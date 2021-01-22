Charney Lawyers Announce Proposed Living Realty Inc. Class Action

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Charney Lawyers P.C. has commenced a proposed class action on behalf of all Canadians whose personal information was compromised in the Living Realty Inc. privacy breach. Living Realty Inc. is a real estate brokerage specializing in Greater Toronto Area properties with offices in Markham, Mississauga and Toronto. If you retained a Living Realty Inc. real estate agent to represent you on a real estate transaction your personal information may have been impacted by this Breach.

The claim alleges that Living Realty Inc. is sending a notice letter by email to some of its clients, informing them that their personal information had been accessed from Living Realty's data servers and systems in a cyber-attack.

The claim alleges that the hackers gained access to client personal information including (if applicable): agreements of purchase of sale, listing agreements, FINTRAC forms, mortgage approvals, copies of cheques and/or bank drafts, invoices, driver's license, passport, social insurance number, and property address.

The claim alleges that Living Realty Inc. is informing clients that on November 16,2020 it became aware that their data servers and systems were breached through a phishing scam.

Class action lawyer Ted Charney said the breach may turn out to be very serious. "In my opinion the client information accessed in this Breach is highly sensitive. In the wrong hands it can be used to commit identity fraud, title fraud, mortgage fraud or to cause damage to your credit reputation".

