Natia Lemay, an interdisciplinary artist, draws on personal stories to explore the interplay between mind, body, and space. "I am grateful to be a part of the CIBC C2 Art Program and the opportunity to connect, create, and collaborate within a space that nurtures imagination and encourages a deeper connection through art," said Lemay. "Programs like this allow for reflection, experimentation, and the unfolding of possibilities."

As part of the program, both artists will develop and showcase their work in solo exhibitions at CIBC SQUARE in Toronto, connecting their art with clients, visitors, and employees.

"We are proud to support Delali and Natia as they pursue their artistic ambitions," said Dr. Claudette Knight, Vice-President, Special Initiatives, CIBC. "The C2 Art Program reflects our belief that art plays a pivotal role in fostering vibrant, diverse, and connected communities."

Now in its third year, the C2 Art Program continues to provide a platform for artists to grow and connect with new audiences. To learn more about the C2 Art Program and past recipients, please visit: https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/create-and-curate.html.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected].