May 07, 2025, 12:00 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is advising travellers that the Chief Mountain port of entry will be open for the summer season from Thursday, May 15, 2025, to Tuesday, September 30, 2025.
Chief Mountain is located along Highway 6 in Alberta on the boundary of Waterton Lakes National Park. In 2024, the CBSA welcomed over 65,000 travellers at Chief Mountain port of entry.
Due to the harsh winters and its high elevation, the Chief Mountain port of entry only operates seasonally from May to September.
Chief Mountain hours of operation (Mountain Daylight Time):
May 15, 2025 – May 31, 2025: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
June 1, 2025 – September 1, 2025: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
September 2, 2025 – September 30, 2025: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For additional information, visit the Border Information Services online or call 1-800-461-9999.
Quick Facts
- Whether travelling by land, air or water, travellers can help speed up processing times by coming prepared with their travel documents.
- All travellers must declare their goods upon entry into Canada. Returning residents should have receipts readily available for goods purchased or received while outside of Canada. If you've purchased goods in the U.S. and are bringing them into Canada, you may have to pay a 25% surtax in addition to regular duties and taxes. For residents of Canada, this surtax applies only to goods exceeding your personal exemptions limit. Consult the lists of products surtaxed as of March 4, as of March 13, and April 9 (U.S.-made vehicles). Visit the CBSA website for more details on how these surtaxes apply at the border.
- Travellers are encouraged not to travel with firearms, but if you choose to do so, be sure to check the CBSA website for the rules on importing firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.
- In 2024, the Prairie Region facilitated the arrival of over 7 million travellers while keeping 72 illegal firearms and over 1,000 other prohibited weapons off our streets. We also seized large amounts of illegal drugs including 280 kg of cocaine and 597 kg of methamphetamine.
- Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system.
