CHEK Drive-Thru Toy Drive Benefiting The Salvation Army to Support Families in Need This Holiday Season

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Salvation Army is excited to be part of the 31st Annual CHEK Drive-Thru Toy Drive, a vital initiative aimed at bringing joy and hope to families facing challenges this holiday season. The event will take place on December 6, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at multiple locations, including CHEK Studios in Victoria, West Shore Parks and Recreation Centre in Colwood, and Steve Marshall Ford in Nanaimo.

As food insecurity reaches an all-time high, many families are faced with impossible choices. With one-third of Canadians borrowing money or dipping into savings to make ends meet, toys and gifts for children are often the first items cut from the budget.

"The CHEK Drive-Thru Toy Drive is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and support families who are struggling," says Sipili Molia, Marketing & Communications Specialist at The Salvation Army. "Every toy donated represents hope and joy for a child who might otherwise go without this Christmas."

Date: Friday, December 6

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Where:

CHEK Studios , 780 Kings Rd. (Drive Thru drop off located on Kings Rd.)

, 780 Kings Rd. (Drive Thru drop off located on Kings Rd.) West Shore Parks and Recreation Centre, 1767 Island Hwy. (Drive Thru drop off located in front of the public library)

1767 Island Hwy. (Drive Thru drop off located in front of the public library) Steve Marshall Ford , 3851 Shenton Rd., in Nanaimo

Donate:

By Phone : Join the live telethon by calling in donations to 1-877-255-4445

: Join the live telethon by calling in donations to 1-877-255-4445 In-person : Drop off during live events Dec. 6 from 5-7 p.m.

: Drop off during live events from Online: chekmedia.link/Kettle

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country.

The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in 400 communities across Canada and more than 130 countries around the world.

