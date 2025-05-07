CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is advising travellers that the Chief Mountain port of entry will be open for the summer season from Thursday, May 15, 2025, to Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Chief Mountain is located along Highway 6 in Alberta on the boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park. In 2024, the CBSA welcomed over 65,000 travellers at Chief Mountain port of entry.

Chief Mountain port of entry (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

Due to the harsh winters and its high elevation, the Chief Mountain port of entry only operates seasonally from May to September.

Chief Mountain hours of operation (Mountain Daylight Time):

May 15, 2025 – May 31, 2025: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

June 1, 2025 – September 1, 2025: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

September 2, 2025 – September 30, 2025: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For additional information, visit the Border Information Services online or call 1-800-461-9999.

