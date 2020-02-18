CIBC and RE/MAX INTEGRA join forces to help Canadians achieve home ownership goals

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Today CIBC and RE/MAX INTEGRA are pleased to announce they have entered into an exclusive partnership aimed at helping Canadians in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces achieve their goals of home ownership.

Through this partnership, RE/MAX clients will benefit from CIBC's expert advice in choosing the right mortgage to meet their unique needs.

Whether a client is buying their first home, considering upsizing or downsizing from their current home, or looking to purchase an investment property, a CIBC Mobile Mortgage Advisor can provide RE/MAX clients with the expert advice at a time and place convenient to them.

"Owning their own home is a key personal and financial goal for many Canadians," says Tracy Best, Senior Vice President, Mobile Advice, CIBC. "Through this partnership, people living in Ontario and Atlantic Canada can benefit from the combined strength of CIBC and RE/MAX INTEGRA to help them meet their ambition of owning a home."

Partnering with CIBC means RE/MAX INTEGRA Brokers and Agents will have access to mortgage qualifications to help their clients know what they can afford before they start searching for a suitable home.

RE/MAX clients can also access CIBC's online resources and calculators to help them through their homebuying journey as well as advice and expertise for broader banking, investing, and financial planning needs.

"Buying a home is one of the largest financial decisions people make," says Christopher Alexander, EVP & Regional Director, RE/MAX INTEGRA, Ontario-Atlantic. "This partnership helps ensure all RE/MAX clients have access to trusted advisors to help make their homebuying decisions fit with their goals before they start their search."

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre .

About RE/MAX INTEGRA

RE/MAX INTEGRA, founded in 1980, is a privately held company by Canadian entrepreneurs. With regional headquarters in Mississauga, Boston, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Zug and Vienna, RE/MAX INTEGRA represents nearly a third of all RE/MAX Sales Associates worldwide. The company was founded on the premise of providing outstanding service and support both at the regional level and to the end consumer. The Ontario-Atlantic Canada region has surpassed 11,400 quality Associates. The US regions — New England and the Midwest (including Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana) – account for more than 6,700 Associates with over 2,600 and 4,100 Associates respectively. The European region leads with more than 24,000 Associates. For more information, visit remaxintegra.com and remax.ca.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Deborah Rowe, Director, Public Affairs, 416-586-7019, [email protected]; Melissa Clemance, Director of PR & Communications, 647-285-5776, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cibc.com

