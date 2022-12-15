/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any part of its currently outstanding 18,000,000 Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares Series 47 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 47 Shares") on January 31, 2023.

Subject to certain conditions set out in the prospectus supplement dated January 11, 2018 to the short form base shelf prospectus of CIBC dated March 16, 2016 relating to the issuance of the Series 47 Shares, the holders of Series 47 Shares have the right to convert all or any of their Series 47 Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class A Preferred Shares Series 48 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) of CIBC (the "Series 48 Shares") on January 31, 2023.

On such date, holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series 47 Shares into Series 48 Shares, will continue to hold their Series 47 Shares. The foregoing conversion rights are subject to the following:

if CIBC determines that there would remain outstanding less than 1,000,000 Series 48 Shares, after having taken into account all Series 47 Shares tendered for conversion on January 31, 2023 , then holders of Series 47 Shares will not be entitled to convert their shares into Series 48 Shares, and





, then holders of Series 47 Shares will not be entitled to convert their shares into Series 48 Shares, and alternatively, if CIBC determines that there would remain outstanding less than 1,000,000 Series 47 Shares, after having taken into account all Series 47 Shares tendered for conversion on January 31, 2023 , then all, but not part, of the remaining outstanding Series 47 Shares will automatically be converted into Series 48 Shares on a one-for-one basis on January 31, 2023 .

In either case, CIBC will give written notice to that effect to the registered holder of Series 47 Shares no later than January 24, 2023.

The fixed dividend rate applicable to the Series 47 Shares, should any remain, for the five-year period from and including January 31, 2023 to but excluding January 31, 2028, as and when declared by the Board of Directors, and the floating dividend rate applicable to the Series 48 Shares, should any be issued, for the three-month period from and including January 31, 2023 to but excluding April 30, 2023, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of CIBC, will be determined and communicated on December 30, 2022. CIBC has designated the Series 48 Shares as eligible to participate in the CIBC Shareholder Investment Plan.

Beneficial owners of Series 47 Shares who wish to exercise their conversion right should instruct their broker or other nominee during the conversion period, which runs from January 1, 2023 until 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on January 16, 2023. It is recommended that this be done well in advance of the deadline in order to provide the broker or other nominee time to complete the necessary steps. Any notices received after this deadline will not be valid.

