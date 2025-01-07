OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada cannot determine what is best for First Nation children, but does have an important role in undoing injustices and supporting First Nation families. Today, the Chiefs of Ontario, Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Canada are pleased to announce that they will continue to work as partners for transformative change on the long-term reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services Program.

The Chiefs of Ontario and Nishnawbe Aski Nation supported and ratified the reforms set out in the Final Agreement on the Long-Term Reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services Program, reached in July 2024.

Along with Canada, the Chiefs of Ontario and Nishnawbe Aski Nation maintain their belief that the Final Agreement represents historic and transformative change in the approach to its child and family services program and would empower First Nations to themselves determine how to best provide such services. For this reason, they will continue to work with Canada to reach an agreement within the existing provisions of the Final Agreement including funding that was specific to Ontario First Nations in the agreement.

These negotiations will ensure the long-term sustainability of key investments already being made to prevent children from being taken into care, support First Nations to have flexibility in using their resources to support their children who are currently in care to stay connected to family and community, and to help young adults transition to independence.

"Our priority continues to be reducing the number of First Nation children in the care of provincially mandated agencies. Our communities will exercise their right to self-determination over how the FNCFS Program impacts communities in Ontario. Ensuring programs follow First Nation jurisdiction is paramount. Our mandate now is to ensure Ontario children and families thrive, enjoy cultural continuity, and enable the conditions for healthy communities to heal."

Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict

Chiefs of Ontario

"Our leaders have given us a strong mandate to reject the status quo and assert their authority to control the care and well-being of their children. It is unfortunate that we were unable to come together on a National Agreement, but we firmly believe that this new path forward is the best way to bring meaningful change to the delivery of child welfare services in our Nations in Ontario. We are committed to continuing this work through a collaborative process to ensure that our families can access the supports they need, and that our children remain in their communities".

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler

Nishnawbe Aski Nation

"Today marks a significant milestone as the Chiefs of Ontario and Nishnawbe Aski Nation move forward in partnership with Canada to improve the lives of First Nations families in Ontario. The future of all our communities depends on healthy families and children and I am optimistic that we will reach a deal where all First Nations have this reality."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

Canada has made every effort since the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal's 2016 decision to reach a fair, equitable and comprehensive resolution outside of litigation, including securing unprecedented levels of funding and increasing the Program's overall budget fivefold since 2015.

has made every effort since the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal's 2016 decision to reach a fair, equitable and comprehensive resolution outside of litigation, including securing unprecedented levels of funding and increasing the Program's overall budget fivefold since 2015. Had it been approved by First Nations leaders and the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, the proposed Final Agreement would have legally bound Canada to provide $47.8 billion in stable and predictable funding over 10 years for a fully reformed Program that would reduce the number of First Nations children in care and keep children connected to their families, communities, and cultures.

