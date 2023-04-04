CIBC Announces Election of Directors at 2023 Annual Meeting Français

News provided by

CIBC

Apr 04, 2023, 18:31 ET

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated February 16, 2023 were elected as Directors of CIBC.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at CIBC's Annual Meeting of Shareholders are below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director of CIBC:

NOMINEES

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Ammar Aljoundi

382,277,032

99.46 %

2,056,298

0.54 %

Charles J.G. Brindamour

382,698,643

99.57 %

1,634,687

0.43 %

Nanci E. Caldwell

379,025,026

98.62 %

5,308,304

1.38 %

Michelle L. Collins

381,442,988

99.25 %

2,890,342

0.75 %

Luc Desjardins

375,716,984

97.76 %

8,616,346

2.24 %

Victor G. Dodig

382,879,598

99.62 %

1,453,732

0.38 %

Kevin J. Kelly

377,485,315

98.22 %

6,848,015

1.78 %

Christine E. Larsen

383,010,593

99.66 %

1,322,737

0.34 %

Mary Lou Maher

379,604,302

98.77 %

4,729,028

1.23 %

William F. Morneau

382,557,396

99.54 %

1,775,934

0.46 %

Katharine B. Stevenson

381,529,803

99.27 %

2,803,527

0.73 %

Martine Turcotte

378,639,417

98.52 %

5,693,913

1.48 %

Barry L. Zubrow

380,056,686

98.89 %

4,276,644

1.11 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/annual-meeting.html  and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Investor Relations: Callen Glass, 416-594-8188, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications, Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]

Organization Profile

CIBC

About CIBC CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers...

Related Organization(s)

CIBC - Investor Relations

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce