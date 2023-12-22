Christmas Meal Being Prepared for Residents of the Downtown Eastside

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army Vancouver Harbour Light is preparing to serve a special Christmas meal for residents of the Downtown Eastside on December 25. Over 100 volunteers will be on hand ready to serve a turkey lunch with dessert, play Christmas music, and hand out gift bags full of essential self-care items like a toothbrush, toothpaste, shower wipes, nail clippers, combs and more.

"Christmas can be a very lonely time for those without loved ones to spend the holidays with, by getting together and serving a special meal like this we can provide a bit of that cheer that makes Christmas so special. These meals are also a great way for the public to come into our facility and learn more about the different programs and services we provide that could be helpful for them." – Cindy Cheung, Community Engagement Coordinator, The Salvation Army

This year they are expecting to welcome over 800 guests including the public, residents, volunteers and staff for the Christmas lunch. Over 70 turkeys and 105 pies will be used by the kitchen staff who have been preparing for this special meal for two weeks. All guests will also receive candies that were recently donated to The Salvation Army. The community meal is open to all including families and children, and accommodations will be provided for guests with disability challenges.

Where: 119 East Cordova Street

When: December 25th

11am – 2pm (doors close 1:30pm)

Who: Everyone is welcome!

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country.

The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in 400 communities across Canada and more than 130 countries around the world.

