TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC and RE/MAX Western Canada are pleased to announce they have formed an exclusive partnership aimed at helping Canadians living in northern and western Canada achieve their goals of home ownership.

RE/MAX clients in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Yukon and Northwest Territories will be able to benefit from CIBC's expert advice in choosing the right mortgage to meet their unique needs. The partnership also provides RE/MAX Brokers and Agents access to mortgage qualifications through CIBC that will help their clients assess what they can afford before starting their search for a home.

"Buying a home is often one of the largest investments a person makes," says Tracy Best, Senior Vice-President, Mobile Advice, CIBC. "This partnership enables homebuyers across Canada to benefit from expert advice on both finding and financing the home that meets their individual needs."

RE/MAX clients will be able to meet with a CIBC Mobile Mortgage Advisor for expert advice at a time and place convenient for them.

"CIBC's trusted advisors can help our clients make home-buying decisions that fit their goals before they begin their search," says Elton Ash, Regional Executive Vice-President, RE/MAX of Western Canada. "Our partnership with CIBC will help ensure that RE/MAX clients have everything they need to make their home-buying process go as smoothly as possible."

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About RE/MAX of Western Canada and the RE/MAX Network

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence.

RE/MAX of Western Canada is a subsidiary of RE/MAX, LLC, and oversees RE/MAX franchising in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories and Yukon. RE/MAX of Western Canada is Western Canada's leading real estate organization with more than 6000 Sales Associates and over 270 independently-owned and operated offices.

RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, INC. (NYSE: RMAX). With a passion for the communities in which its agents live and work, RE/MAX is proud to have raised millions of dollars for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. For more information about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.ca.

SOURCE CIBC - Corporate

For further information: For media inquiries: Deborah Rowe, CIBC, [email protected] or 416-586-7019; Kayley Jackson, RE/MAX, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cibc.com

