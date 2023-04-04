TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated February 16, 2023 were elected as Directors of CIBC.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at CIBC's Annual Meeting of Shareholders are below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 13 nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director of CIBC:

NOMINEES VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Ammar Aljoundi 382,277,032 99.46 % 2,056,298 0.54 % Charles J.G. Brindamour 382,698,643 99.57 % 1,634,687 0.43 % Nanci E. Caldwell 379,025,026 98.62 % 5,308,304 1.38 % Michelle L. Collins 381,442,988 99.25 % 2,890,342 0.75 % Luc Desjardins 375,716,984 97.76 % 8,616,346 2.24 % Victor G. Dodig 382,879,598 99.62 % 1,453,732 0.38 % Kevin J. Kelly 377,485,315 98.22 % 6,848,015 1.78 % Christine E. Larsen 383,010,593 99.66 % 1,322,737 0.34 % Mary Lou Maher 379,604,302 98.77 % 4,729,028 1.23 % William F. Morneau 382,557,396 99.54 % 1,775,934 0.46 % Katharine B. Stevenson 381,529,803 99.27 % 2,803,527 0.73 % Martine Turcotte 378,639,417 98.52 % 5,693,913 1.48 % Barry L. Zubrow 380,056,686 98.89 % 4,276,644 1.11 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/annual-meeting.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

