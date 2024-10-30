CATSA launches Strategic Plan 2024-2029

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is pleased to launch its Strategic Plan 2024-2029, which will guide the organization's key activities over the next five years. The plan is the result of a collaborative effort, bringing together invaluable knowledge and expertise from the CATSA workforce and Board of Directors, industry and community partners and Transport Canada.

The Strategic Plan outlines Core Values of integrity, innovation, collaboration and inclusivity, that will shape CATSA's organizational culture and decision-making processes. At its core there are four pillars that will guide CATSA operations:

Invest in our people for tomorrow: ensuring that our workforce and screening officers across the country have the tools and resources to contribute to our collective success.

ensuring that our workforce and screening officers across the country have the tools and resources to contribute to our collective success. Drive innovation: embracing innovation through a problem-solving mindset, agility, new processes and technology.

embracing innovation through a problem-solving mindset, agility, new processes and technology. Promote an integrated aviation ecosystem: implementing process improvements and realizing opportunities for alignment across the aviation system through collaboration and information sharing.

implementing process improvements and realizing opportunities for alignment across the aviation system through collaboration and information sharing. Elevate the client experience: creating a reliable, consistent, respectful and barrier-free screening experience for all our clients at designated airports across the country.

As CATSA follows its Plan for future growth and success, it looks forward to continuing its work with industry and community partners in ensuring the travelling public benefit from the most secure aviation security screening service and the best client experience.

Quick facts

Established on April 1, 2002 , CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada.

, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada. CATSA is responsible for the delivery of four mandated activities:

Pre-board screening : The screening of passengers, their carry-on baggage and their belongings prior to their entry to the secure area of an air terminal building.

Hold baggage screening : The screening of passengers' checked baggage for prohibited items, such as explosives, prior to it being loaded onto an aircraft.

Non-passenger screening : The screening of non-passengers and their belongings, including vehicles, entering restricted areas of the aerodrome at the highest risk airports. Non-passengers include CATSA personnel, screening officers, flight and cabin crews, airline customer service personnel, baggage handlers, vendors and other airport employees.

Restricted area identity card (RAIC): The system uses iris and fingerprint biometric identifiers to allow non-passengers access to the restricted areas of airports. The final authority that determines access to the restricted areas of an airport is the airport authority.

