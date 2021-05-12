CIBC and Goodfood Deliver Thousands of Meals to Hospitals on International Nurses Day

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - In deep appreciation of Canada's frontline healthcare workers and their unwavering commitment throughout the pandemic, CIBC and Goodfood are working together to #PlateItForward, a $2.2 million initiative that will see 100,000 meals delivered to these community heroes in cities and communities across Canada for the next four weeks.

Today, on International Nurses Day, #PlateItForward launched with its first meal delivery to hospitals across the country including Scarborough Health Network hospitals.