Children's Miracle Network and Walmart Canada kick off fifth annual Spark a Miracle campaign to support children's hospitals

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Children's Miracle Network and Walmart Canada are excited to kick off their fifth Spark a Miracle campaign to support Canada's kids, families, and their local children's hospitals on World Prematurity Day.

Walmart Canada's beloved Teddy* has returned for the 2023 holiday season. For every Walmart Teddy purchased between November 1 and December 31, Walmart Canada will donate $2 to Children's Miracle Network, up to a maximum of $200,000, to help kids treated at children's hospitals across Canada. Customers are also invited to support their local children's hospital by donating at checkout in-store or online at Walmart.ca.

One of the incredible children's hospital Champions featured in this year's campaign is Cash, an energetic 11-year-old. Cash was born 11 weeks prematurely and spent the first three months of his life in the neo-natal intensive care unit. Through the years, Cash has stayed close to his children's hospital, returning for the ongoing care and support that babies born prematurely require as they grow and develop. To learn more about Cash's story, click here.

"Walmart Canada, its associates and customers are among the strongest supporters of children's health in Canada," said Adam Starkman, President and CEO, Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "With over $200 million raised over the last 29 years, it would be no exaggeration to say that Walmart Canada has had a deep and lasting impact on children's hospitals across the country. This impact can be seen in advancements in research, treatment and care – including care for kids who are born prematurely like Cash. Today, children born prematurely have a better chance to thrive and survive, and a lot of this progress would not have been possible without donor support."

"Walmart Canada is proud to be a longtime supporter of Children's Miracle Network throughout the year and especially during the holidays," said Rob Nicol, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. "This is the season for giving and we encourage customers to contribute to our annual Spark a Miracle campaign to help make a difference in the lives of children and their families."

Walmart Canada has been partnering with Children's Miracle Network for almost 30 years and has raised and donated more than $200 million to date in support of 13 children's hospitals across Canada, making Walmart the largest corporate, private sector contributor to children's hospital foundations in Canada.

Dollars raised fund treatment and care, research and education, and the creation of child-centred healing spaces, with each local hospital foundation directing dollars to where they are needed most.

