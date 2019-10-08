Chef Lynn Crawford calls on Canadians to celebrate egg farmers this World Egg Day

"Egg farmers across the country work year-round to provide us with access to amazing, delicious and nutritious eggs," says Chef Lynn. "I applaud the expertise and commitment of every Canadian egg farmer and I am proud to be able to showcase the important role eggs play in simple, everyday moments, like making a meal for my family. This World Egg Day, let's honour our local egg farmers for their dedication in producing a quality ingredient used in kitchens across our country."

Last year marked the 12th consecutive year that egg sales have grown. To match that unprecedented demand, Canadian egg farmers work hard every day to produce over 752 million dozen eggs.

"Canadians love eggs and egg farmers are passionate about delivering a steady supply of nutritious, made-in-Canada eggs," says Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. "It shows in the number of multi-generational farming families who are continuously innovating and the new generation of egg farmers making a start across the country."

About World Egg Day

World Egg Day is an international celebration on the second Friday of October every year. The day is meant to raise awareness of the nutritional benefits of eggs and the role they play feeding families across the globe. The day was established at the International Egg Commission conference held in Vienna in 1996. This year, World Egg Day is Friday, October 11, 2019.

