CIBC and Goodfood Deliver Thousands of Meals to Hospitals on International Nurses Day
May 12, 2021, 16:37 ET
TORONTO, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - In deep appreciation of Canada's frontline healthcare workers and their unwavering commitment throughout the pandemic, CIBC and Goodfood are working together to #PlateItForward, a $2.2 million initiative that will see 100,000 meals delivered to these community heroes in cities and communities across Canada for the next four weeks.
Today, on International Nurses Day, #PlateItForward launched with its first meal delivery to hospitals across the country including Scarborough Health Network hospitals.
"As a nurse myself, I know just how much our nurses and frontline workers appreciate meal deliveries like #PlateItForward," said Elizabeth Buller, President and CEO, Scarborough Health Network. "To be treated during National Nursing Week makes it all the more meaningful as we reflect on the challenges our dedicated nurses have faced over the year. They deserve so much appreciation for all that they do and I know this will bring some lightness to everyone's day. On behalf of all of our health care teams, we sincerely thank CIBC and Goodfood for this lovely gift."
