From June 20 to September 2, 2025, the Canada Strong Pass will offer expanded access to numerous natural and cultural experiences across the country

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - This summer, Canadians can enjoy the very best Canada has to offer with the Canada Strong Pass. From museums and railroads to national parks and camping spots, the federal government is making it easier for families to choose Canada as they make their summer plans—and enjoy the places and experiences that bring us together and make Canada strong.

From June 20 to September 2, 2025, the Canada Strong Pass will offer expanded access to Canada's nature and culture across the country, helping families discover and celebrate Canada throughout the summer.

The Pass includes:

Parks Canada : Free admission for all visitors to national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas administered by Parks Canada and a 25% discount on camping fees.





: Free admission for all visitors to national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas administered by Parks Canada and a 25% discount on camping fees. National museums and the Plains of Abraham Museum: Free admission for children aged 17 and under and a 50% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.





VIA Rail: Free travel for children aged 17 and under when accompanied by an adult and a 25% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.





Selected participating provincial and territorial museums and galleries: Free admission for children and a 50% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

By making these experiences more accessible, the Pass enables Canadians to connect with what unites us, discover our country's diversity, take pride in our shared Canadian identity, and immerse ourselves in the stories and landscapes that shape who we are.

Quotes

"We've seen an incredible show of unity from Canadians since the beginning of the year. Our Canada Strong Pass aims to make it even easier for families to choose Canada—to discover the beauty of our country, connect with nature, and enjoy our culture all summer long. Whether it's visiting a national park they always wanted to see, exploring a museum, or booking a camping trip, families can create lasting memories together. Canadians are proud of what defines us, and this Pass is about celebrating a strong, united Canada."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Transportation is more than just a means to get from one place to another—it's a way to connect Canadians and help them discover the great beauty and history of our country. The Canada Strong Pass makes it easier and more affordable for families and young people to explore our country by rail this summer. Whether it's discovering a new part of the country or revisiting a favourite spot, this initiative allows Canadians to travel, connect and celebrate what makes our country so special."

—The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"Canada's tourism sector is dynamic, innovative and essential to our national economy. The Canada Strong Pass will give a much-needed boost to the tourism industry by encouraging Canadians to rediscover our country, support local businesses and celebrate the communities that make Canada extraordinary. This summer, let's choose Canada."

—The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Canada's natural landscapes are a pillar of our identity and are vital for our well-being. Parks Canada plays a critical role in protecting some of Canada's most iconic destinations that offer Canadians the opportunity to reconnect with nature. This summer, I encourage all Canadians to take advantage of free or discounted admission with the Canada Strong Pass, which is making it easier for everyone to access the natural and cultural wealth of the country."

—The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"With the Canada Strong Pass, we're ensuring young Canadians and families can connect with the places that shape our shared Canadian identity. With fewer financial barriers, we hope even more people will have the chance to explore our stunning landscapes, vibrant cities, and rich cultural heritage. This is about supporting our youth, strengthening our communities, and celebrating everything that makes Canada home."

—The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

Quick Facts

No registration or physical pass is necessary; just show up and enjoy the benefits offered at participating establishments. The Pass is open to all visitors, whether you are Canadian or coming from abroad. It's an invitation to experience Canada's cultural and natural richness.

For questions on the Pass, visit: https://canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/canada-pass.html.

The national museums of Canada are participating in this initiative, along with the National Battlefields Commission. Together, these institutions preserve and promote Canadian history, art, culture, science and nature. They welcome millions of visitors every year and play an essential role in transmitting Canadian heritage and identity.

VIA Rail offers safe, comfortable, accessible, sustainable and environmentally friendly passenger rail service from coast to coast.

VIA Rail plays an essential role in connecting communities across Canada by offering a comprehensive network of passenger rail services. Focused on passenger service, the company aims to offer passengers an unrivalled travel experience.

Parks Canada Discovery Passes already purchased and valid for the months of June, July and August 2025 will be extended for an additional three months.

Parks Canada administered sites are at the heart of our national identity. They connect us through powerful stories and breathtaking landscapes, fostering a shared attachment to the places that have shaped who we are as Canadians.

With 171 national historic sites, 48 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park, Parks Canada's vast reach provides services in over 200 locations across Canada, in every province and territory, rural, urban and northern.

Parks Canada is one of Canada's leading tourism experience providers, welcoming approximately 24 million visitors every year to some of the world's most iconic natural and cultural heritage destinations. Visitors to Parks Canada administered places help generate $4 billion to the national GDP and spend the equivalent of more than $11 million every day in communities across the country.

