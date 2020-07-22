Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Appoints Broadcast Arbitrator

GATINEAU, QC, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Pursuant to section 332 of the Canada Elections Act, Canada's Chief Electoral Officer, Stéphane Perrault, announced today that Monica Song has been appointed as Broadcasting Arbitrator.

The parties represented in the House of Commons unanimously chose Ms. Song as the new Arbitrator.

The Canada Elections Act provides for the appointment of a Broadcasting Arbitrator who allocates broadcasting time to parties registered under the Act; issues guidelines concerning the obligations of broadcasters during a general election; and arbitrates disputes between political parties and broadcasters.

Ms. Song is a public law lawyer and litigator with over 20 years of experience. She was a member of the panel of experts behind Canada's Communications Future: Time to Act (January 2020). Ms. Song is currently a partner with Dentons Canada LLP and Chair of their Communications Law Group.

Ms. Song replaces Mr. Peter S. Grant, who served as Broadcasting Arbitrator from 1993 until his retirement from the position on April 21, 2020. "I want to personally welcome Ms. Song to her new role as Broadcast Arbitrator and thank Mr. Grant for his nearly three decades of service in this role," said Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer of Canada.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

