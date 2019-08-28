Christine Sinclair, A&W Canada and the MS Society of Canada Score a Big Win on Burgers to Beat MS Day

On Thursday, August 22, A&W celebrated Burgers to Beat MS Day at restaurants across Canada — more than 970 locations — by donating $2 from every Teen Burger ® sold to the MS Society of Canada. The 11 th annual Burgers to Beat MS campaign inspired a nation to do good, by showing their support for the more than 77,000 Canadians living with and affected by MS.

Christine Sinclair — three-time Olympian, Canadian women's national soccer team captain and Burgers to Beat MS spokesperson — knows all too well the impact MS can have. Her mom and childhood soccer coach, Sandi, was diagnosed with the disease before Sinclair was born.

"My third year as Burgers to Beat MS Team Captain has been one for the record books – helping inspire Canadians to raise more than $2 million for the MS Society of Canada," says Sinclair. "My mom is a big inspiration for me to keep pushing and doing my part to help bring an end to this disease, and seeing so many Canadians rally around this cause, year after year, brings me tremendous hope that a cure will be found."

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. On average, 11 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day, and women are three times more likely than men to be diagnosed with the chronic disease. The proceeds from Burgers to Beat MS Day will be put to much-needed use; funding world-class MS research, programs and services, and advocacy efforts that aim to improve the quality of life for Canadians living with and affected by the disease.

"The 11th annual Burgers to Beat MS has been our most successful yet. Raising more than $2 million for the MS Society of Canada is a terrific accomplishment that all Canadians should be proud of," says Susan Senecal, President and CEO, A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. "Each year, our operators and restaurant staff put their hearts into their local communities to show that together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by MS, and the result this year is outstanding."

To celebrate Burgers to Beat MS Day, Sinclair joined Senecal and Pamela Valentine, President and CEO, MS Society of Canada, to meet and celebrate with guests, staff and volunteers in restaurants across the country. Hundreds of MS Society volunteers and ambassadors stopped by A&W restaurants from coast-to-coast to help raise awareness about the disease and share how Canadians can help make a difference in the lives of those living with and affected by MS.

MS is a complex and unpredictable disease that impacts the central nervous system, affecting each person differently. Common symptoms include: fatigue, dizziness, (muscle) weakness, impaired sensation, vision loss, mood changes and cognitive impairment. It is one of the most common neurological diseases affecting young adults. The cause of MS remains a mystery and as of today, there is no cure, but each day researchers are learning more.

In 11 years, the annual Burgers to Beat MS campaign has raised more than $15 million, making A&W the single largest annual corporate fundraiser for the MS Society of Canada. For the seventh consecutive year, a Grande Prairie A&W restaurant is ranked as the top fundraising location across the entire country, raising more than $60,000 this year alone.

"The annual Burgers to Beat MS campaign has become one of our largest partner fundraising initiatives. We are continually amazed at the love and support shown by Canadians across the country, who come together as a community to create a world free of MS," said Pamela Valentine, President and CEO, MS Society of Canada. "We want to thank everyone who visited an A&W location, bought a Teen Burger® or made a donation to help make a difference in the lives of those affected by MS in Canada."

About Burgers Beat MS Campaign

Burgers to Beat MS Day on Thursday, August 22 celebrated the end of the 2019 Burgers to Beat MS campaign. The 11th annual Burgers to Beat MS campaign kicked off Monday, July 22, when Canadians were invited to help those living with MS by rounding up their bill at the A&W register, giving through in-store donation mugs and donating online at BurgersToBeatMS.ca.

About A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. is Canada's original and fastest growing quick service burger chain. It's 100 per cent Canadian owned and is one of the strongest brand names in the Canadian foodservice industry. A&W is the nation's second largest hamburger chain with more than 970 locations coast-to-coast. For more information, please visit aw.ca. Find A&W on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. MS is a chronic, often disabling disease of the central nervous system comprising the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve. It is one of the most common neurological diseases affecting young adults in Canada. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 49, and the unpredictable effects of MS last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides programs and services to people with MS and their families, advocates for those living with MS, and funds research to help improve the quality of life for people living with MS and to ultimately find a cure for this disease. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 to make a donation or for more information.

Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Editor's Note: Your local A&W restaurant, MS Society of Canada chapter and/or other Burgers to Beat MS partners may send you additional details about the campaign.

