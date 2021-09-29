CHCA launches Palliative Care ECHO Hub to support better palliative care at home

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - In partnership with Pallium Canada, the Canadian Home Care Association (CHCA) is pleased to announce the creation of a pan-Canadian Hub as part of the Palliative Care ECHO Project. The federally funded five-year initiative aims to build primary- or generalist-level capacity to provide a palliative care approach in communities and home care settings.

As the national home and community care hub partner, CHCA will lead the work to engage health care providers in building palliative care capacity across the country. Our goals for the CHCA Palliative Care ECHO Hub are to:

Enhance frontline providers' knowledge and skills so they can deliver high-quality palliative care.

Improve patient/caregiver satisfaction with home-based palliative care by introducing ways to support them through their course of illness.

Address operational gaps in home-based palliative care and promote innovative models across the country.

Since 2019, the CHCA has worked with our members and stakeholders to build operational excellence in home-based palliative care by identifying gaps and innovations to improve the quality, efficiency and accessibility. Through our work we have engaged patients, caregivers, health care providers and policymakers in identifying leading practices and scaling and spreading operational innovations in home-based palliative care.

"Our next goal is to leverage the success of the Project ECHO model to address major barriers to high quality palliative care in the home setting" stated Jennifer Campagnolo, CHCA ECHO Hub Lead. "The CHCA will use the Palliative Care ECHO guide to engage home and community care providers across the country. This approach will access palliative care specialists and invite family caregivers and patients into conversations on palliative care at home."

Building on the experience of thousands of health care experts across the world, the Project ECHO model effectively uses available videoconferencing technology to diffuse clinical knowledge and best practices to frontline clinicians no matter where they practice or what their background. The Project ECHO learning/sharing model works as a tool for leveraging palliative care specialist level expertise by providing support, encouragement, and a safe place to learn and improve.

" Our experience through COVID-19 has revealed the urgent need for increased access to palliative care at home,' said Nadine Henningsen CHCA CEO. " Providing high quality home-based palliative care that addresses the needs of both the patient and their caregivers is essential. Our new Palliative Care ECHO Hub will faclitate access to palliative care specialists and equip providers with knowledge, skills and confidence to deliver high quality palliative care at home."

For more information on operatonal excellence in home-based palliative care and the CHCA Palliative Care ECHO Hub, visit the CHCA webiste at: https://cdnhomecare.ca

About the Canadian Home Care Association (CHCA)

The CHCA is a national not-for-profit membership association representing home and community care stakeholders from governments, health authorities, administrators, and providers. The CHCA's vision is an integrated health and social care system that provides seamless patient- and family-centred care that is accessible, accountable, evidence-informed and sustainable.

