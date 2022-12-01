CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results

News provided by

CIBC

Dec 01, 2022, 05:25 ET

CIBC's 2022 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available today at www.cibc.com, along with the supplementary financial information and supplementary regulatory capital reports which include fourth quarter financial information. Our 2022 Annual Report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, Dec.1, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2022.

"In 2022, we delivered solid financial performance and furthered the strong momentum across our bank through the execution of our client-focused strategy, thanks to the efforts of our CIBC team who live our purpose each day – to help make your ambition a reality," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "We enter the new fiscal year as a modern, relationship-oriented bank with a strong capital position and focus on growing in key client segments, elevating the client experience, and investing in future differentiators that build long-term competitive advantages. Our bank is well-diversified and resilient, and our proven ability to navigate in an uncertain operating environment will enable us to continue to deliver value to our stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to a more sustainable future," concluded Mr. Dodig.

Fourth quarter highlights

Q4/22

Q4/21

Q3/22

YoY
Variance

QoQ
Variance

Revenue

$5,388 million

$5,064 million

$5,571 million

+6 %

-3 %

Reported Net Income

$1,185 million

$1,440 million

$1,666 million

-18 %

-29 %

Adjusted Net Income (1)

$1,308 million

$1,573 million

$1,724 million

-17 %

-24 %

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)

$2,072 million

$2,109 million

$2,465 million

-2 %

-16 %

Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) (2)

$1.26

$1.54

$1.78

-18 %

-29 %

Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)(2)

$1.39

$1.68

$1.85

-17 %

-25 %

Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (3)

10.1 %

13.4 %

14.6 %

Adjusted ROE (1)

11.2 %

14.7 %

15.1 %

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (4)

11.7 %

12.4 %

11.8 %

CIBC's results for the fourth quarter of 2022 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.13 per share:

  • $91 million ($67 million after-tax) increase in legal provisions;
  • $37 million ($27 million after-tax) charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio;
  • $27 million ($21 million after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; and
  • $12 million ($8 million after-tax) in acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments(5) associated with the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio.

For the year ended October 31, 2022, CIBC reported net income of $6.2 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $6.6 billion, compared with reported net income of $6.4 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $6.7 billion for 2021, and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) of $9.4 billion, compared with $8.8 billion for 2021.

(1)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

(2)

On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to all periods presented.

(3)

For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

(4)

Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline, which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" section of our 2022 Annual Report available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(5)

Acquisition and integration costs are comprised of incremental costs incurred as part of planning for and executing the integration of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, including enabling franchising opportunities, the upgrade and conversion of systems and processes, project delivery, communication costs and client welcome bonuses. Purchase accounting adjustments include the accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired Canadian Costco credit card receivables.

The following table summarizes our performance in 2022 against our key financial measures and targets, set over the medium term, which we define as three to five years, assuming a normal business environment and credit cycle.

Financial Measure

2022 Target

2022 Reported Results

2022 Adjusted Results (2)

Diluted EPS growth (3)

5%–10% annually (1)

$6.68, down 4% from 2021

3-year CAGR(4) = 6.1%

5-year CAGR = 3.5%

$7.05, down 2% from 2021

3-year CAGR = 5.8%

5-year CAGR = 4.9%

ROE (5)

At least 15% (1)

14.0%

3-year average = 13.4%

5-year average = 14.2%

14.7%

3-year average = 14.4%

5-year average = 15.2%

Operating leverage (5)

Positive (1)

(1.9)%, a decrease of 720 basis points from 2021

3-year average = (0.2)%

5-year average = 0.1%

(1.9)%, a decrease of 260
basis points from 2021

3-year average = (0.6)%

5-year average = 0.5%

CET1 ratio

Strong buffer to regulatory requirement

11.7 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)

40%–50% (1)

48.8%

3-year average = 53.8%

5-year average = 51.3%

46.3%

3-year average = 48.9%

5-year average = 47.4%

Total shareholder return

Outperform the S&P/TSX Composite
Banks Index over a rolling three- and five-
year period

                                                           3-year               5-year

CIBC:                                                 28.5%               40.2%

S&P/TSX Composite Banks Index:   29.0%               40.6%

Core business performance
F2022 Financial Highlights

(C$ million)

F2022

F2021

YoY Variance

Canadian Personal and Business Banking




Reported Net Income

$2,249

$2,494

down 10%

Adjusted Net Income (2)

$2,396

$2,503

down 4%

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$3,934

$3,736

up 5%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$4,039

$3,748

up 8%




Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management


Reported Net Income

$1,895

$1,665

up 14%

Adjusted Net Income (2)

$1,895

$1,665

up 14%

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$2,598

$2,227

up 17%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$2,598

$2,227

up 17%




U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management




Reported Net Income

$760

$926

down 18%

Adjusted Net Income (2)

$810

$976

down 17%

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$1,129

$1,073

up 5%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$1,197

$1,141

up 5%




Capital Markets




Reported Net Income

$1,908

$1,857

up 3%

Adjusted Net Income (2)

$1,908

$1,857

up 3%

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$2,564

$2,403

up 7%

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2)

$2,564

$2,403

up 7%

(1)

Based on adjusted results. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

(2)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

(3)

On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to all periods presented.

(4)

The 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is calculated from 2019 to 2022 and the 5-year CAGR is calculated from 2017 to 2022.

(5)

For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

Strong fundamentals

While investing in core businesses, CIBC has continued to strengthen key fundamentals. In 2022, CIBC maintained its capital strength and sound risk management practices:

  • Capital ratios were strong, with a CET1 ratio(1) of 11.7% as noted above, and Tier 1(1) and Total capital ratios(1) of 13.3% and 15.3%, respectively, at October 31, 2022;
  • Market risk, as measured by average Value-at-Risk, was $8.7 million in 2022 compared with $7.6 million in 2021;
  • We continued to have solid credit performance, with a loan loss ratio(2) of 14 basis points compared with 16 basis points in 2021;
  • Liquidity Coverage Ratio(1) was 129% for the three months ended October 31, 2022; and
  • Leverage Ratio(1) was 4.4% at October 31, 2022.

CIBC announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend from $0.83 per share to $0.85 per share for the quarter ending January 31, 2023.

(1)

Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the OSFI's CAR Guideline and the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and liquidity coverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements Guideline, all of which are based on the BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2022 Annual Report available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(2)

For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses was $436 million for the fourth quarter, up $358 million or 459% from the same quarter last year. The current quarter included a provision for credit losses on performing loans of $217 million mainly due to an unfavourable change in our economic outlook, while the same quarter last year included a provision reversal of $34 million reflective of a favourable change in our economic outlook, partially offset by model parameter updates. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was up $107 million, mainly attributable to Canadian Personal and Business Banking, and U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management.

Making a difference in our Communities

At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter:

  • We joined more than 45,000 Canadians, including nearly 10,000 team members, in support of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure. In total, more than $13 million was raised to help advance breast cancer research, education and support programs – including over $2 million by Team CIBC.
  • In response to numerous domestic and international disasters, we provided timely donations to support communities with their recovery efforts. CIBC donated more than $450,000 to community organizations in response to Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Fiona, flooding in Pakistan, and the tragedy in James Smith Cree Nation.
  • CIBC Foundation announced a new Social Impact Alliance launched together with Microsoft Canada, which will focus on closing the digital skills gap by providing new education and employment opportunities in the technology sector, and ensuring equal access for all communities across the country. To support this goal, CIBC Foundation and Microsoft will be working with NPower Canada and March of Dimes Canada to accelerate skills training and development, as well as to create access to careers in technology.

In the first year of its operation, CIBC Foundation disbursed $3.5 million of new, incremental and impactful funding to 68 charitable organizations in Canada.

Fourth quarter financial highlights

As at or for the



As at or for the





three months ended



twelve months ended


2022

2022

2021


2022

2021

Unaudited

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31


Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Financial results ($ millions)

Net interest income

$

3,185

$

3,236

$

2,980


$

12,641

$

11,459

Non-interest income

2,203

2,335

2,084



9,192

8,556

Total revenue

5,388

5,571

5,064



21,833

20,015

Provision for credit losses

436

243

78



1,057

158

Non-interest expenses

3,483

3,183

3,135



12,803

11,535

Income before income taxes

1,469

2,145

1,851



7,973

8,322

Income taxes

284

479

411



1,730

1,876

Net income

$

1,185

$

1,666

$

1,440


$

6,243

$

6,446

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

7

6

4



23

17


Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

37

46

47



171

158


Common shareholders

1,141

1,614

1,389



6,049

6,271

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

$

1,178

$

1,660

$

1,436


$

6,220

$

6,429

Financial measures

















Reported efficiency ratio (1)

64.6

%

57.1

%

61.9

%


58.6

%

57.6

%

Reported operating leverage (1)

(4.7)

%

1.1

%

1.7

%


(1.9)

%

5.3

%

Loan loss ratio (2)

0.16

%

0.12

%

0.10

%


0.14

%

0.16

%

Reported return on common shareholders' equity (1)(3)

10.1

%

14.6

%

13.4

%


14.0

%

16.1

%

Net interest margin (1)

1.33

%

1.43

%

1.41

%


1.40

%

1.42

%

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (1)(4)

1.51

%

1.61

%

1.58

%


1.58

%

1.59

%

Return on average assets (1)(4)

0.50

%

0.73

%

0.68

%


0.69

%

0.80

%

Return on average interest-earning assets (1)(4)

0.56

%

0.83

%

0.77

%


0.78

%

0.89

%

Reported effective tax rate

19.3

%

22.3

%

22.2

%


21.7

%

22.5

%

Common share information

















Per share ($) (5)

- basic earnings

$

1.26

$

1.79

$

1.54


$

6.70

$

6.98



- reported diluted earnings

1.26

1.78

1.54



6.68

6.96



- dividends

0.830

0.830

0.730



3.270

2.920



- book value (6)

49.95

48.97

45.83



49.95

45.83

Closing share price ($) (5)

61.87

64.78

75.09



61.87

75.09

Shares outstanding (thousands) (5)

- weighted-average basic

905,120

903,742

900,937



903,312

897,906



- weighted-average diluted

906,533

905,618

904,055



905,684

900,365



- end of period

906,040

904,691

901,656



906,040

901,656

Market capitalization ($ millions)

$

56,057

$

58,606

$

67,701


$

56,057

$

67,701

Value measures

















Total shareholder return

(3.17)

%

(7.57)

%

4.55

%


(13.56)

%

58.03

%

Dividend yield (based on closing share price)

5.3

%

5.1

%

3.9

%


5.3

%

3.9

%

Reported dividend payout ratio (1)

65.9

%

46.4

%

47.3

%


48.8

%

41.8

%

Market value to book value ratio

1.24

1.32

1.64



1.24

1.64

Selected financial measures – adjusted (7)

















Adjusted efficiency ratio (8)

60.9

%

55.2

%

57.8

%


56.4

%

55.4

%

Adjusted operating leverage (8)

(5.8)

%

(0.3)

%

(2.8)

%


(1.9)

%

0.7

%

Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (3)

11.2

%

15.1

%

14.7

%


14.7

%

16.7

%

Adjusted effective tax rate

20.1

%

22.4

%

22.5

%


21.9

%

22.7

%

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (5)

$

1.39

$

1.85

$

1.68


$

7.05

$

7.23

Adjusted dividend payout ratio

59.5

%

44.8

%

43.2

%


46.3

%

40.3

%

On- and off-balance sheet information ($ millions)

















Cash, deposits with banks and securities

$

239,740

$

222,183

$

218,398


$

239,740

$

218,398

Loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses

528,657

516,595

462,879



528,657

462,879

Total assets

943,597

896,790

837,683



943,597

837,683

Deposits

697,572

678,457

621,158



697,572

621,158

Common shareholders' equity (1)

45,258

44,304

41,323



45,258

41,323

Average assets (4)

947,830

899,963

835,931



900,213

809,621

Average interest-earning assets (1)(4)

834,639

796,592

747,009



799,224

721,686

Average common shareholders' equity (1)(4)

44,770

43,875

40,984



43,354

38,881

Assets under administration (AUA) (1)(9)(10)

2,854,828

2,851,405

2,963,221


2,854,828

2,963,221

Assets under management (AUM) (1)(10)

291,513

298,122

316,834


291,513

316,834

Balance sheet quality and liquidity measures  (11)

















Risk-weighted assets (RWA) ($ millions)

$

315,634

$

303,743

$

272,814


$

315,634

$

272,814

CET1 ratio (12)

11.7

%

11.8

%

12.4

%


11.7

%

12.4

%

Tier 1 capital ratio (12)

13.3

%

13.2

%

14.1

%


13.3

%

14.1

%

Total capital ratio (12)

15.3

%

15.3

%

16.2

%


15.3

%

16.2

%

Leverage ratio

4.4

%

4.3

%

4.7

%


4.4

%

4.7

%

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (13)

129

%

123

%

127

%


n/a

n/a

Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

118

%

117

%

118

%


118

%

118

%

Other information


















Full-time equivalent employees


50,427

49,505

45,282



50,427

45,282

(1)

Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2022 Annual Report, available on
SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(2)

The ratio is calculated as the provision for (reversal of) credit losses on impaired loans to average loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses.

(3)

Annualized.

(4)

Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.

(5)

On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record
Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the
Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to all periods presented.

(6)

Common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares issued and outstanding at end of period.

(7)

Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted measures are calculated in the same manner as reported measures, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures is
adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

(8)

Calculated on a taxable equivalent basis (TEB).

(9)

Includes the full contract amount of AUA or custody under a 50/50 joint venture between CIBC and The Bank of New York Mellon of $2,258.1 billion (July 31, 2022: $2,241.6 billion; October 31, 2021: $2,341.1 billion).

(10)

AUM amounts are included in the amounts reported under AUA.

(11)

RWA and our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and LCR and NSFR are calculated pursuant to
OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2022 Annual Report
available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(12)

Ratios reflect the expected credit loss transitional arrangement announced by OSFI on March 27, 2020 in response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(13)

Average for the three months ended for each respective period.

n/a

Not applicable.

Review of Canadian Personal and Business Banking fourth quarter results












2022

2022

2021

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue

$

2,262

$

2,321

$

2,128

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses











Impaired

158

136

87

Performing

147

64

77

Total provision for credit losses

305

200

164

Non-interest expenses

1,313

1,313

1,152

Income before income taxes


644

808

812

Income taxes

173

213

215

Net income

$

471

$

595

$

597

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

471

$

595

$

597

Total revenue









Net interest income

$

1,720

$

1,767

$

1,542

Non-interest income (1)

542

554

586

$

2,262

$

2,321

$

2,128

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(3)

2.19

%

2.29

%

2.17

%

Efficiency ratio

58.0

%

56.6

%

54.1

%

Operating leverage

(7.7)

%

(4.7)

%

(0.4)

%

Return on equity (4)

22.1

%

28.1

%

35.9

%

Average allocated common equity (4)

$

8,437

$

8,387

$

6,608

Full-time equivalent employees

13,840

13,576

12,629

Net income for the quarter was $471 million, down $126 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $968 million, down $20 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to higher expenses partially offset by higher revenue.

     Revenue of $2,262 million was up $134 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher net interest income, mainly from volume growth in deposits and assets, including from the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, partially offset by lower non-interest income. 

     Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 2 basis points mainly due to higher deposit margins and the impact of the Costco credit card portfolio, partially offset by lower loan margins.

     Provision for credit losses of $305 million was up $141 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to a higher provision for credit losses on performing loans reflective of an unfavourable change in our economic outlook, and a higher provision for credit losses on impaired loans related to higher write-offs and increased provisions reflective of higher impaired balances.

     Non-interest expenses of $1,313 million were up $161 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 due to higher spending on strategic initiatives, including the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, and higher employee-related compensation.

(1)

Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model.

(2)

Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.

(3)

Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2022 Annual Report, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(4)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results












2022

2022

2021

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue









Commercial banking

$

601

$

604

$

489

Wealth management

715

734

751

Total revenue

1,316

1,338

1,240

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses









Impaired

14

9

6

Performing

7

1

(11)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

21

10

(5)

Non-interest expenses

658

670

646

Income before income taxes


637

658

599

Income taxes

168

174

157

Net income

$

469

$

484

$

442

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

469

$

484

$

442

Total revenue









Net interest income

$

452

$

442

$

352

Non-interest income (1)

864

896

888


$

1,316

$

1,338

$

1,240

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(3)

3.38

%

3.40

%

3.28

%

Efficiency ratio

50.0

%

50.1

%

52.0

%

Operating leverage

4.1

%

2.4

%

1.1

%

Return on equity (4)

21.6

%

22.8

%

24.9

%

Average allocated common equity (4)

$

8,598

$

8,423

$

7,039

Full-time equivalent employees

5,711

5,668

5,241

Net income for the quarter was $469 million, up $27 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $658 million, up $64 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to higher revenue partially offset by higher expenses.

     Revenue of $1,316 million was up $76 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, driven mainly by higher net interest income from volume growth in loans, higher deposit spreads that benefited from the rising interest rate environment, and higher fees in commercial banking. Revenue in wealth management decreased due to market depreciation impacting AUA and AUM and lower commission revenue from decreased client activity, partially offset by the impact of volume growth and favourable rates in private banking. 

     Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 10 basis points primarily due to higher deposit margins, partially offset by lower loan margins.

     The current quarter included a provision for credit losses of $21 million, largely due to an unfavourable change in our economic outlook and a few impaired provisions, compared with a provision reversal of $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to a favourable change in our economic outlook.

     Non-interest expenses of $658 million were up $12 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher spending on strategic initiatives and higher employee-related compensation.

(1)

Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model.

(2)

Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.

(3)

Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2022 Annual Report, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(4)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in Canadian dollars












2022

2022

2021

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue









Commercial banking

$

432

$

388

$

366

Wealth management (1)

221

216

196

Total revenue (2)

653

604

562

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses









Impaired

34

15

8

Performing

66

20

(59)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

100

35

(51)

Non-interest expenses

356

334

296

Income before income taxes


197

235

317

Income taxes

36

42

61

Net income

$

161

$

193

$

256

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

161

$

193

$

256

Total revenue (2)









Net interest income

$

466

$

415

$

368

Non-interest income

187

189

194


$

653

$

604

$

562

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (3)(4)

3.49

%

3.36

%

3.48

%

Efficiency ratio

54.5

%

55.3

%

52.5

%

Return on equity (5)

5.8

%

7.3

%

11.2

%

Average allocated common equity (5)

$

11,015

$

10,534

$

9,085

Full-time equivalent employees

2,472

2,395

2,170

Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in U.S. dollars












2022

2022

2021

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue









Commercial banking

$

320

$

304

$

293

Wealth management (1)

163

169

155

Total revenue (2)

483

473

448

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses









Impaired

25

12

7

Performing

51

16

(47)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

76

28

(40)

Non-interest expenses

264

261

235

Income before income taxes


143

184

253

Income taxes

27

32

49

Net income

$

116

$

152

$

204

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

116

$

152

$

204

Total revenue (2)









Net interest income

346

325

293

Non-interest income

137

148

155


483

473

448

Operating leverage

(4.1)

%

(9.3)

%

(1.9)

%

Net income for the quarter was $161 million (US$116 million), down $95 million (down US$88 million) from the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(5) were $314 million (US$232 million), up $32 million (up US$6 million) from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to higher net interest income, partially offset by higher expenses and lower fee income.

     Revenue of US$483 million was up US$35 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher loan and deposit volumes and the impact of rising rates, partially offset by lower asset management fees.

     Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 1 basis point primarily due to higher deposit margins, partially offset by lower loan margins and lower repayment fees due to the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program.

     The current quarter included a provision for credit losses of US$76 million, largely due to an unfavourable change in our economic outlook, model parameter updates, unfavourable portfolio migration, and higher provisions in impaired loans, attributable to the real estate and construction, and oil and gas sectors. The fourth quarter of 2021 included a provision reversal of credit losses of US$40 million, due to a favourable change in our economic outlook driven by the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and favourable portfolio migration.

Non-interest expenses of US$264 million were up US$29 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher employee-related compensation and higher expenses related to investments in the business and infrastructure.

(1)

Includes revenue related to the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program.

(2)

Included $2 million (US$1 million) of income relating to the accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired loans of The PrivateBank, for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 (July 31, 2022: $1 million (US$1 million); October 31, 2021: $3 million (US$3 million)).

(3)

Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances.

(4)

Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2022 Annual Report, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(5)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Capital Markets fourth quarter results












2022

2022

2021

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue











Global markets

$

463

$

512

$

420

Corporate and investment banking

440

432

382

Direct financial services

279

255

210

Total revenue (1)

1,182

1,199

1,012

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses









Impaired

(5)

(15)

-

Performing

4

6

(34)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(1)

(9)

(34)

Non-interest expenses

656

593

528

Income before income taxes

527

615

518

Income taxes (1)

149

168

140

Net income

$

378

$

447

$

378

Net income attributable to:









Equity shareholders

$

378

$

447

$

378

Efficiency ratio


55.4

%

49.5

%

52.2

%

Operating leverage

(7.1)

%

(7.2)

%

(7.2)

%

Return on equity (2)

15.8

%

19.3

%

19.7

%

Average allocated common equity (2)

$

9,522

$

9,200

$

7,632

Full-time equivalent employees

2,384

2,410

2,225

Reported net income for the quarter was $378 million, compared with reported net income of $378 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were up $42 million or 9% from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to higher revenue partially offset by higher expenses.

     Revenue of $1,182 million was up $170 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. In global markets, revenue increased due to higher foreign exchange and fixed income trading revenue, partially offset by lower equity derivatives trading revenue. In corporate and investment banking, higher corporate banking and advisory revenue was partially offset by lower debt and equity underwriting activity. Direct Financial Services revenue increased due to higher revenue from Simplii Financial.

     Provision reversal of credit losses was down $33 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to a favourable change in our economic outlook in the same quarter last year.

     Non-interest expenses of $656 million were up $128 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher employee-related compensation and investments made in strategic business initiatives.

Review of Corporate and Other fourth quarter results







2022

2022

2021

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue








International banking

$

220

$

189

$

180

Other

(245)

(80)

(58)

Total revenue (1)

(25)

109

122

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses








Impaired

18

11

11

Performing

(7)

(4)

(7)

Total provision for credit losses

11

7

4

Non-interest expenses

500

273

513

Loss before income taxes


(536)

(171)

(395)

Income taxes (1)

(242)

(118)

(162)

Net loss

$

(294)

$

(53)

$

(233)

Net income (loss) attributable to:








Non-controlling interests

$

7

$

6

$

4

Equity shareholders

(301)

(59)

(237)

Full-time equivalent employees

26,020

25,456

23,017

Net loss for the quarter was $294 million, compared with a net loss of $233 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax losses(2) were up $155 million or 65% from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower expenses.

     Revenue was down $147 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to lower treasury revenue, partially offset by higher revenue in CIBC FirstCaribbean driven by the impact of foreign exchange translation, higher product margins, volume growth and fees.
     Provision for credit losses was up $7 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to a higher provision on impaired loans in CIBC FirstCaribbean.
     Non-interest expenses of $500 million were down $13 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted non-interest expenses(2) of $369 million were up $8 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher employee termination costs and higher expenses in CIBC FirstCaribbean, partially offset by lower unallocated corporate support costs.
     Income tax benefit was up $80 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to a higher loss.

(1)

Revenue and income taxes of Capital Markets are reported on a TEB. The equivalent amounts are offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate and Other. Accordingly, revenue and income taxes include a TEB adjustment of $51 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 (July 31, 2022: $48 million; October 31, 2021: $48 million).

(2)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Consolidated balance sheet









$ millions, as at October 31

2022

2021

ASSETS





Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks

$

31,535

$

34,573

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

32,326

22,424

Securities

175,879

161,401

Cash collateral on securities borrowed

15,326

12,368

Securities purchased under resale agreements

69,213

67,572

Loans





Residential mortgages

269,706

251,526

Personal

45,429

41,897

Credit card

16,479

11,134

Business and government

188,542

150,213

Allowance for credit losses

(3,073)

(2,849)




517,083

451,921

Other





Derivative instruments

43,035

35,912

Customers' liability under acceptances

11,574

10,958

Property and equipment

3,377

3,286

Goodwill

5,348

4,954

Software and other intangible assets

2,592

2,029

Investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

632

658

Deferred tax assets

480

402

Other assets

35,197

29,225




102,235

87,424



$

943,597

$

837,683

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Deposits





Personal

$

232,095

$

213,932

Business and government


397,188

344,388

Bank

22,523

20,246

Secured borrowings

45,766

42,592




697,572

621,158

Obligations related to securities sold short


15,284

22,790

Cash collateral on securities lent

4,853

2,463

Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

77,171

71,880

Other





Derivative instruments

52,340

32,101

Acceptances

11,586

10,961

Deferred tax liabilities

45

38

Other liabilities

28,072

24,923




92,043

68,023

Subordinated indebtedness

6,292

5,539

Equity





Preferred shares and other equity instruments

4,923

4,325

Common shares

14,726

14,351

Contributed surplus


115

110

Retained earnings

28,823

25,793

Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)


1,594

1,069

Total shareholders' equity

50,181

45,648

Non-controlling interests

201

182

Total equity

50,382

45,830



$

943,597

$

837,683

Consolidated statement of income


For the three

For the twelve

months ended

months ended

2022

2022

2021


2022

2021

$ millions, except as noted

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31


Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Interest income (1)

















Loans

$

5,806

$

4,449

$

3,103


$

16,874

$

12,150

Securities

1,243

884

527



3,422

2,141

Securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements

669

308

75



1,175

319

Deposits with banks

474

159

32



708

131



8,192

5,800

3,737



22,179

14,741

Interest expense

















Deposits

4,177

2,123

612



7,887

2,651

Securities sold short

121

103

61



380

236

Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements

564

252

42



943

208

Subordinated indebtedness

84

55

29



203

122

Other

61

31

13



125

65



5,007

2,564

757



9,538

3,282

Net interest income

3,185

3,236

2,980



12,641

11,459

Non-interest income

















Underwriting and advisory fees

143

120

151



557

713

Deposit and payment fees

221

222

216



880

797

Credit fees

331

324

295



1,286

1,152

Card fees

102

98

125



437

460

Investment management and custodial fees

428

435

441



1,760

1,621

Mutual fund fees

418

430

469



1,776

1,772

Insurance fees, net of claims

80

94

87



351

358

Commissions on securities transactions

79

87

101



378

426

Gains (losses) from financial instruments measured/designated at


















fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), net

309

318

82



1,172

607

Gains (losses) from debt securities measured at fair value through


















other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and amortized cost, net

(6)

6

22



35

90

Foreign exchange other than trading

25

76

50



242

276

Income from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

9

11

11



47

55

Other

64

114

34



271

229



2,203

2,335

2,084



9,192

8,556

Total revenue

5,388

5,571

5,064



21,833

20,015

Provision for credit losses

436

243

78



1,057

158

Non-interest expenses

















Employee compensation and benefits


1,897

1,767

1,669



7,157

6,450

Occupancy costs

253

192

327



853

916

Computer, software and office equipment

598

606

552



2,297

2,030

Communications

89

90

76



352

318

Advertising and business development

101

90

87



334

237

Professional fees

82

76

95



313

277

Business and capital taxes

33

30

28



123

111

Other

430

332

301



1,374

1,196



3,483

3,183

3,135



12,803

11,535

Income before income taxes

1,469

2,145

1,851



7,973

8,322

Income taxes

284

479

411



1,730

1,876

Net income

$

1,185

$

1,666

$

1,440


$

6,243

$

6,446

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

$

7

$

6

$

4


$

23

$

17


Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

$

37

$

46

$

47


$

171

$

158


Common shareholders

1,141

1,614

1,389



6,049

6,271

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

$

1,178

$

1,660

$

1,436


$

6,220

$

6,429

Earnings per share (in dollars) (2)


















Basic

$

1.26

$

1.79

$

1.54


$

6.70

$

6.98


Diluted

1.26

1.78

1.54



6.68

6.96

Dividends per common share (in dollars) (2)

0.83

0.83

0.73



3.27

2.92

(1)

Interest income included $7.6 billion for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 (July 31, 2022: $5.2 billion; October 31, 2021: $3.4 billion) calculated based on the effective interest rate method.

(2)

On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6,
2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have
been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to all periods presented.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income



















For the three

For the twelve



months ended

months ended



2022

2022

2021


2022

2021

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Net income

$

1,185

$

1,666

$

1,440

$

6,243

$

6,446

Other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI), net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent















reclassification to net income













Net foreign currency translation adjustments













Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

2,691

(136)

(301)


4,043

(2,610)

Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

(1,510)

81

172


(2,290)

1,495




1,181

(55)

(129)


1,753

(1,115)

Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI













Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

(107)

(104)

(33)


(784)

(50)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

5

(5)

(15)


(25)

(66)




(102)

(109)

(48)


(809)

(116)

Net change in cash flow hedges













Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(488)

(121)

(187)


(1,351)

178

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

50

248

32


552

(315)


(438)

127

(155)


(799)

(137)

OCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income















Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

(198)

(32)

254


198

917

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of fair value option (FVO) liabilities














attributable to changes in credit risk

40

75

17


262

12

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(5)

(84)

30


(35)

100




(163)

(41)

301


425

1,029
















Total OCI (1)

478

(78)

(31)


570

(339)

Comprehensive income

$

1,663

$

1,588

$

1,409

$

6,813

$

6,107

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

$

7

$

6

$

4

$

23

$

17

Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

$

37

$

46

$

47

$

171

$

158

Common shareholders

1,619

1,536

1,358


6,619

5,932

Comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders

$

1,656

$

1,582

$

1,405

$

6,790

$

6,090

(1)

Includes $48 million of losses for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 (July 31, 2022: $43 million of losses; October 31, 2021: $9 million of losses), relating to our investments in equity-accounted
associates and joint ventures.











For the three
months ended

For the twelve
months ended

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI












Subject to subsequent reclassification to net income













Net foreign currency translation adjustments













Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

$

(91)

$

5

$

11

$

(136)

$

45

Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

82

(5)

(10)


131

(53)




(9)

-

1


(5)

(8)

Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI













Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

15

12

5


160

(11)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(2)

2

5


9

23




13

14

10


169

12

Net change in cash flow hedges













Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

174

43

66


482

(64)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(18)

(88)

(11)


(197)

112



156

(45)

55


285

48

Not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income













Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

44

12

(74)


(97)

(311)

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable














to changes in credit risk

(14)

(27)

(6)


(93)

(4)

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

2

28

(10)


9

(34)




32

13

(90)


(181)

(349)



















$

192

$

(18)

$

(24)

$

268

$

(297)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity


For the three

For the twelve


months ended

months ended



2022

2022

2021


2022

2021

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31


Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Preferred shares and other equity instruments












Balance at beginning of period

$

4,325

$

4,325

$

3,575

$

4,325

$

3,575

Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes

600

800

750


1,400

750

Redemption of preferred shares

-

(800)

-


(800)

-

Treasury shares

(2)

-

-


(2)

-

Balance at end of period

$

4,923

$

4,325

$

4,325

$

4,923

$

4,325

Common shares












Balance at beginning of period

$

14,643

$

14,545

$

14,252

$

14,351

$

13,908

Issue of common shares

81

95

99


401

458

Purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

-


(29)

-

Treasury shares

2

3

-


3

(15)

Balance at end of period

$

14,726

$

14,643

$

14,351

$

14,726

$

14,351

Contributed surplus












Balance at beginning of period

$

107

$

115

$

117

$

110

$

117

Compensation expense arising from equity-settled share-based awards

9

3

2


24

19

Exercise of stock options and settlement of other equity-settled share-based awards

(1)

(11)

(14)


(20)

(43)

Other

-

-

5


1

17

Balance at end of period

$

115

$

107

$

110

$

115

$

110

Retained earnings












Balance at beginning of period

$

28,439

$

27,567

$

25,055

$

25,793

$

22,119

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

1,178

1,660

1,436


6,220

6,429

Dividends and distributions













Preferred and other equity instruments

(37)

(46)

(47)


(171)

(158)

Common


(752)

(750)

(657)


(2,954)

(2,622)

Premium on purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

-


(105)

-

Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified from AOCI

(1)

9

9


45

27

Other

(4)

(1)

(3)


(5)

(2)

Balance at end of period

$

28,823

$

28,439

$

25,793

$

28,823

$

25,793

AOCI, net of income tax












AOCI, net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent reclassification to net income













Net foreign currency translation adjustments













Balance at beginning of period

$

630

$

685

$

187

$

58

$

1,173

Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments

1,181

(55)

(129)


1,753

(1,115)

Balance at end of period

$

1,811

$

630

$

58

$

1,811

$

58

Net gains (losses) on debt securities measured at FVOCI













Balance at beginning of period

$

(514)

$

(405)

$

241

$

193

$

309

Net change in securities measured at FVOCI

(102)

(109)

(48)


(809)

(116)

Balance at end of period

$

(616)

$

(514)

$

193

$

(616)

$

193

Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges













Balance at beginning of period

$

(224)

$

(351)

$

292

$

137

$

274

Net change in cash flow hedges

(438)

127

(155)


(799)

(137)

Balance at end of period

$

(662)

$

(224)

$

137

$

(662)

$

137

AOCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income













Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans












Balance at beginning of period

$

1,030

$

1,062

$

380

$

634

$

(283)

Net change in post-employment defined benefit plans

(198)

(32)

254


198

917

Balance at end of period

$

832

$

1,030

$

634

$

832

$

634

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable to changes

   in credit risk











Balance at beginning of period

$

194

$

119

$

(45)

$

(28)

$

(40)

Net change attributable to changes in credit risk

40

75

17


262

12

Balance at end of period

$

234

$

194

$

(28)

$

234

$

(28)

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI













Balance at beginning of period

$

(1)

$

92

$

54

$

75

$

2

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(5)

(84)

30


(35)

100

Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified to retained

   earnings

1

(9)

(9)


(45)

(27)

Balance at end of period

$

(5)

$

(1)

$

75

$

(5)

$

75

Total AOCI, net of income tax

$

1,594

$

1,115

$

1,069

$

1,594

$

1,069

Non-controlling interests












Balance at beginning of period

$

195

$

193

$

177

$

182

$

181

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

7

6

4


23

17

Dividends

(2)

(2)

(6)


(8)

(9)

Other

1

(2)

7


4

(7)

Balance at end of period

$

201

$

195

$

182

$

201

$

182

Equity at end of period

$

50,382

$

48,824

$

45,830

$

50,382

$

45,830

Consolidated statement of cash flows























For the three


For the twelve





months ended


months ended






2022

2022

2021



2022

2021

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31



Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities














Net income

$

1,185

$

1,666

$

1,440


$

6,243

$

6,446

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:















Provision for credit losses

436

243

78



1,057

158


Amortization and impairment (1)

278

260

287



1,047

1,017


Stock options and restricted shares expense

9

3

2



24

19


Deferred income taxes

(118)

(31)

(11)



(46)

(41)


Losses (gains) from debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

6

(6)

(22)



(35)

(90)


Net losses (gains) on disposal of land, buildings and equipment

3

(9)

-



(6)

-


Other non-cash items, net

(786)

(278)

470



(1,126)

927


Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
















Interest-bearing deposits with banks

(12,942)

7,868

(2,362)



(9,902)

(3,437)



Loans, net of repayments

(13,188)

(14,320)

(14,462)



(65,000)

(46,883)



Deposits, net of withdrawals

20,188

9,169

18,948



74,511

47,521



Obligations related to securities sold short

(4,895)

1,209

975



(7,506)

6,827



Accrued interest receivable

(532)

(188)

(170)



(959)

46



Accrued interest payable

839

222

114



1,228

(419)



Derivative assets

(6,740)

10,382

(1,546)



(7,073)

(3,172)



Derivative liabilities

12,991

(5,515)

2,797



20,622

1,582



Securities measured at FVTPL

3,718

(3,061)

(191)



4,949

(9,552)



Other assets and liabilities measured/designated at FVTPL

2,173

3,438

6,081



9,404

7,277



Current income taxes

171

69

37



(809)

543



Cash collateral on securities lent

1,554

205

(1,148)



2,390

639



Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

13,233

(3,131)

1,533



3,680

(2,248)



Cash collateral on securities borrowed

(49)

(654)

928



(2,958)

(3,821)



Securities purchased under resale agreements

(9,078)

4,154

(4,662)



(1,641)

(1,977)



Other, net

409

(3,747)

(812)



(5,379)

(4,694)






8,865

7,948

8,304



22,715

(3,332)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities














Issue of subordinated indebtedness

-

-

-



1,000

1,000

Redemption/repurchase/maturity of subordinated indebtedness

(2)

-

-



(2)

(1,008)

Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes, net of issuance cost

597

798

748



1,395

748

Redemption of preferred shares

-

(800)

-



(800)

-

Issue of common shares for cash

40

44

51



228

284

Purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

-



(134)

-

Net sale (purchase) of treasury shares

-

3

-



1

(15)

Dividends and distributions paid

(750)

(755)

(670)



(2,972)

(2,649)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(86)

(81)

(82)



(326)

(305)






(201)

(791)

47



(1,610)

(1,945)

Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities














Purchase of securities measured/designated at FVOCI and amortized cost

(16,689)

(13,782)

(15,249)



(70,954)

(49,896)

Proceeds from sale of securities measured/designated at FVOCI and amortized cost

6,298

4,679

5,748



23,183

23,917

Proceeds from maturity of debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

7,555

7,410

5,780



27,574

23,312

Acquisition of Canadian Costco credit card portfolio

(7)

-

-



(3,085)

-

Net sale (purchase) of property, equipment, software and other intangible assets

(392)

(272)

(270)



(1,109)

(839)






(3,235)

(1,965)

(3,991)



(24,391)

(3,506)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks

156

(10)

(21)



248

(175)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks















during the period

5,585

5,182

4,339



(3,038)

(8,958)

Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks at beginning of period

25,950

20,768

30,234



34,573

43,531

Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks at end of period (2)

$

31,535

$

25,950

$

34,573


$

31,535

$

34,573

Cash interest paid

$

4,168

$

2,342

$

643


$

8,310

$

3,701

Cash interest received

7,368

5,349

3,363



20,120

13,890

Cash dividends received

292

263

204



1,100

897

Cash income taxes paid

231

441

385



2,585

1,374




















(1)

Comprises amortization and impairment of buildings, right-of-use assets, furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements, software and other intangible assets, and goodwill.

(2)

Includes restricted cash of $493 million (July 31, 2022: $482 million; October 31, 2021: $446 million) and interest-bearing demand deposits with Bank of Canada.

Non-GAAP measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess the performance of our business lines. Some measures are calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS or GAAP), while other measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these non-GAAP measures, which include non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure", useful in understanding how management views underlying business performance.

Management assesses results on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both as useful measures of performance. Adjusted measures, which include adjusted total revenue, adjusted provision for credit losses, adjusted non-interest expenses, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings, remove items of note from reported results to calculate our adjusted results. Adjusted measures represent non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP ratios include an adjusted measure as one or more of their components. Non-GAAP ratios include adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted operating leverage, adjusted dividend payout ratio, adjusted return on common shareholders' equity and adjusted effective tax rate.

Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-GAAP measures" section of our 2022 Annual Report available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) net income to non-GAAP (adjusted) pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on a segmented basis.













U.S.



Canadian

U.S.






Commercial


Canadian

Commercial

Commercial






Banking


Personal

Banking

Banking





and Wealth


and Business

and Wealth

and Wealth

Capital

Corporate

CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended October 31, 2022

Banking

Management

Management

Markets

and Other

Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported















Total revenue

$

2,262

$

1,316

$

653

$

1,182

$

(25)

$

5,388

$

483

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

305

21

100

(1)

11

436

76

Non-interest expenses

1,313

658

356

656

500

3,483

264

Income (loss) before income taxes

644

637

197

527

(536)

1,469

143

Income taxes

173

168

36

149

(242)

284

27

Net income (loss)

471

469

161

378

(294)

1,185

116

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

7

7

-

Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

471

469

161

378

(301)

1,178

116

Diluted EPS ($) (1)









$

1.26



Impact of items of note (2)















Revenue
















Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase

   accounting adjustments (3)

$

(6)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(6)

$

-

Impact of items of note on revenue

(6)

-

-

-

-

(6)

-