Univar Solutions and BASF Expand Distribution Agreement to Deliver Key Ingredients for High-Performance Polyurethane, Coatings, Adhesives, and Polymer Systems in Industrial Manufacturing

"We're excited to deepen our already solid partnership with BASF in North America. Working together, we're continuing to pave the way for shared growth and innovation, leveraging our combined strengths to explore new possibilities, solve complex challenges, and deliver exceptional value to our customers," said Matthew Oliver, global vice president of Performance Materials for Univar Solutions. "The diverse range of products and services that our expanded collaboration brings to the table enhances our security of supply and ability to meet the nuanced needs of our mutual customers. These specialty ingredients may be the building blocks of our customers' product improvements and innovative, tailored market solutions."

Capromer, HDO, and epsilon-caprolactone compounds are frequently selected by formulators as starting materials and building blocks in the development of high performing coatings, plastics, textile fibers, and other industrial products. They are recognized as versatile chemistries that impart durability, flexibility, weather resistance. HDO is used to manufacture industrial coatings including lower volatile organic compound (VOC) formulations, polyurethanes, and adhesives. HDO is also present in the formulation of epoxy systems, which are used for the production of rotor blades for wind turbines and construction components for automotive lightweight applications.

"We are thrilled to expand our specialty ingredients distribution partnership with Univar Solutions," said Timothy Cavanaugh, business director, Diols, Acids, and Polyalcohols for BASF Corporation. "This collaboration enhances our ability to provide high-quality specialty ingredients for industries like polymers, plastics, coatings, and adhesives. Together, we are helping customers innovate, meet regulations, and maintain product performance."

This distribution partnership focuses on providing customers with the tools and insights to try to tackle complex technical challenges head-on. Learn more about the chemistries and innovative technical solutions that we're delivering to meet the demands of today's customers.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

HDO and Capromer are registered trademarks of BASF Corporation.

About Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions

Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions brings the best products, people, and results to specialty customers and suppliers seeking to power modern life. By combining science, innovation, and deep expertise with a leading specialty portfolio, we help find the solutions needed to safely improve lives and communities across the globe. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $19.7 billion in 2024. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €65.3 billion in 2024. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

