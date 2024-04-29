CHAWATHIL FIRST NATION, HOPE, BC, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is dedicated to working with Indigenous communities to ensure their members have access to safe and sustainable housing.

Chawathil First Nation recently completed essential housing repairs to 22 homes within their community. These renovations mark a significant step forward in addressing housing needs and enhancing the quality of life for community members. However, the community recognizes that there is still much work ahead.

After years of grappling with inadequate housing conditions, community leadership undertook a comprehensive review and revitalization of their housing stock. By prioritizing necessary improvements and embarking on a long-term project, the community is poised to make a substantial and enduring impact on the lives of Chawathil First Nation members.

The Government of Canada remains committed to partnering with the Chawathil First Nation to support its vision for improving existing homes and laying the groundwork for future housing plans. Since 2018, Indigenous Services Canada has invested $3.1 million and Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation has provided $150,000 through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund for housing renovations.

Quotes

"Housing continues to be a pressing need in communities across this country, and Indigenous Peoples are feeling the effects at a disproportionate rate. Here at Indigenous Services Canada, we're working together with Chawathil First Nation leadership to restore the tools needed to advance self-determination and create equal and fair opportunities to rebuild and grow their community. Through this collaboration, combined with the strong advocacy, hard work and dedication of their leadership, more families will have a safe and comfortable place to call home. Projects like these are an important part of our government-wide strategy to address housing needs and build healthier, prosperous, and sustainable communities for all."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"We are grateful for our partnership with the Government of Canada. This investment helped Chawathil First Nation improve the livability of homes in our community while having a positive impact on our housing needs. I commend our staff for their hard work to achieve this milestone. With every housing repair, we are building a healthier future for our community."

Norman Florence

Chief, Chawathil First Nation

"In September 2022, upon joining the council, our housing department was navigating a myriad of challenges. It's with immense gratitude that I acknowledge the unwavering support from Indigenous Services Canada and its exemplary staff. Their partnership has been instrumental in the repair of 22 homes in our community over a span of 18 months. The funding provided by Indigenous Services Canada to bridge housing gaps has proven to be remarkably accessible, reliable, and straightforward to apply for. Their commitment to easing the application process has significantly empowered our community to address our housing needs effectively. Our long-term vision is to ensure all homes meet health and safety requirements so that our members can not only live but thrive."

Aaron Pete

Councillor, Chawathil First Nation

"By investing in the maintenance of existing homes we are ensuring the long-term sustainability of housing for members of the Chawathil First Nation. The funding our government has provided will support the long-term upkeep of these units so members will continue to have access to quality and affordable homes in their community. This is another example of how our government's National Housing Strategy is ensuring all Canadians have a roof over their heads in the communities where they want to live."

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts:

Chawathil First Nation are Stó:lō people, located in Hope, British Columbia .

. Chawathil First Nation has a total population of 666, with 301 members living on reserve.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has committed over $10 billion in funding to address long-standing housing gaps in Indigenous communities through Indigenous Services Canada, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

has committed over in funding to address long-standing housing gaps in Indigenous communities through Indigenous Services Canada, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Since the creation of Canada's National Housing Strategy, the government has committed nearly $43 billion to support the creation of over 151,803 new homes and the repair of over 241,133 homes. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

