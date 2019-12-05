CIBC Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results

CIBC's 2019 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available today at www.cibc.com, along with the supplementary financial information and supplementary regulatory capital reports which include fourth quarter financial information. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2019.

"We remain focused on creating long-term value for all our stakeholders," says Victor G. Dodig, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2019, we continued to execute on our client-focused strategy by improving client experience and investing to build a relationship-oriented bank for a modern world."

Fourth quarter highlights



Q4/19 Q4/18 Q3/19 YoY Variance QoQ Variance Reported Net Income $1,193 million $1,268 million $1,398 million -6% -15% Adjusted Net Income (1) $1,309 million $1,364 million $1,415 million -4% -7% Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $2.58 $2.80 $3.06 -8% -16% Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $2.84 $3.00 $3.10 -5% -8% Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) 12.9% 15.3% 15.5%

Adjusted ROE (1) 14.2% 16.4% 15.6% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio 11.6% 11.4% 11.4%

(1) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

CIBC's results for the fourth quarter of 2019 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.26 per share:

$135 million ( $135 million after-tax, or $0.30 per share) goodwill impairment charge related to the expected sale of our controlling interest in FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited;

( after-tax, or per share) goodwill impairment charge related to the expected sale of our controlling interest in FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited; $67 million ( $49 million after-tax, or $0.11 per share) interest income related to the settlement of certain income tax matters;

( after-tax, or per share) interest income related to the settlement of certain income tax matters; $28 million ( $21 million after-tax, or $0.05 per share) increase in legal provisions;

( after-tax, or per share) increase in legal provisions; $28 million ( $20 million after-tax, or $0.04 per share) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; and

( after-tax, or per share) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; and $16 million ( $11 million after-tax net positive impact, or $0.02 per share) in purchase accounting adjustments net of transaction and integration-related costs associated with the acquisitions of The PrivateBank, Geneva Advisors and Wellington Financial.

For the year ended October 31, 2019, CIBC reported net income of $5.1 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $5.4 billion, compared with reported net income of $5.3 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $5.5 billion for 2018.

The following table summarizes our performance in 2019 against our key financial measures and targets:

Financial Measure Target 2019 Reported Results 2019 Adjusted Results (1) Diluted EPS growth 5% to 10% on average, annually $11.19, down 4% from 2018 $11.92, down 2% from 2018 ROE 15% + 14.5% 15.4% Efficiency ratio 52% run rate in 2022 (2) 58.3%, an increase of 80 basis points

from 2018 55.5%, an improvement of 10 basis

points from 2018 CET1 ratio Strong buffer to regulatory minimum 11.6% Dividend payout ratio 40% to 50% 49.9% 46.9% Total shareholder return Outperform the S&P/TSX Composite

Banks Index over a rolling five-year

period CIBC – 38.4% S&P/TSX Composite Banks Index – 51.3%

(1) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (2) Medium-term through the cycle.

Core business performance

F2019 Financial Highlights

(C$ million) F2019 F2018 YoY Variance Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking





Reported Net Income $2,291 $2,547 down 10% Adjusted Net Income (1) $2,465 $2,556 down 4%







Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management





Reported Net Income $1,301 $1,307 down 0.5% Adjusted Net Income (1) $1,302 $1,308 down 0.5%







U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management





Reported Net Income $683 $565 up 21% Adjusted Net Income (1) $723 $592 up 22%







Capital Markets





Reported Net Income $937 $1,069 down 12% Adjusted Net Income (1) $937 $1,069 down 12%

(1) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Strong fundamentals

While investing in core businesses, CIBC has continued to strengthen key fundamentals. In 2019, CIBC maintained its capital strength, competitive productivity and sound risk management practices:

CIBC's capital ratios were strong, with a Basel III CET1 ratio of 11.6% as noted above, and Tier 1 and Total capital ratios of 12.9% and 15.0%, respectively, at October 31, 2019 ;

; Market risk, as measured by average Value-at-Risk, was $5.7 million in 2019 compared with $5.3 million in 2018;

in 2019 compared with in 2018; We continued to have solid credit performance, with CIBC's loan loss ratio of 29 basis points compared with 26 basis points in 2018;

CIBC's liquidity coverage ratio was 125% for the three months ended October 31, 2019 ; and

; and CIBC's leverage ratio was 4.3% at October 31, 2019 .

Making a difference in our Communities

At CIBC, our team is passionate about making a difference in our communities through our global community investment initiative, One for Change. In the fourth quarter, over 15,000 CIBC team members came together, with our clients, in shared purpose to raise an estimated $3 million for the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure to help change the future of breast cancer.



Fourth quarter financial highlights



As at or for the



As at or for the



three months ended



twelve months ended



2019 2019

2018



2019

2018

Unaudited Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31



Oct. 31

Oct. 31

Financial results ($ millions)































Net interest income $ 2,801

$ 2,694

$ 2,539



$ 10,551

$ 10,065

Non-interest income

1,971



2,038



1,913





8,060



7,769

Total revenue

4,772



4,732



4,452





18,611



17,834

Provision for credit losses

402



291



264





1,286



870

Non-interest expenses

2,838



2,670



2,591





10,856



10,258

Income before income taxes

1,532



1,771



1,597





6,469



6,706

Income taxes

339



373



329





1,348



1,422

Net income $ 1,193

$ 1,398

$ 1,268



$ 5,121

$ 5,284

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

8



6



2





25



17

Preferred shareholders

32



28



24





111



89

Common shareholders

1,153



1,364



1,242





4,985



5,178

Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,185

$ 1,392

$ 1,266



$ 5,096

$ 5,267

Financial measures































Reported efficiency ratio

59.5 %

56.4 %

58.2 %



58.3 %

57.5 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)

56.0 %

55.4 %

56.2 %



55.5 %

55.6 % Loan loss ratio (2)

0.33 %

0.27 %

0.27 %



0.29 %

0.26 % Reported return on common shareholders' equity

12.9 %

15.5 %

15.3 %



14.5 %

16.6 % Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (1)

14.2 %

15.6 %

16.4 %



15.4 %

17.4 % Net interest margin

1.69 %

1.65 %

1.67 %



1.65 %

1.68 % Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets

1.90 %

1.84 %

1.86 %



1.84 %

1.88 % Return on average assets

0.72 %

0.86 %

0.83 %



0.80 %

0.88 % Return on average interest-earning assets

0.81 %

0.96 %

0.93 %



0.89 %

0.99 % Total shareholder return

9.60 %

(6.70) %

(3.18) %



4.19 %

4.70 % Reported effective tax rate

22.1 %

21.1 %

20.6 %



20.8 %

21.2 % Adjusted effective tax rate (1)

20.2 %

21.0 %

20.7 %



20.6 %

20.0 % Common share information































Per share ($) - basic earnings $ 2.59

$ 3.07

$ 2.81



$ 11.22

$ 11.69





- reported diluted earnings

2.58



3.06



2.80





11.19



11.65





- adjusted diluted earnings (1)

2.84



3.10



3.00





11.92



12.21





- dividends

1.44



1.40



1.36





5.60



5.32





- book value

79.87



78.58



73.83





79.87



73.83

Share price ($) - high

113.20



113.13



124.59





116.19



124.59





- low

98.20



101.80



112.24





98.20



110.11





- closing

112.31



103.83



113.68





112.31



113.68

Shares outstanding (thousands) - weighted-average basic (3)

445,357



444,868



443,015





444,324



443,082





- weighted-average diluted

446,392



445,915



444,504





445,457



444,627





- end of period (3)

445,342



445,437



442,826





445,342



442,826

Market capitalization ($ millions) $ 50,016

$ 46,168

$ 50,341



$ 50,016

$ 50,341

Value measures































Dividend yield (based on closing share price)

5.1 %

5.3 %

4.7 %



5.0 %

4.7 % Reported dividend payout ratio

55.6 %

45.7 %

48.4 %



49.9 %

45.5 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1)

50.5 %

45.1 %

45.1 %



46.9 %

43.4 % Market value to book value ratio

1.41



1.32



1.54





1.41



1.54

On- and off-balance sheet information ($ millions)































Cash, deposits with banks and securities $ 138,669

$ 136,398

$ 119,355



$ 138,669

$ 119,355

Loans and acceptances, net of allowance

398,108



395,440



381,661





398,108



381,661

Total assets

651,604



642,522



597,099





651,604



597,099

Deposits

485,712



481,044



461,015





485,712



461,015

Common shareholders' equity

35,569



35,003



32,693





35,569



32,693

Average assets

655,971



648,537



603,726





639,716



598,441

Average interest-earning assets

585,816



580,437



540,933





572,677



536,059

Average common shareholders' equity

35,553



35,028



32,200





34,467



31,184

Assets under administration (AUA) (4)(5) 2,425,651

2,368,067

2,303,962



2,425,651

2,303,962

Assets under management (AUM) (5) 252,007

248,391

225,379



252,007

225,379

Balance sheet quality and liquidity measures































Risk-weighted assets (RWA) ($ millions) (6)































Total RWA $ 239,863

$ 236,836



n/a



$ 239,863



n/a

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital RWA

n/a



n/a

$ 216,144





n/a

$ 216,144

Tier 1 capital RWA

n/a



n/a



216,303





n/a



216,303

Total capital RWA

n/a



n/a



216,462





n/a



216,462

Capital ratios































CET1 ratio

11.6 %

11.4 %

11.4 %



11.6 %

11.4 % Tier 1 capital ratio

12.9 %

12.7 %

12.9 %



12.9 %

12.9 % Total capital ratio

15.0 %

15.2 %

14.9 %



15.0 %

14.9 % Leverage ratio

4.3 %

4.3 %

4.3 %



4.3 %

4.3 % Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)

125 %

129 %

128 %



n/a



n/a

Other information

































Full-time equivalent employees

45,157



45,763



44,220





45,157



44,220



(1) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (2) The ratio is calculated as the provision for credit losses on impaired loans to average loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses. (3) Excludes nil restricted shares as at October 31, 2019 (July 31, 2019: nil; October 31, 2018: 60,764). (4) Includes the full contract amount of AUA or custody under a 50/50 joint venture between CIBC and The Bank of New York Mellon of $1,923.2 billion (July 31, 2019: $1,864.4 billion; October 31, 2018: $1,834.0 billion). (5) AUM amounts are included in the amounts reported under AUA. (6) Beginning in 2019, the capital ratios are calculated by reference to the same level of RWA. Prior to 2019, before any capital floor requirement, there were three different levels of RWA for the calculation of CIBC's

CET1, Tier 1 and Total capital ratios as CIBC elected in 2014 to phase in the credit valuation adjustment (CVA) capital charge as permitted under the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI)

guideline; different scalars were applied to the CVA included in the RWA calculation applicable to each of the three tiers of capital. n/a Not applicable.

Review of Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking fourth quarter results







2019



2019



2018

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue $ 2,225

$ 2,239

$ 2,201

Provision for credit losses



















Impaired

218



197



182



Performing

37



7



9

Provision for credit losses

255



204



191

Non-interest expenses

1,156



1,140



1,100

Income before income taxes

814



895



910

Income taxes

213



238



242

Net income $ 601

$ 657

$ 668

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders (a) $ 601

$ 657

$ 668

Efficiency ratio

51.9 %

50.9 %

50.0 % Return on equity (1)

66.5 %

71.5 %

68.9 % Charge for economic capital (1) (b) $ (88)

$ (90)

$ (95)

Economic profit (1) (a+b) $ 513

$ 567

$ 573

Full-time equivalent employees

13,431



13,833



14,086



(1) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section

Net income for the quarter was $601 million, down $67 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income (1) for the quarter was $603 million, down $66 million from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue of $2,225 million was up $24 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to favourable spreads and higher volumes, partially offset by lower fees.

Provision for credit losses of $255 million was up $64 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, due to a higher provision for credit losses on performing loans as a result of changes to our economic outlook and credit migration in the personal lending portfolio, as well as a higher provision for credit losses on impaired loans due to higher provisions and write-offs in the personal lending portfolio.

Non-interest expenses of $1,156 million were up $56 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, mainly due to higher spending on strategic initiatives.

Review of Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results







2019



2019



2018

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 416

$ 414

$ 386



Wealth management

612



609



600

Total revenue

1,028



1,023



986

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

71



15



8



Performing

9



2



(1)

Provision for credit losses

80



17



7

Non-interest expenses

530



531



521

Income before income taxes

418



475



458

Income taxes

112



127



125

Net income $ 306

$ 348

$ 333

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders (a) $ 306

$ 348

$ 333

Efficiency ratio

51.6 %

51.9 %

52.8 % Return on equity (1)

33.4 %

38.2 %

39.6 % Charge for economic capital (1) (b) $ (89)

$ (89)

$ (82)

Economic profit (1) (a+b) $ 217

$ 259

$ 251

Full-time equivalent employees

5,048



5,087



4,999



(1) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section

Net income for the quarter was $306 million, down $27 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income(1) for the quarter was $307 million, down $27 million from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue of $1,028 million was up $42 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by strong volume growth from loans and deposits and higher fees in commercial banking, and strong volume growth and higher fee-based assets driven by market appreciation in wealth management.

Provision for credit losses of $80 million was up $73 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, mainly due to higher provisions on impaired loans.

Non-interest expenses of $530 million were up $9 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher spending on strategic initiatives and higher employee-related compensation, partially offset by lower performance-based compensation.

Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results







2019



2019



2018

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 345

$ 347

$ 311



Wealth management

159



156



148



Other

(1)



6



(2)

Total revenue (1)(2)

503



509



457

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

13



38



22



Performing

4



(9)



18

Provision for credit losses

17



29



40

Non-interest expenses

286



282



264

Income before income taxes

200



198



153

Income taxes (1)

20



26



22

Net income $ 180

$ 172

$ 131

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders (a) $ 180

$ 172

$ 131

Efficiency ratio

56.9 %

55.3 %

57.6 % Return on equity (3)

9.3 %

9.1 %

7.2 % Charge for economic capital (3) (b) $ (183)

$ (181)

$ (172)

Economic profit (3) (a+b) $ (3)

$ (9)

$ (41)

Full-time equivalent employees

2,113



2,111



1,947



(1) Revenue and income taxes are reported on a taxable equivalent basis (TEB) basis. Accordingly, revenue and income taxes include a TEB adjustment of nil for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 (July 31, 2019: $1

million; October 31, 2018: nil). The equivalent amounts are offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate and Other (2) Included $8 million of accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired loans of The PrivateBank, shown as an item of note, for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 (July 31, 2019: $8 million; October 31, 2018: $9 million) (3) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section

Net income for the quarter was $180 million, up $49 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income(3) for the quarter was $191 million, up $52 million from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue of $503 million was up $46 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to loan growth and strong fee income, partially offset by margin compression.

Provision for credit losses of $17 million was down $23 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. The same quarter last year included a provision for credit losses on performing loans due to unfavourable credit migration within the performing portfolio. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was down due to lower provisions in the U.S. commercial banking portfolio.

Non-interest expenses of $286 million were up $22 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher spending on strategic initiatives.

Review of Capital Markets fourth quarter results







2019



2019



2018

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Global markets $ 426

$ 438

$ 371



Corporate and investment banking (1)

309



308



278

Total revenue (2)

735



746



649

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

24



18



2



Performing

21



24



(6)

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

45



42



(4)

Non-interest expenses

386



390



356

Income before income taxes

304



314



297

Income taxes (2)

78



83



64

Net income $ 226

$ 231

$ 233

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders (a) $ 226

$ 231

$ 233

Efficiency ratio

52.5 %

52.3 %

55.0 % Return on equity (3)

30.4 %

29.9 %

35.3 % Charge for economic capital (3) (b) $ (72)

$ (76)

$ (65)

Economic profit (3) (a+b) $ 154

$ 155

$ 168

Full-time equivalent employees

1,449



1,408



1,396



(1) Certain information has been reclassified to conform to the presentation adopted in the first quarter of 2019. Corporate and investment banking includes the Other line of business (2) Revenue and income taxes are reported on a TEB basis. Accordingly, revenue and income taxes include a TEB adjustment of $48 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 (July 31, 2019: $45 million; October 31, 2018: $30 million). The equivalent amounts are offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate and Other (3) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section

Reported and adjusted(3) net income for the quarter was $226 million, compared with reported and adjusted net income of $233 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue of $735 million was up $86 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. In global markets, revenue was up driven by global markets financing activities, and our commodities, foreign exchange and equity derivatives trading businesses. In corporate and investment banking, revenue was up driven by higher corporate banking and debt underwriting activity, partially offset by lower advisory revenue.

Provision for credit losses was $45 million, compared with reversal of credit losses of $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The current quarter included a provision for credit losses on performing loans due to an unfavourable change to our economic outlook and unfavourable credit migration within the performing portfolio. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was up primarily due to higher provisions in the oil and gas sector.

Non-interest expenses of $386 million were up $30 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher performance and employee-related compensation.

Review of Corporate and Other fourth quarter results



2019 2019 2018 $ millions, for the three months ended Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31 Revenue













International banking $ 204 $ 203 $ 127

Other

77

12

32 Total revenue (1)

281

215

159 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses













Impaired

4

4

45

Performing

1

(5)

(15) Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

5

(1)

30 Non-interest expenses

480

327

350 Loss before income taxes

(204)

(111)

(221) Income taxes (1)

(84)

(101)

(124) Net income (loss) $ (120) $ (10) $ (97) Net income (loss) attributable to:













Non-controlling interests $ 8 $ 6 $ 2

Equity shareholders

(128)

(16)

(99) Full-time equivalent employees

23,116

23,324

21,792

(1) Revenue and income taxes of Capital Markets and U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management are reported on a TEB basis. The equivalent amounts are offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate

and Other. Accordingly, revenue and income taxes include a TEB adjustment of $48 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 (July 31, 2019: $46 million; October 31, 2018: $30 million) (2) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section

Net loss for the quarter was $120 million, compared with a net loss of $97 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted net loss (2) for the quarter was $18 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $11 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue of $281 million was up $122 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. International banking revenue was up as the prior year included incremental expected credit losses on debt securities in CIBC FirstCaribbean as a result of the Barbados government restructuring its public debt, shown as an item of note. Other revenue was up primarily due to interest income from the settlement of certain income tax matters, shown as an item of note, partially offset by a higher TEB adjustment.

Provision for credit losses was $5 million, down $25 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, as the fourth quarter of 2018 included a higher provision for credit losses on impaired loans in CIBC FirstCaribbean, which included losses on sovereign loans resulting from the Barbados government debt restructuring noted above.

Non-interest expenses of $480 million were up $130 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to a goodwill impairment charge related to the expected sale of our controlling interest in CIBC FirstCaribbean and an increase in legal provisions, both shown as items of note.

Income tax benefit was down $40 million from the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to lower losses.

Consolidated balance sheet

$ millions, as at October 31

2019

2018 ASSETS







Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 3,840 $ 4,380 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

13,519

13,311 Securities

121,310

101,664 Cash collateral on securities borrowed

3,664

5,488 Securities purchased under resale agreements

56,111

43,450 Loans







Residential mortgages

208,652

207,749 Personal

43,651

43,058 Credit card

12,755

12,673 Business and government

125,798

109,555 Allowance for credit losses

(1,915)

(1,639)



388,941

371,396 Other







Derivative instruments

23,895

21,431 Customers' liability under acceptances

9,167

10,265 Land, buildings and equipment

1,813

1,795 Goodwill

5,449

5,564 Software and other intangible assets

1,969

1,945 Investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

586

526 Deferred tax assets

517

601 Other assets

20,823

15,283



64,219

57,410

$ 651,604 $ 597,099 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Deposits







Personal $ 178,091 $ 163,879 Business and government

257,502

240,149 Bank

11,224

14,380 Secured borrowings

38,895

42,607



485,712

461,015 Obligations related to securities sold short

15,635

13,782 Cash collateral on securities lent

1,822

2,731 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

51,801

30,840 Other







Derivative instruments

25,113

20,973 Acceptances

9,188

10,296 Deferred tax liabilities

38

43 Other liabilities

19,031

18,223



53,370

49,535 Subordinated indebtedness

4,684

4,080 Equity







Preferred shares

2,825

2,250 Common shares

13,591

13,243 Contributed surplus

125

136 Retained earnings

20,972

18,537 Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)

881

777 Total shareholders' equity

38,394

34,943 Non-controlling interests

186

173 Total equity

38,580

35,116

$ 651,604 $ 597,099

Consolidated statement of income



For the three







For the twelve

months ended







months ended

2019 2019 2018

2019 2018 $ millions, except as noted Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Oct. 31 Interest income (1)





















Loans $ 4,091 $ 4,069 $ 3,764

$ 16,048 $ 13,901 Securities

707

720

583



2,779

2,269 Securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements

375

378

310



1,474

1,053 Deposits with banks

104

104

79



396

282



5,277

5,271

4,736



20,697

17,505 Interest expense





















Deposits

2,040

2,117

1,852



8,422

6,240 Securities sold short

64

80

75



291

272 Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements

307

321

224



1,198

736 Subordinated indebtedness

56

50

43



198

174 Other

9

9

3



37

18



2,476

2,577

2,197



10,146

7,440 Net interest income

2,801

2,694

2,539



10,551

10,065 Non-interest income





















Underwriting and advisory fees

105

112

91



475

420 Deposit and payment fees

228

232

223



908

877 Credit fees

248

249

212



958

851 Card fees

110

117

128



458

510 Investment management and custodial fees

341

335

328



1,305

1,247 Mutual fund fees

403

403

406



1,595

1,624 Insurance fees, net of claims

107

102

105



430

431 Commissions on securities transactions

77

78

89



313

357 Gains (losses) from financial instruments measured/designated at























fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), net

168

180

191



761

603 Gains (losses) from debt securities measured at fair value through























other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and amortized cost, net

6

5

(58)



34

(35) Foreign exchange other than trading

59

84

64



304

310 Income from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

22

25

27



92

121 Other

97

116

107



427

453



1,971

2,038

1,913



8,060

7,769 Total revenue

4,772

4,732

4,452



18,611

17,834 Provision for credit losses

402

291

264



1,286

870 Non-interest expenses





















Employee compensation and benefits

1,436

1,469

1,353



5,726

5,665 Occupancy costs

230

220

228



892

875 Computer, software and office equipment

493

476

467



1,874

1,742 Communications

71

76

78



303

315 Advertising and business development

95

93

95



359

327 Professional fees

67

59

71



226

226 Business and capital taxes

25

29

26



110

103 Other

421

248

273



1,366

1,005



2,838

2,670

2,591



10,856

10,258 Income before income taxes

1,532

1,771

1,597



6,469

6,706 Income taxes

339

373

329



1,348

1,422 Net income $ 1,193 $ 1,398 $ 1,268

$ 5,121 $ 5,284 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 8 $ 6 $ 2

$ 25 $ 17

Preferred shareholders $ 32 $ 28 $ 24

$ 111 $ 89

Common shareholders

1,153

1,364

1,242



4,985

5,178 Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,185 $ 1,392 $ 1,266

$ 5,096 $ 5,267 Earnings per share (in dollars)























Basic $ 2.59 $ 3.07 $ 2.81

$ 11.22 $ 11.69

Diluted

2.58

3.06

2.80



11.19

11.65 Dividends per common share (in dollars)

1.44

1.40

1.36



5.60

5.32

(1) Interest income included $4.8 billion for the three months ended October 31, 2019 (July 31, 2019: $4.8 billion; October 31, 2018: $4.4 billion) calculated based on the effective interest rate method

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income







For the three

For the twelve





months ended

months ended





2019 2019 2018

2019 2018 $ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Oct. 31 Net income $ 1,193 $ 1,398 $ 1,268

$ 5,121 $ 5,284 Other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI), net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent























reclassification to net income























Net foreign currency translation adjustments























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

(79)

(492)

340



(21)

635

Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

35

250

(159)



(10)

(349)







(44)

(242)

181



(31)

286

Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

53

43

(28)



244

(142)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(4)

(4)

-



(28)

(29)







49

39

(28)



216

(171)

Net change in cash flow hedges























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

91

(53)

(66)



137

(25)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(50)

58

38



(6)

(26)



41

5

(28)



131

(51) OCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

11

(88)

(95)



(220)

226

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of fair value option (FVO) liabilities

























attributable to changes in credit risk

13

11

(8)



28

(2)

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

1

(2)

10



(2)

29 Total OCI (1)

71

(277)

32



122

317 Comprehensive income $ 1,264 $ 1,121 $ 1,300

$ 5,243 $ 5,601 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 8 $ 6 $ 2

$ 25 $ 17

Preferred shareholders $ 32 $ 28 $ 24

$ 111 $ 89

Common shareholders

1,224

1,087

1,274



5,107

5,495 Comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,256 $ 1,115 $ 1,298

$ 5,218 $ 5,584

(1) Includes $2 million of gains for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 (July 31, 2019: $11 million of gains; October 31, 2018: $3 million of losses), relating to our investments in equity-accounted associates and joint

ventures.



















For the three

For the twelve





months ended

months ended





2019 2019 2018

2019 2018 $ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Oct. 31 Income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI





















Subject to subsequent reclassification to net income























Net foreign currency translation adjustments























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations $ - $ 4 $ (2)

$ - $ (31)

Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

(8)

(10)

5



(16)

43







(8)

(6)

3



(16)

12

Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

(13)

(3)

7



(36)

18

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

2

1

-



10

8







(11)

(2)

7



(26)

26

Net change in cash flow hedges























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(32)

19

22



(49)

8

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

17

(21)

(14)



2

9





(15)

(2)

8



(47)

17 Not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

1

31

30



77

(87)

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable

























to changes in credit risk

(4)

(4)

3



(10)

1

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(1)

-

(4)



-

(11)





$ (38) $ 17 $ 47

$ (22) $ (42)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity



For the three

For the twelve



months ended

months ended





2019

2019

2018



2019

2018 $ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31



Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Preferred shares





















Balance at beginning of period $ 2,825 $ 2,575 $ 2,250

$ 2,250 $ 1,797 Issue of preferred shares

-

250

-



575

450 Treasury shares

-

-

-



-

3 Balance at end of period $ 2,825 $ 2,825 $ 2,250

$ 2,825 $ 2,250 Common shares





















Balance at beginning of period $ 13,525 $ 13,443 $ 13,201

$ 13,243 $ 12,548 Issued pursuant to the acquisition of The PrivateBank

-

-

-



-

194 Issued pursuant to the acquisition of Wellington Financial

-

-

-



-

47 Other issue of common shares

97

80

94



377

555 Purchase of common shares for cancellation

(30)

-

(52)



(30)

(104) Treasury shares

(1)

2

-



1

3 Balance at end of period $ 13,591 $ 13,525 $ 13,243

$ 13,591 $ 13,243 Contributed surplus





















Balance at beginning of period $ 128 $ 125 $ 133

$ 136 $ 137 Compensation expense arising from equity-settled share-based awards

2

5

8



16

31 Exercise of stock options and settlement of other equity-settled share-based awards

(4)

(3)

(4)



(27)

(32) Other

(1)

1

(1)



-

- Balance at end of period $ 125 $ 128 $ 136

$ 125 $ 136 Retained earnings





















Balance at beginning of period before accounting policy changes

n/a

n/a

n/a

$ 18,537 $ 16,101 Impact of adopting IFRS 9 at November 1, 2017

n/a

n/a

n/a



n/a

(144) Impact of adopting IFRS 15 at November 1, 2018

n/a

n/a

n/a



6

n/a Balance at beginning of period after accounting policy changes $ 20,535 $ 19,793 $ 18,051



18,543

15,957 Net income attributable to equity shareholders

1,185

1,392

1,266



5,096

5,267 Dividends























Preferred

(32)

(28)

(24)



(111)

(89)

Common

(641)

(623)

(602)



(2,488)

(2,356) Premium on purchase of common shares for cancellation

(79)

-

(163)



(79)

(313) Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified from AOCI

5

2

1



18

49 Other (1)

(1)

(1)

8



(7)

22 Balance at end of period $ 20,972 $ 20,535 $ 18,537

$ 20,972 $ 18,537 AOCI, net of income tax





















AOCI, net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



















Net foreign currency translation adjustments























Balance at beginning of period $ 1,037 $ 1,279 $ 843

$ 1,024 $ 738

Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments

(44)

(242)

181



(31)

286

Balance at end of period $ 993 $ 1,037 $ 1,024

$ 993 $ 1,024

Net gains (losses) on debt securities measured at FVOCI























Balance at beginning of period under IAS 39

n/a

n/a

n/a



n/a $ 60

Impact of adopting IFRS 9 at November 1, 2017

n/a

n/a

n/a



n/a

(28)

Balance at beginning of period under IFRS 9 $ 28 $ (11) $ (111)

$ (139)

32

Net change in securities measured at FVOCI

49

39

(28)



216

(171)

Balance at end of period $ 77 $ 28 $ (139)

$ 77 $ (139)

Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges























Balance at beginning of period $ 72 $ 67 $ 10

$ (18) $ 33

Net change in cash flow hedges

41

5

(28)



131

(51)

Balance at end of period $ 113 $ 72 $ (18)

$ 113 $ (18) AOCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income



















Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans





















Balance at beginning of period $ (374) $ (286) $ (48)

$ (143) $ (369)

Net change in post-employment defined benefit plans

11

(88)

(95)



(220)

226

Balance at end of period $ (363) $ (374) $ (143)

$ (363) $ (143)

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable to changes in credit risk



















Balance at beginning of period $ 3 $ (8) $ (4)

$ (12) $ (10)

Net change attributable to changes in credit risk

13

11

(8)



28

(2)

Balance at end of period $ 16 $ 3 $ (12)

$ 16 $ (12)

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI























Impact of adopting IFRS 9 at November 1, 2017

n/a

n/a

n/a



n/a $ 85

Balance at beginning of period under IFRS 9 $ 49 $ 53 $ 56

$ 65

85

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

1

(2)

10



(2)

29

Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified to retained earnings (2)

(5)

(2)

(1)



(18)

(49)

Balance at end of period $ 45 $ 49 $ 65

$ 45 $ 65 Total AOCI, net of income tax $ 881 $ 815 $ 777

$ 881 $ 777 Non-controlling interests





















Balance at beginning of period under IAS 39

n/a

n/a

n/a



n/a $ 202 Impact of adopting IFRS 9 at November 1, 2017

n/a

n/a

n/a



n/a

(4) Balance at beginning of period under IFRS 9 $ 182 $ 183 $ 173

$ 173

198 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

8

6

2



25

17 Dividends

(2)

(5)

(2)



(11)

(31) Other

(2)

(2)

-



(1)

(11) Balance at end of period $ 186 $ 182 $ 173

$ 186 $ 173 Equity at end of period $ 38,580 $ 38,010 $ 35,116

$ 38,580 $ 35,116

(1) The third and fourth quarter of 2018 includes the recognition of loss carryforwards relating to foreign exchange translation amounts on CIBC's net investment in foreign operations that were previously reclassified to retained earnings as

part of our transition to IFRS in 2012. (2) Includes nil reclassified to retained earnings for the three months ended October 31, 2019 (July 31, 2019: nil; October 31, 2018: $1 million of gains), relating to our investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures. n/a Not applicable.

Consolidated statement of cash flows







For the three

For the twelve





months ended

months ended







2019

2019



2018



2019

2018 $ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31



Oct. 31



Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities























Net income $ 1,193 $ 1,398

$ 1,268

$ 5,121 $ 5,284 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:

























Provision for credit losses

402

291



264



1,286

870

Amortization and impairment (1)

312

177



162



838

657

Stock options and restricted shares expense

2

5



8



16

31

Deferred income taxes

18

5



(33)



108

69

Losses (gains) from debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

(6)

(5)



58



(34)

35

Net losses (gains) on disposal of land, buildings and equipment

-

(6)



-



(7)

(14)

Other non-cash items, net

(39)

175



10



(229)

(292)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



























Interest-bearing deposits with banks

(761)

(2,529)



827



(208)

(2,599)



Loans, net of repayments

(3,550)

(2,751)



(4,999)



(17,653)

(16,155)



Deposits, net of withdrawals

3,187

2,868



1,151



19,838

20,770



Obligations related to securities sold short

2,092

(645)



1,630



1,853

69



Accrued interest receivable

(93)

77



(176)



(122)

(341)



Accrued interest payable

120

(123)



126



138

205



Derivative assets

667

(2,458)



467



(2,484)

2,780



Derivative liabilities

(884)

3,124



(800)



4,037

(2,084)



Securities measured at FVTPL

2,704

5,753



(1,786)



(1,826)

(647)



Other assets and liabilities designated at fair value

(417)

917



(452)



1,222

(380)



Current income taxes

13

(35)



22



(309)

(301)



Cash collateral on securities lent

(95)

29



269



(909)

707



Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,704

589



(2,145)



20,961

2,869



Cash collateral on securities borrowed

1,235

380



(405)



1,824

(453)



Securities purchased under resale agreements

(3,597)

(2,506)



1,945



(10,785)

(1,195)



Other, net

1,765

(2,184)



1,377



(4,041)

(18)







5,972

2,546



(1,212)



18,635

9,867 Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities























Issue of subordinated indebtedness

-

1,500



-



1,500

1,534 Redemption/repurchase/maturity of subordinated indebtedness

(1,000)

(1)



(19)



(1,001)

(638) Issue of preferred shares, net of issuance cost

-

247



-



568

445 Issue of common shares for cash

43

38



43



157

186 Purchase of common shares for cancellation

(109)

-



(215)



(109)

(417) Net sale (purchase) of treasury shares

(1)

2



-



1

6 Dividends paid

(623)

(612)



(579)



(2,406)

(2,109)







(1,690)

1,174



(770)



(1,290)

(993) Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities























Purchase of securities measured/designated at FVOCI and amortized cost

(12,619)

(9,394)



(8,676)



(42,304)

(33,011) Proceeds from sale of securities measured/designated at FVOCI and amortized cost

2,640

3,704



6,865



13,764

12,992 Proceeds from maturity of debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

5,730

1,814



4,619



10,948

12,402 Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(25)

-



-



(25)

(315) Net cash provided by dispositions of investments in equity-accounted associates and

























joint ventures

-

-



-



-

200 Net sale (purchase) of land, buildings and equipment

(106)

(54)



(132)



(272)

(255)







(4,380)

(3,930)



2,676



(17,889)

(7,987) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks

(3)

(27)



23



4

53 Net increase (decrease) in cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks

























during the period

(101)

(237)



717



(540)

940 Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks at beginning of period

3,941

4,178



3,663



4,380

3,440 Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks at end of period (2) $ 3,840 $ 3,941

$ 4,380

$ 3,840 $ 4,380 Cash interest paid $ 2,356 $ 2,700

$ 2,071

$ 10,008 $ 7,235 Cash interest received

4,978

5,162



4,402



19,840

16,440 Cash dividends received

206

186



158



735

724 Cash income taxes paid

308

403



340



1,549

1,654

(1) Comprises amortization and impairment of buildings, furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements, goodwill, software and other intangible assets. (2) Includes restricted balance of $479 million (July 31, 2019: $476 million; October 31, 2018: $438 million).

Non-GAAP measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess the performance of our business lines. Some measures are calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS or GAAP), while other measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these non-GAAP measures useful in understanding how management views underlying business performance.

The following table provides a quarterly reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures related to CIBC on a consolidated basis. For a more detailed discussion and for an annual reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section of CIBC's 2019 Annual Report.







As at or for the



As at or for the







three months ended



twelve months ended









2019



2019



2018





2019



2018

$ millions





Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31





Oct. 31



Oct. 31

Reported and adjusted diluted EPS



































Reported net income attributable to common shareholders A

$ 1,153

$ 1,364

$ 1,242



$ 4,985

$ 5,178

After-tax impact of items of note (1)





116



17



91





323



252

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (2) B

$ 1,269

$ 1,381

$ 1,333



$ 5,308

$ 5,430

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding (thousands) C



446,392



445,915



444,504





445,457



444,627

Reported diluted EPS ($) A/C

$ 2.58

$ 3.06

$ 2.80



$ 11.19

$ 11.65

Adjusted diluted EPS ($) (2) B/C



2.84



3.10



3.00





11.92



12.21

Reported and adjusted return on common shareholders' equity



































Average common shareholders' equity D

$ 35,553

$ 35,028

$ 32,200



$ 34,467

$ 31,184

Reported return on common shareholders' equity A/D (3)

12.9 %

15.5 %

15.3 %



14.5 %

16.6 % Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (2) B/D (3)

14.2 %

15.6 %

16.4 %



15.4 %

17.4 %









Canadian U.S.









Canadian Commercial Commercial









Personal and Banking and Banking and









Small Business Wealth Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC $ millions, for the three months ended Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total Oct. 31 Reported net income (loss) $ 601 $ 306 $ 180 $ 226 $ (120) $ 1,193 2019 After-tax impact of items of note (1)

2

1

11

-

102

116

Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 603 $ 307 $ 191 $ 226 $ (18) $ 1,309 Jul. 31 Reported net income (loss) $ 657 $ 348 $ 172 $ 231 $ (10) $ 1,398 2019 After-tax impact of items of note (1)

2

-

10

-

5

17

Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 659 $ 348 $ 182 $ 231 $ (5) $ 1,415 Oct. 31 Reported net income (loss) $ 668 $ 333 $ 131 $ 233 $ (97) $ 1,268 2018 After-tax impact of items of note (1)

1

1

8

-

86

96

Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 669 $ 334 $ 139 $ 233 $ (11) $ 1,364



























$ millions, for the twelve months ended











Oct. 31 Reported net income (loss) $ 2,291 $ 1,301 $ 683 $ 937 $ (91) $ 5,121 2019 After-tax impact of items of note (1)

174

1

40

-

108

323

Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 2,465 $ 1,302 $ 723 $ 937 $ 17 $ 5,444 Oct. 31 Reported net income (loss) $ 2,547 $ 1,307 $ 565 $ 1,069 $ (204) $ 5,284 2018 After-tax impact of items of note (1)

9

1

27

-

220

257

Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 2,556 $ 1,308 $ 592 $ 1,069 $ 16 $ 5,541



(1) Reflects impact of items of note under the "2019 Financial results review" section of the 2019 Annual Report. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Annualized.

Items of note



For the three

For the twelve months ended

months ended 2019 2019 2018

2019 2018 $ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Oct. 31 Interest income related to the settlement of certain income tax matters $ (67) $ - $ -

$ (67) - Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

28

27

26



109 115 Goodwill impairment charge related to the expected sale of our controlling interest in CIBC FirstCaribbean

135

-

-



135 - Charge for a payment made to Air Canada, including related sales tax and transaction costs, to secure our





















participation in its new loyalty program

-

-

-



227 - Incremental losses on debt securities and loans in CIBC FirstCaribbean resulting from the Barbados government





















debt restructuring

-

-

89



- 89 Transaction and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments associated with the





















acquisitions of The PrivateBank, Geneva Advisors and Wellington Financial (1)

(16)

(6)

8



(45) 16 Increase in legal provisions

28

-

-



28 - Pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

108

21

123



387 220

Income tax impact on above items of note

8

(4)

(27)



(64) (51)

Charge from net tax adjustments resulting from U.S. tax reforms

-

-

-



- 88 After-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 116 $ 17 $ 96

$ 323 257

After-tax impact of items of note on non-controlling interests

-

-

(5)



- (5) After-tax impact of items of note on net income attributable to common shareholders $ 116 $ 17 $ 91

$ 323 252

(1) Transaction costs include legal and other advisory fees and interest adjustments relating to the obligation payable to dissenting shareholders. Integration costs are comprised of direct and incremental costs incurred

as part of planning for and executing the integration of the businesses of The PrivateBank (subsequently rebranded as CIBC Bank USA) and Geneva Advisors with CIBC, including enabling cross-sell opportunities

and expansion of services in the U.S. market, the upgrade and conversion of systems and processes, project management, integration-related travel, severance, consulting fees and marketing costs related to rebranding

activities. Purchase accounting adjustments, included as items of note beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017, include the accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired loans of The PrivateBank

and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration relating to the Geneva Advisors and Wellington Financial acquisitions.

Basis of presentation

The interim consolidated financial information in this news release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited whereas the annual consolidated financial information is derived from audited financial statements. These interim consolidated financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as CIBC's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended October 31, 2019.

Conference Call/Webcast

The conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. (ET) and is available in English (416-340-2217, or toll-free 1-800-806-5484, passcode 8987973#) and French (514-392-1587, or toll-free 1-800-898-3989, passcode 1030719#). Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the call. Immediately following the formal presentations, CIBC executives will be available to answer questions.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in English and French at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/quarterly-results.html

Details of CIBC's 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, as well as a presentation to investors, will be available in English and French at www.cibc.com, Investor Relations section, prior to the conference call/webcast. We are not incorporating information contained on the website in this news release.

A telephone replay will be available in English (905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, passcode 2545407#) and French (514-861-2272 or 1-800-408-3053, passcode 8849384#) until 11:59 p.m. (ET) December 13, 2019. The audio webcast will be archived at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/quarterly-results.html

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

The information below forms a part of this news release.

Nothing in CIBC's corporate website (www.cibc.com) should be considered incorporated herein by reference.

The Board of Directors of CIBC reviewed this news release prior to it being issued.

A NOTE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

From time to time, we make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including in this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in other communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements made in the "Core business performance", "Strong fundamentals", and "Making a difference in our Communities" sections of this news release, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis in our 2019 Annual Report under the heading "Economic and market environment – Outlook for calendar year 2020" and other statements about our operations, business lines, financial condition, risk management, priorities, targets, ongoing objectives, strategies, the regulatory environment in which we operate and outlook for calendar year 2020 and subsequent periods. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "target", "objective" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would" and "could". By their nature, these statements require us to make assumptions, including the economic assumptions set out in the "Economic and market environment – Outlook for calendar year 2020" section of our 2019 Annual Report, as updated by quarterly reports, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, affect our operations, performance and results, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. These factors include: credit, market, liquidity, strategic, insurance, operational, reputation, conduct and legal, regulatory and environmental risk; the effectiveness and adequacy of our risk management and valuation models and processes; legislative or regulatory developments in the jurisdictions where we operate, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the regulations issued and to be issued thereunder, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Common Reporting Standard, and regulatory reforms in the United Kingdom and Europe, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's global standards for capital and liquidity reform, and those relating to bank recapitalization legislation and the payments system in Canada; amendments to, and interpretations of, risk-based capital guidelines and reporting instructions, and interest rate and liquidity regulatory guidance; the resolution of legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters; the effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations; changes in our estimates of reserves and allowances; changes in tax laws; changes to our credit ratings; political conditions and developments, including changes relating to economic or trade matters; the possible effect on our business of international conflicts and terrorism; natural disasters, public health emergencies, disruptions to public infrastructure and other catastrophic events; reliance on third parties to provide components of our business infrastructure; potential disruptions to our information technology systems and services; increasing cyber security risks which may include theft or disclosure of assets, unauthorized access to sensitive information, or operational disruption; social media risk; losses incurred as a result of internal or external fraud; anti-money laundering; the accuracy and completeness of information provided to us concerning clients and counterparties; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us and our affiliates or associates; intensifying competition from established competitors and new entrants in the financial services industry including through internet and mobile banking; technological change; global capital market activity; changes in monetary and economic policy; currency value and interest rate fluctuations, including as a result of market and oil price volatility; general business and economic conditions worldwide, as well as in Canada, the U.S. and other countries where we have operations, including increasing Canadian household debt levels and global credit risks; our success in developing and introducing new products and services, expanding existing distribution channels, developing new distribution channels and realizing increased revenue from these channels; changes in client spending and saving habits; our ability to attract and retain key employees and executives; our ability to successfully execute our strategies and complete and integrate acquisitions and joint ventures; the risk that expected synergies and benefits of an acquisition will not be realized within the expected time frame or at all; and our ability to anticipate and manage the risks associated with these factors. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of our forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting our shareholders and financial analysts in understanding our financial position, objectives and priorities and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained in this news release or in other communications except as required by law.

