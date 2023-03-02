The new collaboration makes funds available to friends and family in China within minutes with no transfer fees

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC and Simplii Financial today announced a major enhancement to the Global Money Transfer platform, through a collaboration with Citibank and Alipay. Clients can now make transfers directly from their Simplii or CIBC bank accounts to any of the 1.3 billion Alipay mobile wallets with no transfer fees, in real time. It's the latest development from CIBC's Direct Financial Services business which is building a unique set of digital-first solutions for CIBC clients, as well as direct banking clients at Simplii.

"We want to make sending money to friends and family abroad as fast, safe, and easy as it is domestically," says Jimmy Dinh, Managing Director, Direct Financial Services, CIBC Capital Markets. "Together, Simplii and CIBC are breaking down the barriers that can make remittances a costly waiting game."

Key features of the Alipay collaboration include:

No transfer fees or deductions

Real-time payment processing

Bank-level security, no sign up with third-party websites

Simple initiation with name, address, and Alipay credentials

Transfers of up to $8,000 CAD

CAD Up to $100 in cash back on first transfer

This enhancement represents an important step in CIBC's Direct Financial Services' differentiated strategy to outperform in Canada's burgeoning $29B remittance market and build closer ties with the country's growing population of newcomers. On a per capita basis, Canadians send nearly twice as much money abroad as their U.S. counterparts, and nearly quadruple that of their European counterparts, a figure that is expected to increase as Canada welcomes more newcomers in the coming years.

"Our clients will appreciate the convenience and savings of having this service offered by their bank," adds Dinh. "With 90% of China's population on Alipay, we know that this collaboration will demonstrate to prospective clients that we're well positioned to meet their needs."

This is the latest example of how Simplii and CIBC are improving the newcomer banking experience which also include:

New Canadian bank account enrollment origination from 90 countries with up to $1,300 in welcome offers

in welcome offers Global Money Transfer solution that provides same-day, no-fee transfers to over 130 countries

International student payment handling for most Canadian educational institutions in more than 180 countries

An International Student GIC Program to help students meet the requirements for study permits

No fee foreign currency ordering with free home delivery or post-office pickup

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About Alipay

Operated by Ant Financial Services Group, Alipay is the world's leading mobile and online payment platform. Launched in 2004, Alipay has evolved from a digital wallet to a lifestyle enabler. Users can hail a taxi, book a hotel, buy movie tickets, pay utility bills, make appointments with doctors, or purchase wealth management products directly from within the app. In addition to online payments, Alipay is expanding to in-store offline payments both inside and outside of China. Over 40 million brick-and-mortar merchants now accept Alipay across China. Alipay's in-store payment service covers over 40 countries and regions across the world, and tax reimbursement via Alipay is supported in 29 countries and regions. Alipay works with over 250 overseas financial institutions and payment solution providers to enable cross-border payments for Chinese travelling overseas and overseas customers who purchase products from Chinese e-commerce sites. Alipay currently supports 27 currencies. Connect with Alipay on Twitter.

SOURCE CIBC

