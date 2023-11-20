CIBC announces call for submissions for second annual C² Art Program

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced that it is now accepting submissions for its 2024 C² Art Program. The C² Art Program is an initiative designed to help emerging artists make their ambitions a reality with a unique paid opportunity to create and curate their art. The completed artwork will then be exhibited for three months at CIBC's headquarters, CIBC SQUARE.

Program overview:

Applications are open to Canadian artists with two to 10 years of experience.

Selected artists will each be awarded a grant of $25,000 plus an additional $5,000 for material costs, over a of six-month period.

During the six-month period, the artists will create a series of works which will be exhibited in a solo exhibition for each artist at CIBC SQUARE.

Artists will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Toronto to attend the opening reception.

to attend the opening reception. Application due date: 11:59 am EST , January 3, 2024

"We are excited to announce the second year of our C² Art Program," said Claudette Knight, Vice-President, Workplace Design and Experience, CIBC. "By investing in these artists and providing a space to exhibit their work, we continue to support our commitment to fostering the ambitions of the creative community."

Last year's winners were Toronto, ON-based interdisciplinary artist, curator and designer, Maya Skarzenski and London, ON-based artist and educator, Mike Pszczonak.

CIBC invites all artists interested in submitting their artwork for selection to learn more by visiting the CIBC C2 Art website.

