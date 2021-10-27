TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Today CIBC announced a number of initiatives focused on financial wellbeing to help Canadians achieve their goals and ambitions. Through ongoing client events and new tools and resources on financial topics, CIBC is aiming to give Canadians the skills and knowledge to make better monetary decisions to improve their lives.

"At CIBC we are reimagining November as Financial Wellbeing Month. Feeling in control of your finances contributes to significantly to your overall health. Our focus on financial wellbeing incorporates tools and advice that can support Canadians on their financial journeys," said Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President, Financial and Investment Advice at CIBC. "With all the recent changes in the world and the economy, it's more important than ever to strengthen financial knowledge to make well-informed decisions about spending, saving and investing."

Here are some ways in which CIBC is helping Canadians achieve their financial ambitions:

Hosting free virtual events in English and French on November 4, 2021 to explore trends that are redefining retirement for Canadians. Financial experts will share ideas on how to fulfill a retirement lifestyle vision and find purpose, share strategies to maximize income, and speak to how to build a plan to prepare for a transition into, or reinvent, retirement.



A new website, CIBC Smart Advice, which offers tools, videos and articles on a range of personal financial planning topics to help Canadians with their overall financial wellbeing.





A free digital Ambitions Toolkit (available from the first week of November) that provides parents with resources to help educate their children about money and saving for the future.





For the second year in a row, CIBC is partnering with the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) to launch My Money , My Future, a competition which invites youth across Canada to create a new learning resource that will help teach other young Canadians about money.

"Whether it's conversations with our families, ourselves or an advisor – it's vital to invest in building our knowledge through ongoing learning to help make wise financial decisions for our future," added Lucreziano.

Canadians may not be aware of all of the financial tools and support available online to help them plan and achieve their ambitions. Whether it's budgeting for a renovation, investing in a child's education or getting tips on paying down debt, CIBC Smart Advice offers insights, interactive tools, and live and on-demand events to help people reach their goals.

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

