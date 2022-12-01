CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results

CIBC's 2022 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available today at www.cibc.com, along with the supplementary financial information and supplementary regulatory capital reports which include fourth quarter financial information. Our 2022 Annual Report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, Dec.1, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2022.

"In 2022, we delivered solid financial performance and furthered the strong momentum across our bank through the execution of our client-focused strategy, thanks to the efforts of our CIBC team who live our purpose each day – to help make your ambition a reality," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "We enter the new fiscal year as a modern, relationship-oriented bank with a strong capital position and focus on growing in key client segments, elevating the client experience, and investing in future differentiators that build long-term competitive advantages. Our bank is well-diversified and resilient, and our proven ability to navigate in an uncertain operating environment will enable us to continue to deliver value to our stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to a more sustainable future," concluded Mr. Dodig.

Fourth quarter highlights



Q4/22 Q4/21 Q3/22 YoY

Variance QoQ

Variance Revenue $5,388 million $5,064 million $5,571 million +6 % -3 % Reported Net Income $1,185 million $1,440 million $1,666 million -18 % -29 % Adjusted Net Income (1) $1,308 million $1,573 million $1,724 million -17 % -24 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $2,072 million $2,109 million $2,465 million -2 % -16 % Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) (2) $1.26 $1.54 $1.78 -18 % -29 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)(2) $1.39 $1.68 $1.85 -17 % -25 % Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (3) 10.1 % 13.4 % 14.6 %

Adjusted ROE (1) 11.2 % 14.7 % 15.1 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (4) 11.7 % 12.4 % 11.8 %

CIBC's results for the fourth quarter of 2022 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.13 per share:

$91 million ( $67 million after-tax) increase in legal provisions;

( after-tax) increase in legal provisions; $37 million ( $27 million after-tax) charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio;

( after-tax) charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio; $27 million ( $21 million after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; and

( after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; and $12 million ( $8 million after-tax) in acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments(5) associated with the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio.

For the year ended October 31, 2022, CIBC reported net income of $6.2 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $6.6 billion, compared with reported net income of $6.4 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $6.7 billion for 2021, and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) of $9.4 billion, compared with $8.8 billion for 2021.

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (2) On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to all periods presented. (3) For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section. (4) Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline, which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" section of our 2022 Annual Report available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (5) Acquisition and integration costs are comprised of incremental costs incurred as part of planning for and executing the integration of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, including enabling franchising opportunities, the upgrade and conversion of systems and processes, project delivery, communication costs and client welcome bonuses. Purchase accounting adjustments include the accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired Canadian Costco credit card receivables.

The following table summarizes our performance in 2022 against our key financial measures and targets, set over the medium term, which we define as three to five years, assuming a normal business environment and credit cycle.

Financial Measure 2022 Target 2022 Reported Results 2022 Adjusted Results (2) Diluted EPS growth (3) 5%–10% annually (1) $6.68, down 4% from 2021 3-year CAGR(4) = 6.1% 5-year CAGR = 3.5% $7.05, down 2% from 2021 3-year CAGR = 5.8% 5-year CAGR = 4.9% ROE (5) At least 15% (1) 14.0% 3-year average = 13.4% 5-year average = 14.2% 14.7% 3-year average = 14.4% 5-year average = 15.2% Operating leverage (5) Positive (1) (1.9)%, a decrease of 720 basis points from 2021 3-year average = (0.2)% 5-year average = 0.1% (1.9)%, a decrease of 260

basis points from 2021 3-year average = (0.6)% 5-year average = 0.5% CET1 ratio Strong buffer to regulatory requirement 11.7 % Dividend payout ratio (5) 40%–50% (1) 48.8% 3-year average = 53.8% 5-year average = 51.3% 46.3% 3-year average = 48.9% 5-year average = 47.4% Total shareholder return Outperform the S&P/TSX Composite

Banks Index over a rolling three- and five-

year period 3-year 5-year CIBC: 28.5% 40.2% S&P/TSX Composite Banks Index: 29.0% 40.6%

Core business performance

F2022 Financial Highlights

(C$ million) F2022 F2021 YoY Variance Canadian Personal and Business Banking





Reported Net Income $2,249 $2,494 down 10% Adjusted Net Income (2) $2,396 $2,503 down 4% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $3,934 $3,736 up 5% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $4,039 $3,748 up 8%







Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management





Reported Net Income $1,895 $1,665 up 14% Adjusted Net Income (2) $1,895 $1,665 up 14% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,598 $2,227 up 17% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,598 $2,227 up 17%







U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management





Reported Net Income $760 $926 down 18% Adjusted Net Income (2) $810 $976 down 17% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $1,129 $1,073 up 5% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $1,197 $1,141 up 5%







Capital Markets





Reported Net Income $1,908 $1,857 up 3% Adjusted Net Income (2) $1,908 $1,857 up 3% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,564 $2,403 up 7% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,564 $2,403 up 7%

(1) Based on adjusted results. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (2) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (3) On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to all periods presented. (4) The 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is calculated from 2019 to 2022 and the 5-year CAGR is calculated from 2017 to 2022. (5) For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

Strong fundamentals

While investing in core businesses, CIBC has continued to strengthen key fundamentals. In 2022, CIBC maintained its capital strength and sound risk management practices:

Capital ratios were strong, with a CET1 ratio (1) of 11.7% as noted above, and Tier 1 (1) and Total capital ratios (1) of 13.3% and 15.3%, respectively, at October 31, 2022 ;

of 11.7% as noted above, and Tier 1 and Total capital ratios of 13.3% and 15.3%, respectively, at ; Market risk, as measured by average Value-at-Risk, was $8.7 million in 2022 compared with $7.6 million in 2021;

in 2022 compared with in 2021; We continued to have solid credit performance, with a loan loss ratio (2) of 14 basis points compared with 16 basis points in 2021;

of 14 basis points compared with 16 basis points in 2021; Liquidity Coverage Ratio (1) was 129% for the three months ended October 31, 2022 ; and

was 129% for the three months ended ; and Leverage Ratio(1) was 4.4% at October 31, 2022 .

CIBC announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend from $0.83 per share to $0.85 per share for the quarter ending January 31, 2023.

(1) Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the OSFI's CAR Guideline and the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and liquidity coverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements Guideline, all of which are based on the BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2022 Annual Report available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (2) For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses was $436 million for the fourth quarter, up $358 million or 459% from the same quarter last year. The current quarter included a provision for credit losses on performing loans of $217 million mainly due to an unfavourable change in our economic outlook, while the same quarter last year included a provision reversal of $34 million reflective of a favourable change in our economic outlook, partially offset by model parameter updates. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was up $107 million, mainly attributable to Canadian Personal and Business Banking, and U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management.

Making a difference in our Communities

At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter:

We joined more than 45,000 Canadians, including nearly 10,000 team members, in support of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure. In total, more than $13 million was raised to help advance breast cancer research, education and support programs – including over $2 million by Team CIBC.

was raised to help advance breast cancer research, education and support programs – including over by Team CIBC. In response to numerous domestic and international disasters, we provided timely donations to support communities with their recovery efforts. CIBC donated more than $450,000 to community organizations in response to Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Fiona, flooding in Pakistan , and the tragedy in James Smith Cree Nation .

to community organizations in response to Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Fiona, flooding in , and the tragedy in . CIBC Foundation announced a new Social Impact Alliance launched together with Microsoft Canada, which will focus on closing the digital skills gap by providing new education and employment opportunities in the technology sector, and ensuring equal access for all communities across the country. To support this goal, CIBC Foundation and Microsoft will be working with NPower Canada and March of Dimes Canada to accelerate skills training and development, as well as to create access to careers in technology.

In the first year of its operation, CIBC Foundation disbursed $3.5 million of new, incremental and impactful funding to 68 charitable organizations in Canada.

Fourth quarter financial highlights

As at or for the







As at or for the











three months ended







twelve months ended





2022 2022

2021





2022 2021



Unaudited Oct. 31 Jul. 31

Oct. 31





Oct. 31 Oct. 31



Financial results ($ millions)



Net interest income $ 3,185

$ 3,236

$ 2,980





$ 12,641

$ 11,459



Non-interest income

2,203



2,335



2,084







9,192



8,556



Total revenue

5,388



5,571



5,064







21,833



20,015



Provision for credit losses

436



243



78







1,057



158



Non-interest expenses

3,483



3,183



3,135







12,803



11,535



Income before income taxes

1,469



2,145



1,851







7,973



8,322



Income taxes

284



479



411







1,730



1,876



Net income $ 1,185

$ 1,666

$ 1,440





$ 6,243

$ 6,446



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

7



6



4







23



17





Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

37



46



47







171



158





Common shareholders

1,141



1,614



1,389







6,049



6,271



Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,178

$ 1,660

$ 1,436





$ 6,220

$ 6,429



Financial measures



































Reported efficiency ratio (1)

64.6 %

57.1 %

61.9 %





58.6 %

57.6 %

Reported operating leverage (1)

(4.7) %

1.1 %

1.7 %





(1.9) %

5.3 %

Loan loss ratio (2)

0.16 %

0.12 %

0.10 %





0.14 %

0.16 %

Reported return on common shareholders' equity (1)(3)

10.1 %

14.6 %

13.4 %





14.0 %

16.1 %

Net interest margin (1)

1.33 %

1.43 %

1.41 %





1.40 %

1.42 %

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (1)(4)

1.51 %

1.61 %

1.58 %





1.58 %

1.59 %

Return on average assets (1)(4)

0.50 %

0.73 %

0.68 %





0.69 %

0.80 %

Return on average interest-earning assets (1)(4)

0.56 %

0.83 %

0.77 %





0.78 %

0.89 %

Reported effective tax rate

19.3 %

22.3 %

22.2 %





21.7 %

22.5 %

Common share information



































Per share ($) (5) - basic earnings $ 1.26

$ 1.79

$ 1.54





$ 6.70

$ 6.98







- reported diluted earnings

1.26



1.78



1.54







6.68



6.96







- dividends

0.830



0.830



0.730







3.270



2.920







- book value (6)

49.95



48.97



45.83







49.95



45.83



Closing share price ($) (5)

61.87



64.78



75.09







61.87



75.09



Shares outstanding (thousands) (5) - weighted-average basic

905,120



903,742



900,937







903,312



897,906







- weighted-average diluted

906,533



905,618



904,055







905,684



900,365







- end of period

906,040



904,691



901,656







906,040



901,656



Market capitalization ($ millions) $ 56,057

$ 58,606

$ 67,701





$ 56,057

$ 67,701



Value measures



































Total shareholder return

(3.17) %

(7.57) %

4.55 %





(13.56) %

58.03 %

Dividend yield (based on closing share price)

5.3 %

5.1 %

3.9 %





5.3 %

3.9 %

Reported dividend payout ratio (1)

65.9 %

46.4 %

47.3 %





48.8 %

41.8 %

Market value to book value ratio

1.24



1.32



1.64







1.24



1.64



Selected financial measures – adjusted (7)



































Adjusted efficiency ratio (8)

60.9 %

55.2 %

57.8 %





56.4 %

55.4 %

Adjusted operating leverage (8)

(5.8) %

(0.3) %

(2.8) %





(1.9) %

0.7 %

Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (3)

11.2 %

15.1 %

14.7 %





14.7 %

16.7 %

Adjusted effective tax rate

20.1 %

22.4 %

22.5 %





21.9 %

22.7 %

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (5) $ 1.39

$ 1.85

$ 1.68





$ 7.05

$ 7.23



Adjusted dividend payout ratio

59.5 %

44.8 %

43.2 %





46.3 %

40.3 %

On- and off-balance sheet information ($ millions)



































Cash, deposits with banks and securities $ 239,740

$ 222,183

$ 218,398





$ 239,740

$ 218,398



Loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses

528,657



516,595



462,879







528,657



462,879



Total assets

943,597



896,790



837,683







943,597



837,683



Deposits

697,572



678,457



621,158







697,572



621,158



Common shareholders' equity (1)

45,258



44,304



41,323







45,258



41,323



Average assets (4)

947,830



899,963



835,931







900,213



809,621



Average interest-earning assets (1)(4)

834,639



796,592



747,009







799,224



721,686



Average common shareholders' equity (1)(4)

44,770



43,875



40,984







43,354



38,881



Assets under administration (AUA) (1)(9)(10) 2,854,828

2,851,405

2,963,221





2,854,828

2,963,221



Assets under management (AUM) (1)(10) 291,513

298,122

316,834





291,513

316,834



Balance sheet quality and liquidity measures (11)



































Risk-weighted assets (RWA) ($ millions) $ 315,634

$ 303,743

$ 272,814





$ 315,634

$ 272,814



CET1 ratio (12)

11.7 %

11.8 %

12.4 %





11.7 %

12.4 %

Tier 1 capital ratio (12)

13.3 %

13.2 %

14.1 %





13.3 %

14.1 %

Total capital ratio (12)

15.3 %

15.3 %

16.2 %





15.3 %

16.2 %

Leverage ratio

4.4 %

4.3 %

4.7 %





4.4 %

4.7 %

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (13)

129 %

123 %

127 %





n/a



n/a



Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

118 %

117 %

118 %





118 %

118 %

Other information





































Full-time equivalent employees

50,427



49,505



45,282







50,427



45,282





(1) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2022 Annual Report, available on

SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (2) The ratio is calculated as the provision for (reversal of) credit losses on impaired loans to average loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses. (3) Annualized. (4) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (5) On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record

Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have been adjusted to reflect the

Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to all periods presented. (6) Common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares issued and outstanding at end of period. (7) Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted measures are calculated in the same manner as reported measures, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures is

adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (8) Calculated on a taxable equivalent basis (TEB). (9) Includes the full contract amount of AUA or custody under a 50/50 joint venture between CIBC and The Bank of New York Mellon of $2,258.1 billion (July 31, 2022: $2,241.6 billion; October 31, 2021: $2,341.1 billion). (10) AUM amounts are included in the amounts reported under AUA. (11) RWA and our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's CAR Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and LCR and NSFR are calculated pursuant to

OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our 2022 Annual Report

available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (12) Ratios reflect the expected credit loss transitional arrangement announced by OSFI on March 27, 2020 in response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (13) Average for the three months ended for each respective period. n/a Not applicable.

Review of Canadian Personal and Business Banking fourth quarter results























2022



2022



2021

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue $ 2,262

$ 2,321

$ 2,128

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

158



136



87



Performing

147



64



77

Total provision for credit losses

305



200



164

Non-interest expenses

1,313



1,313



1,152

Income before income taxes

644



808



812

Income taxes

173



213



215

Net income $ 471

$ 595

$ 597

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 471

$ 595

$ 597

Total revenue



















Net interest income $ 1,720

$ 1,767

$ 1,542



Non-interest income (1)

542



554



586



$ 2,262

$ 2,321

$ 2,128

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(3)

2.19 %

2.29 %

2.17 % Efficiency ratio

58.0 %

56.6 %

54.1 % Operating leverage

(7.7) %

(4.7) %

(0.4) % Return on equity (4)

22.1 %

28.1 %

35.9 % Average allocated common equity (4) $ 8,437

$ 8,387

$ 6,608

Full-time equivalent employees

13,840



13,576



12,629



Net income for the quarter was $471 million, down $126 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $968 million, down $20 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to higher expenses partially offset by higher revenue.

Revenue of $2,262 million was up $134 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher net interest income, mainly from volume growth in deposits and assets, including from the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, partially offset by lower non-interest income.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 2 basis points mainly due to higher deposit margins and the impact of the Costco credit card portfolio, partially offset by lower loan margins.

Provision for credit losses of $305 million was up $141 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to a higher provision for credit losses on performing loans reflective of an unfavourable change in our economic outlook, and a higher provision for credit losses on impaired loans related to higher write-offs and increased provisions reflective of higher impaired balances.

Non-interest expenses of $1,313 million were up $161 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 due to higher spending on strategic initiatives, including the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, and higher employee-related compensation.

(1) Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model. (2) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (3) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2022 Annual Report, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (4) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results























2022



2022



2021

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 601

$ 604

$ 489



Wealth management

715



734



751

Total revenue

1,316



1,338



1,240

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

14



9



6



Performing

7



1



(11)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

21



10



(5)

Non-interest expenses

658



670



646

Income before income taxes

637



658



599

Income taxes

168



174



157

Net income $ 469

$ 484

$ 442

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 469

$ 484

$ 442

Total revenue



















Net interest income $ 452

$ 442

$ 352



Non-interest income (1)

864



896



888





$ 1,316

$ 1,338

$ 1,240

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (2)(3)

3.38 %

3.40 %

3.28 % Efficiency ratio

50.0 %

50.1 %

52.0 % Operating leverage

4.1 %

2.4 %

1.1 % Return on equity (4)

21.6 %

22.8 %

24.9 % Average allocated common equity (4) $ 8,598

$ 8,423

$ 7,039

Full-time equivalent employees

5,711



5,668



5,241



Net income for the quarter was $469 million, up $27 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(4) were $658 million, up $64 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to higher revenue partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of $1,316 million was up $76 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, driven mainly by higher net interest income from volume growth in loans, higher deposit spreads that benefited from the rising interest rate environment, and higher fees in commercial banking. Revenue in wealth management decreased due to market depreciation impacting AUA and AUM and lower commission revenue from decreased client activity, partially offset by the impact of volume growth and favourable rates in private banking.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 10 basis points primarily due to higher deposit margins, partially offset by lower loan margins.

The current quarter included a provision for credit losses of $21 million, largely due to an unfavourable change in our economic outlook and a few impaired provisions, compared with a provision reversal of $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to a favourable change in our economic outlook.

Non-interest expenses of $658 million were up $12 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher spending on strategic initiatives and higher employee-related compensation.

(1) Includes intersegment revenue, which represents internal sales commissions and revenue allocations under the Product Owner/Customer Segment/Distributor Channel allocation management model. (2) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (3) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2022 Annual Report, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (4) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in Canadian dollars























2022



2022



2021

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 432

$ 388

$ 366



Wealth management (1)

221



216



196

Total revenue (2)

653



604



562

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

34



15



8



Performing

66



20



(59)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

100



35



(51)

Non-interest expenses

356



334



296

Income before income taxes

197



235



317

Income taxes

36



42



61

Net income $ 161

$ 193

$ 256

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 161

$ 193

$ 256

Total revenue (2)



















Net interest income $ 466

$ 415

$ 368



Non-interest income

187



189



194





$ 653

$ 604

$ 562

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (3)(4)

3.49 %

3.36 %

3.48 % Efficiency ratio

54.5 %

55.3 %

52.5 % Return on equity (5)

5.8 %

7.3 %

11.2 % Average allocated common equity (5) $ 11,015

$ 10,534

$ 9,085

Full-time equivalent employees

2,472



2,395



2,170



Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in U.S. dollars























2022



2022



2021

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 320

$ 304

$ 293



Wealth management (1)

163



169



155

Total revenue (2)

483



473



448

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

25



12



7



Performing

51



16



(47)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

76



28



(40)

Non-interest expenses

264



261



235

Income before income taxes

143



184



253

Income taxes

27



32



49

Net income $ 116

$ 152

$ 204

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 116

$ 152

$ 204

Total revenue (2)



















Net interest income

346



325



293



Non-interest income

137



148



155





483



473



448

Operating leverage

(4.1) %

(9.3) %

(1.9) %

Net income for the quarter was $161 million (US$116 million), down $95 million (down US$88 million) from the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(5) were $314 million (US$232 million), up $32 million (up US$6 million) from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to higher net interest income, partially offset by higher expenses and lower fee income.

Revenue of US$483 million was up US$35 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher loan and deposit volumes and the impact of rising rates, partially offset by lower asset management fees.

Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets was up 1 basis point primarily due to higher deposit margins, partially offset by lower loan margins and lower repayment fees due to the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program.

The current quarter included a provision for credit losses of US$76 million, largely due to an unfavourable change in our economic outlook, model parameter updates, unfavourable portfolio migration, and higher provisions in impaired loans, attributable to the real estate and construction, and oil and gas sectors. The fourth quarter of 2021 included a provision reversal of credit losses of US$40 million, due to a favourable change in our economic outlook driven by the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and favourable portfolio migration.

Non-interest expenses of US$264 million were up US$29 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher employee-related compensation and higher expenses related to investments in the business and infrastructure.

(1) Includes revenue related to the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program. (2) Included $2 million (US$1 million) of income relating to the accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired loans of The PrivateBank, for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 (July 31, 2022: $1 million (US$1 million); October 31, 2021: $3 million (US$3 million)). (3) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (4) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our 2022 Annual Report, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (5) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Capital Markets fourth quarter results























2022



2022



2021

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Global markets $ 463

$ 512

$ 420



Corporate and investment banking

440



432



382



Direct financial services

279



255



210

Total revenue (1)

1,182



1,199



1,012

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

(5)



(15)



-



Performing

4



6



(34)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(1)



(9)



(34)

Non-interest expenses

656



593



528

Income before income taxes

527



615



518

Income taxes (1)

149



168



140

Net income $ 378

$ 447

$ 378

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 378

$ 447

$ 378

Efficiency ratio

55.4 %

49.5 %

52.2 % Operating leverage

(7.1) %

(7.2) %

(7.2) % Return on equity (2)

15.8 %

19.3 %

19.7 % Average allocated common equity (2) $ 9,522

$ 9,200

$ 7,632

Full-time equivalent employees

2,384



2,410



2,225



Reported net income for the quarter was $378 million, compared with reported net income of $378 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were up $42 million or 9% from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to higher revenue partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of $1,182 million was up $170 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. In global markets, revenue increased due to higher foreign exchange and fixed income trading revenue, partially offset by lower equity derivatives trading revenue. In corporate and investment banking, higher corporate banking and advisory revenue was partially offset by lower debt and equity underwriting activity. Direct Financial Services revenue increased due to higher revenue from Simplii Financial.

Provision reversal of credit losses was down $33 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to a favourable change in our economic outlook in the same quarter last year.

Non-interest expenses of $656 million were up $128 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher employee-related compensation and investments made in strategic business initiatives.

Review of Corporate and Other fourth quarter results















2022 2022

2021

$ millions, for the three months ended Oct. 31 Jul. 31

Oct. 31

Revenue

















International banking $ 220 $ 189

$ 180



Other

(245)

(80)



(58)

Total revenue (1)

(25)

109



122

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

















Impaired

18

11



11



Performing

(7)

(4)



(7)

Total provision for credit losses

11

7



4

Non-interest expenses

500

273



513

Loss before income taxes

(536)

(171)



(395)

Income taxes (1)

(242)

(118)



(162)

Net loss $ (294) $ (53)

$ (233)

Net income (loss) attributable to:

















Non-controlling interests $ 7 $ 6

$ 4



Equity shareholders

(301)

(59)



(237)

Full-time equivalent employees

26,020

25,456



23,017



Net loss for the quarter was $294 million, compared with a net loss of $233 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax losses(2) were up $155 million or 65% from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower expenses.

Revenue was down $147 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, due to lower treasury revenue, partially offset by higher revenue in CIBC FirstCaribbean driven by the impact of foreign exchange translation, higher product margins, volume growth and fees.

Provision for credit losses was up $7 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to a higher provision on impaired loans in CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Non-interest expenses of $500 million were down $13 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted non-interest expenses(2) of $369 million were up $8 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher employee termination costs and higher expenses in CIBC FirstCaribbean, partially offset by lower unallocated corporate support costs.

Income tax benefit was up $80 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to a higher loss.

(1) Revenue and income taxes of Capital Markets are reported on a TEB. The equivalent amounts are offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate and Other. Accordingly, revenue and income taxes include a TEB adjustment of $51 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 (July 31, 2022: $48 million; October 31, 2021: $48 million). (2) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Consolidated balance sheet



















$ millions, as at October 31

2022



2021

ASSETS











Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 31,535

$ 34,573

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

32,326



22,424

Securities



175,879



161,401

Cash collateral on securities borrowed

15,326



12,368

Securities purchased under resale agreements

69,213



67,572

Loans











Residential mortgages

269,706



251,526

Personal

45,429



41,897

Credit card

16,479



11,134

Business and government

188,542



150,213

Allowance for credit losses

(3,073)



(2,849)









517,083



451,921

Other











Derivative instruments

43,035



35,912

Customers' liability under acceptances

11,574



10,958

Property and equipment

3,377



3,286

Goodwill

5,348



4,954

Software and other intangible assets

2,592



2,029

Investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

632



658

Deferred tax assets

480



402

Other assets

35,197



29,225









102,235



87,424







$ 943,597

$ 837,683

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Deposits











Personal $ 232,095

$ 213,932

Business and government

397,188



344,388

Bank

22,523



20,246

Secured borrowings

45,766



42,592









697,572



621,158

Obligations related to securities sold short

15,284



22,790

Cash collateral on securities lent

4,853



2,463

Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

77,171



71,880

Other











Derivative instruments

52,340



32,101

Acceptances

11,586



10,961

Deferred tax liabilities

45



38

Other liabilities

28,072



24,923









92,043



68,023

Subordinated indebtedness

6,292



5,539

Equity











Preferred shares and other equity instruments

4,923



4,325

Common shares

14,726



14,351

Contributed surplus

115



110

Retained earnings

28,823



25,793

Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)

1,594



1,069

Total shareholders' equity

50,181



45,648

Non-controlling interests

201



182

Total equity

50,382



45,830







$ 943,597

$ 837,683



Consolidated statement of income



For the three



For the twelve



months ended



months ended



2022

2022

2021





2022

2021



$ millions, except as noted Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31





Oct. 31

Oct. 31



Interest income (1)



































Loans $ 5,806

$ 4,449

$ 3,103





$ 16,874

$ 12,150



Securities

1,243



884



527







3,422



2,141



Securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements

669



308



75







1,175



319



Deposits with banks

474



159



32







708



131







8,192



5,800



3,737







22,179



14,741



Interest expense



































Deposits

4,177



2,123



612







7,887



2,651



Securities sold short

121



103



61







380



236



Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements

564



252



42







943



208



Subordinated indebtedness

84



55



29







203



122



Other

61



31



13







125



65







5,007



2,564



757







9,538



3,282



Net interest income

3,185



3,236



2,980







12,641



11,459



Non-interest income



































Underwriting and advisory fees

143



120



151







557



713



Deposit and payment fees

221



222



216







880



797



Credit fees

331



324



295







1,286



1,152



Card fees

102



98



125







437



460



Investment management and custodial fees

428



435



441







1,760



1,621



Mutual fund fees

418



430



469







1,776



1,772



Insurance fees, net of claims

80



94



87







351



358



Commissions on securities transactions

79



87



101







378



426



Gains (losses) from financial instruments measured/designated at





































fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), net

309



318



82







1,172



607



Gains (losses) from debt securities measured at fair value through





































other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and amortized cost, net

(6)



6



22







35



90



Foreign exchange other than trading

25



76



50







242



276



Income from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

9



11



11







47



55



Other

64



114



34







271



229







2,203



2,335



2,084







9,192



8,556



Total revenue

5,388



5,571



5,064







21,833



20,015



Provision for credit losses

436



243



78







1,057



158



Non-interest expenses



































Employee compensation and benefits

1,897



1,767



1,669







7,157



6,450



Occupancy costs

253



192



327







853



916



Computer, software and office equipment

598



606



552







2,297



2,030



Communications

89



90



76







352



318



Advertising and business development

101



90



87







334



237



Professional fees

82



76



95







313



277



Business and capital taxes

33



30



28







123



111



Other

430



332



301







1,374



1,196







3,483



3,183



3,135







12,803



11,535



Income before income taxes

1,469



2,145



1,851







7,973



8,322



Income taxes

284



479



411







1,730



1,876



Net income $ 1,185

$ 1,666

$ 1,440





$ 6,243

$ 6,446



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 7

$ 6

$ 4





$ 23

$ 17





Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders $ 37

$ 46

$ 47





$ 171

$ 158





Common shareholders

1,141



1,614



1,389







6,049



6,271



Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,178

$ 1,660

$ 1,436





$ 6,220

$ 6,429



Earnings per share (in dollars) (2)





































Basic $ 1.26

$ 1.79

$ 1.54





$ 6.70

$ 6.98





Diluted

1.26



1.78



1.54







6.68



6.96



Dividends per common share (in dollars) (2)

0.83



0.83



0.73







3.27



2.92





(1) Interest income included $7.6 billion for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 (July 31, 2022: $5.2 billion; October 31, 2021: $3.4 billion) calculated based on the effective interest rate method. (2) On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6,

2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have

been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to all periods presented.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income





































For the three



For the twelve







months ended



months ended







2022

2022

2021





2022

2021

$ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31



Oct. 31 Oct. 31

Net income $ 1,185 $ 1,666 $ 1,440



$ 6,243 $ 6,446

Other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI), net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent



























reclassification to net income



























Net foreign currency translation adjustments



























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

2,691

(136)

(301)





4,043

(2,610)



Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

(1,510)

81

172





(2,290)

1,495









1,181

(55)

(129)





1,753

(1,115)



Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI



























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

(107)

(104)

(33)





(784)

(50)



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

5

(5)

(15)





(25)

(66)









(102)

(109)

(48)





(809)

(116)



Net change in cash flow hedges



























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(488)

(121)

(187)





(1,351)

178



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

50

248

32





552

(315)





(438)

127

(155)





(799)

(137)

OCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

(198)

(32)

254





198

917



Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of fair value option (FVO) liabilities





























attributable to changes in credit risk

40

75

17





262

12



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(5)

(84)

30





(35)

100









(163)

(41)

301





425

1,029

































Total OCI (1)

478

(78)

(31)





570

(339)

Comprehensive income $ 1,663 $ 1,588 $ 1,409



$ 6,813 $ 6,107

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 7 $ 6 $ 4



$ 23 $ 17



Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders $ 37 $ 46 $ 47



$ 171 $ 158



Common shareholders

1,619

1,536

1,358





6,619

5,932

Comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,656 $ 1,582 $ 1,405



$ 6,790 $ 6,090



(1) Includes $48 million of losses for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 (July 31, 2022: $43 million of losses; October 31, 2021: $9 million of losses), relating to our investments in equity-accounted

associates and joint ventures.























For the three

months ended



For the twelve

months ended



2022 2022 2021



2022 2021

$ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31



Oct. 31 Oct. 31

Income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI

























Subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net foreign currency translation adjustments



























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations $ (91) $ 5 $ 11



$ (136) $ 45



Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

82

(5)

(10)





131

(53)









(9)

-

1





(5)

(8)



Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI



























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

15

12

5





160

(11)



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(2)

2

5





9

23









13

14

10





169

12



Net change in cash flow hedges



























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

174

43

66





482

(64)



Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(18)

(88)

(11)





(197)

112







156

(45)

55





285

48

Not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

44

12

(74)





(97)

(311)



Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable





























to changes in credit risk

(14)

(27)

(6)





(93)

(4)



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

2

28

(10)





9

(34)









32

13

(90)





(181)

(349)







































$ 192 $ (18) $ (24)



$ 268 $ (297)



Consolidated statement of changes in equity



For the three



For the twelve





months ended



months ended







2022

2022

2021





2022

2021

$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31





Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Preferred shares and other equity instruments

























Balance at beginning of period $ 4,325 $ 4,325 $ 3,575



$ 4,325 $ 3,575

Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes

600

800

750





1,400

750

Redemption of preferred shares

-

(800)

-





(800)

-

Treasury shares

(2)

-

-





(2)

-

Balance at end of period $ 4,923 $ 4,325 $ 4,325



$ 4,923 $ 4,325

Common shares

























Balance at beginning of period $ 14,643 $ 14,545 $ 14,252



$ 14,351 $ 13,908

Issue of common shares

81

95

99





401

458

Purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

-





(29)

-

Treasury shares

2

3

-





3

(15)

Balance at end of period $ 14,726 $ 14,643 $ 14,351



$ 14,726 $ 14,351

Contributed surplus

























Balance at beginning of period $ 107 $ 115 $ 117



$ 110 $ 117

Compensation expense arising from equity-settled share-based awards

9

3

2





24

19

Exercise of stock options and settlement of other equity-settled share-based awards

(1)

(11)

(14)





(20)

(43)

Other

-

-

5





1

17

Balance at end of period $ 115 $ 107 $ 110



$ 115 $ 110

Retained earnings

























Balance at beginning of period $ 28,439 $ 27,567 $ 25,055



$ 25,793 $ 22,119

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

1,178

1,660

1,436





6,220

6,429

Dividends and distributions



























Preferred and other equity instruments

(37)

(46)

(47)





(171)

(158)



Common

(752)

(750)

(657)





(2,954)

(2,622)

Premium on purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

-





(105)

-

Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified from AOCI

(1)

9

9





45

27

Other

(4)

(1)

(3)





(5)

(2)

Balance at end of period $ 28,823 $ 28,439 $ 25,793



$ 28,823 $ 25,793

AOCI, net of income tax

























AOCI, net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net foreign currency translation adjustments



























Balance at beginning of period $ 630 $ 685 $ 187



$ 58 $ 1,173



Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments

1,181

(55)

(129)





1,753

(1,115)



Balance at end of period $ 1,811 $ 630 $ 58



$ 1,811 $ 58



Net gains (losses) on debt securities measured at FVOCI



























Balance at beginning of period $ (514) $ (405) $ 241



$ 193 $ 309



Net change in securities measured at FVOCI

(102)

(109)

(48)





(809)

(116)



Balance at end of period $ (616) $ (514) $ 193



$ (616) $ 193



Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges



























Balance at beginning of period $ (224) $ (351) $ 292



$ 137 $ 274



Net change in cash flow hedges

(438)

127

(155)





(799)

(137)



Balance at end of period $ (662) $ (224) $ 137



$ (662) $ 137

AOCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

























Balance at beginning of period $ 1,030 $ 1,062 $ 380



$ 634 $ (283)



Net change in post-employment defined benefit plans

(198)

(32)

254





198

917



Balance at end of period $ 832 $ 1,030 $ 634



$ 832 $ 634



Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable to changes in credit risk























Balance at beginning of period $ 194 $ 119 $ (45)



$ (28) $ (40)



Net change attributable to changes in credit risk

40

75

17





262

12



Balance at end of period $ 234 $ 194 $ (28)



$ 234 $ (28)



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI



























Balance at beginning of period $ (1) $ 92 $ 54



$ 75 $ 2



Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(5)

(84)

30





(35)

100



Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified to retained earnings

1

(9)

(9)





(45)

(27)



Balance at end of period $ (5) $ (1) $ 75



$ (5) $ 75

Total AOCI, net of income tax $ 1,594 $ 1,115 $ 1,069



$ 1,594 $ 1,069

Non-controlling interests

























Balance at beginning of period $ 195 $ 193 $ 177



$ 182 $ 181

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

7

6

4





23

17

Dividends

(2)

(2)

(6)





(8)

(9)

Other

1

(2)

7





4

(7)

Balance at end of period $ 201 $ 195 $ 182



$ 201 $ 182

Equity at end of period $ 50,382 $ 48,824 $ 45,830



$ 50,382 $ 45,830



Consolidated statement of cash flows













































For the three





For the twelve











months ended





months ended













2022

2022

2021







2022

2021



$ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31







Oct. 31

Oct. 31



Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities





























Net income $ 1,185 $ 1,666 $ 1,440





$ 6,243 $ 6,446



Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:































Provision for credit losses

436

243

78







1,057

158





Amortization and impairment (1)

278

260

287







1,047

1,017





Stock options and restricted shares expense

9

3

2







24

19





Deferred income taxes

(118)

(31)

(11)







(46)

(41)





Losses (gains) from debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

6

(6)

(22)







(35)

(90)





Net losses (gains) on disposal of land, buildings and equipment

3

(9)

-







(6)

-





Other non-cash items, net

(786)

(278)

470







(1,126)

927





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits with banks

(12,942)

7,868

(2,362)







(9,902)

(3,437)







Loans, net of repayments

(13,188)

(14,320)

(14,462)







(65,000)

(46,883)







Deposits, net of withdrawals

20,188

9,169

18,948







74,511

47,521







Obligations related to securities sold short

(4,895)

1,209

975







(7,506)

6,827







Accrued interest receivable

(532)

(188)

(170)







(959)

46







Accrued interest payable

839

222

114







1,228

(419)







Derivative assets

(6,740)

10,382

(1,546)







(7,073)

(3,172)







Derivative liabilities

12,991

(5,515)

2,797







20,622

1,582







Securities measured at FVTPL

3,718

(3,061)

(191)







4,949

(9,552)







Other assets and liabilities measured/designated at FVTPL

2,173

3,438

6,081







9,404

7,277







Current income taxes

171

69

37







(809)

543







Cash collateral on securities lent

1,554

205

(1,148)







2,390

639







Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

13,233

(3,131)

1,533







3,680

(2,248)







Cash collateral on securities borrowed

(49)

(654)

928







(2,958)

(3,821)







Securities purchased under resale agreements

(9,078)

4,154

(4,662)







(1,641)

(1,977)







Other, net

409

(3,747)

(812)







(5,379)

(4,694)













8,865

7,948

8,304







22,715

(3,332)



Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities





























Issue of subordinated indebtedness

-

-

-







1,000

1,000



Redemption/repurchase/maturity of subordinated indebtedness

(2)

-

-







(2)

(1,008)



Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes, net of issuance cost

597

798

748







1,395

748



Redemption of preferred shares

-

(800)

-







(800)

-



Issue of common shares for cash

40

44

51







228

284



Purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

-







(134)

-



Net sale (purchase) of treasury shares

-

3

-







1

(15)



Dividends and distributions paid

(750)

(755)

(670)







(2,972)

(2,649)



Repayment of lease liabilities

(86)

(81)

(82)







(326)

(305)













(201)

(791)

47







(1,610)

(1,945)



Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities





























Purchase of securities measured/designated at FVOCI and amortized cost

(16,689)

(13,782)

(15,249)







(70,954)

(49,896)



Proceeds from sale of securities measured/designated at FVOCI and amortized cost

6,298

4,679

5,748







23,183

23,917



Proceeds from maturity of debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

7,555

7,410

5,780







27,574

23,312



Acquisition of Canadian Costco credit card portfolio

(7)

-

-







(3,085)

-



Net sale (purchase) of property, equipment, software and other intangible assets

(392)

(272)

(270)







(1,109)

(839)













(3,235)

(1,965)

(3,991)







(24,391)

(3,506)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks

156

(10)

(21)







248

(175)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks































during the period

5,585

5,182

4,339







(3,038)

(8,958)



Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks at beginning of period

25,950

20,768

30,234







34,573

43,531



Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks at end of period (2) $ 31,535 $ 25,950 $ 34,573





$ 31,535 $ 34,573



Cash interest paid $ 4,168 $ 2,342 $ 643





$ 8,310 $ 3,701



Cash interest received

7,368

5,349

3,363







20,120

13,890



Cash dividends received

292

263

204







1,100

897



Cash income taxes paid

231

441

385







2,585

1,374











































(1) Comprises amortization and impairment of buildings, right-of-use assets, furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements, software and other intangible assets, and goodwill. (2) Includes restricted cash of $493 million (July 31, 2022: $482 million; October 31, 2021: $446 million) and interest-bearing demand deposits with Bank of Canada.

Non-GAAP measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess the performance of our business lines. Some measures are calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS or GAAP), while other measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these non-GAAP measures, which include non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure", useful in understanding how management views underlying business performance.

Management assesses results on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both as useful measures of performance. Adjusted measures, which include adjusted total revenue, adjusted provision for credit losses, adjusted non-interest expenses, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings, remove items of note from reported results to calculate our adjusted results. Adjusted measures represent non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP ratios include an adjusted measure as one or more of their components. Non-GAAP ratios include adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted operating leverage, adjusted dividend payout ratio, adjusted return on common shareholders' equity and adjusted effective tax rate.

Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-GAAP measures" section of our 2022 Annual Report available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) net income to non-GAAP (adjusted) pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on a segmented basis.