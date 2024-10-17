ChemPoint and PLZ Corp Announce Partnership for Sales and Distribution of Food Release Agents

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- ChemPoint LLC ("ChemPoint"), a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, and PLZ Corp ("PLZ") are pleased to announce their new partnership for the sales, marketing, and distribution of PLZ's industry-leading food release agents and egg wash substitutes. The collaboration between PLZ, a North American leader in specialty aerosol product manufacturing, and Univar Solutions will cover a broad geographic region including the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean.

ChemPoint and PLZ Corp Announce Partnership Post this Austin Nichols, president of ChemPoint, expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to expand our supplier network to include PLZ Corp. This partnership will allow ChemPoint to penetrate the food release market and importantly, provide PLZ with the agility, expertise, and extended reach which can help improve market growth, service levels, and overall customer experience for their products.” Austin Nichols, president of ChemPoint, expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to expand our supplier network to include PLZ Corp. This partnership will allow ChemPoint to penetrate the food release market and importantly, provide PLZ with the agility, expertise, and extended reach which can help improve market growth, service levels, and overall customer experience for their products.” ChemPoint® Announces New Collaboration with CFS North America and its Xtendra BHT Antioxidant (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.)

Austin Nichols, president of ChemPoint, expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to expand our supplier network to include PLZ Corp. This partnership will allow ChemPoint to penetrate the food release market and importantly, provide PLZ with the agility, expertise, and extended reach which can help improve market growth, service levels, and overall customer experience for their products."

Par-Way Tryson Company, now part of the PLZ Corp family, is known for manufacturing a robust portfolio of food processing aids and ingredients. As part of the new agreement, ChemPoint will provide Vegalene® all-purpose food release agents, Bak-klene® bread and cake release agents, Par-Way® food processing agents, and Bake-Sheen® egg wash substitute.

Nick LeVasseur, senior national sales director at PLZ Corp, stated, "PLZ Corp, formerly Par-Way Tryson, is very excited about our partnership with ChemPoint. As our distribution partner for bulk/industrial ingredients, the vast network of the ChemPoint footprint will allow our industry-leading release and bakery solutions products to reach a wider audience. With the PLZ focus on manufacturing, ChemPoint will be able to handle the shipping portion into arenas that PLZ cannot always reach."

ChemPoint is committed to delivering high-quality ingredients to its customers through a thorough vetting process and careful selection of producer partners. The partnership with PLZ Corp further enhances ChemPoint's dedication to providing customers with trusted ingredients. Learn more about how ChemPoint connects specialty products with the customers who need them.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About ChemPoint

ChemPoint LLC, a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC, is a unique distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, and Latin America. The company engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, supplying tailored solutions to more than 90 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally. For more information, please visit chempoint.com.

About PLZ Corp

PLZ Corp, headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, is a North American leader in specialty aerosol product manufacturing. They develop, manufacture, package, and distribute more than 2,500 branded and private-label products for the household, personal care, food service, automotive, and industrial industries. For more information, please visit https://www.plzcorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Univar Solutions LLC

ChemPoint and PLZ Corp Announce Partnership