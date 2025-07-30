Univar Solutions Honors Leading Transportation Solution Providers Post this

"Each year I have the privilege of acknowledging the carriers who help our customers and suppliers through a focus on safety and responsiveness," said Rob McRae, the Vice President of Transportation, North America for Univar Solutions. "While the carrier industry is very process driven, exceptional transportation solution provider performance requires creative and innovative solutions, with a strong bias on timely communication, which each of these honorees have demonstrated for our industry."

The annual awards comprise of honoring the regional, bulk, truckload, and less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers of the year for being a valued partner as Univar Solutions offers reliability that delivers through a commitment to safety, service, and expertise that moves customers and suppliers forward. The 2025 award segment honorees include the following.

LTL Carrier of the Year: R+L Carriers

Truckload Carrier of the Year: Echo Global Logistics

Bulk Carrier of the Year: MC Tank Transport

United States East Region Carrier of the Year: Southeastern Freight Lines

United States West Region Carrier of the Year: James J. Williams Bulk Service Transport

Canada East Region Carrier of the Year: Contrans Vrac Incorporated

Canada West Region Carrier of the Year: Caron Transportation Systems

Vendor Partner of the Year: Goodship

Additionally, each year the Most Valuable Partner (MVP) honor is awarded to the carrier that exceeds expectations through creative solutions to enhance the customer experience. For 2025 the Univar Solutions MVP carrier is Barto Trucking.

"My sincerest appreciation to our entire carrier network of transportation solution providers and congratulations to our list of esteemed honorees for driving safety and on-time delivery performance as well as exceeding our rigorous service criteria, volume commitments, data connectivity, and responsiveness in communications," noted Travis Vedral, Senior Director of Transportation, Systems, and Strategies for Univar Solutions. "Our annual carrier event is a special occasion to both honor and recognize the many talented teams who help keep our supply chains moving across North America as well as set the stage for what comes next as Univar Solutions helps our customers and suppliers grow and we fulfill our purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe."

