(23,319)
|
(15,427)
|
Other assets and liabilities measured/designated at FVTPL
|
290
|
748
|
2,955
|
3,431
|
8,259
|
Current income taxes
|
(174)
|
(15)
|
111
|
(257)
|
361
|
Cash collateral on securities lent
|
(518)
|
(114)
|
2,989
|
(84)
|
3,228
|
Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
(5,215)
|
14,359
|
3,699
|
23,035
|
9,319
|
Cash collateral on securities borrowed
|
(533)
|
(2,740)
|
(1,154)
|
(2,377)
|
675
|
Securities purchased under resale agreements
|
(4,400)
|
6,721
|
(6,296)
|
(3,537)
Share this article