Charney Lawyers Announce Proposed Ranitidine Class Action

VANCOUVER, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - A proposed national class action has been filed in Vancouver in response to yet another national recall of medication contaminated by a toxin. For more information, please visit: http://www.ranitidineclassaction.com/.

"In 2018 it was the Valsartan recall, now it's Ranitidine – the integrity of Canada's drug supply is now very much in question. How is NDMA getting into our drug supply? Why isn't the Government of Canada launching an inquiry?" said class counsel Theodore P. Charney.

The action is brought against the pharmaceutical companies who manufacture Ranitidine products for sale in Canada. It is alleged the manufacturers were negligent because the drugs include a toxic chemical, NDMA.

According to Health Canada, NDMA is a potential human carcinogen, which means that it could cause cancer with long-term exposure. NDMA has been detected in the Ranitidine products manufactured, distributed and sold by the defendants.

The class action is also being advanced against national drug store chains who sold the contaminated Ranitidine products over-the-counter. It is alleged the goods are not fit for consumption.

The defendant manufacturers in the proposed class action are the five pharmaceutical companies whose products appear on Health Canada's recall list: Sandoz Canada Inc., Apotex Inc., Pro Doc Limitée, Sanis Health Inc. and Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC/Sivem Produits Pharmaceutiques ULC.

The defendant drug store chains are: London Drugs Limited, Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd., Rexall/Pharma Plus Pharmacies Ltd., McKesson Canada Corporation/La Corporation McKesson Canada, McKesson Pharmacy Systems Canada ULC, Pharmasave Drugs Ltd., Loblaws Inc. and Westfair Drugs B.C. Ltd.

