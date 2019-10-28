Chartwell Trait-Carré Retirement Residence - EMD-Batimo and Chartwell Innovate Once Again!

"Over the past two years, this project has evolved with the input of a hundred citizens from Quebec City, and their contribution has led to a better project that is in true harmony with the needs of future residents. The exceptional welcome shown by the community today, at the official groundbreaking ceremony and the opening of the presentation centre, confirms the importance of doing things differently, listening and working closely with the community to make a real difference," states Mr. Francis Charron, President of Batimo and VP of EMD Construction.

This 359-apartment residence represents an investment of approximately $90 million and highly anticipated benefits for the community. EMD-Batimo and Chartwell have created a project that truly brings people together and reflects the reality of the neighbourhood's seniors, the result of an active and open collaboration with a hundred residents and the City of Quebec.

In fact, a first information meeting was held last October 16, bringing together 350 seniors who had expressed their interest in the project over the past year. "We had a full house and we're still expecting 350 people tonight. It's a total success!", says Mr. Charron.

AN INSPIRING MODEL

The presentation centre offers future residents and their families a taste of what will become their home environment. "The spirit of the Chartwell Trait-Carré Residence relies on sharing beautiful moments and living in a hassle-free retirement, in a warm and safe neighbourhood. It will be both a dynamic and relaxing place, combining a very modern style with Charlesbourg's rich historical heritage," explains Sonia Vachon, Chartwell's Regional Marketing Director.

Inspired by the history of Charlesbourg and its straight-lined urban planning, Chartwell Trait-Carré will offer modern apartments ranging from studios to 5 ½ to meet residents' needs. They will find a variety of on-site activities promoting active living such as an indoor swimming pool, indoor shuffleboard, a cinema, a beautiful terrace overlooking the city as well as many services within the residence including a hair salon and a convenience store. Chartwell Trait-Carré will also offer 37 assisted living studios for studios for seniors requiring on-site personal care and daily assistance.

SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES

With the concrete foundations layed since the end of the summer, the building has really begun taking shape. Concrete work will continue during the winter and spring of 2020, before making way for the construction of the building envelope. The interior finish is due to start in the spring of 2020 and will be done alongside the landscaping throughout the summer and fall of the same year. The residence is scheduled to open in January 2021.

Citizens can follow the latest news concerning the construction site or ask questions directly on the website www.nouvelleresidencecharlesbourg.com. For more information regarding the Chartwell Trait-Carré Residence and unit rentals, interested parties can call 418 478-3965, email contact@chartwell.com or visit the residence's website chartwelltraitcarre.com.

ABOUT EMD-BATIMO

A leader in the construction and the real estate development industry in Quebec for 25 years, EMD-Batimo is a developer-builder-operator offering in a sophisticated vertical integration, an approach that allows the company to create high quality living environments for both customers and partners. Thanks to a solid team of more than 420 passionate and committed employees, EMD-Batimo has made projects totalling $ 1.2 billion as a developer and operator since 2006 and currently has $ 1.5 billion scheduled projects. The company also continues to build strategic partnerships to continue its growth plan and explore other markets. Its main purpose is to make a difference in people's lives.

ABOUT CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities from independent supported living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest owner and operator of seniors residences in Canada. In Quebec, Chartwell is home to over 10,000 residents and employs approximately 3,000 staff dedicated to Chartwell's vision of Making People's Lives Better. More information can be obtained at www.chartwell.com.

