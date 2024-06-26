Charity Golf Tournament Raises $200,000 for the Canadian Osteogenesis Imperfecta Society (COIS) Medical Research Fellowship

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Most people have never heard of Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), a rare genetic disorder sometimes called Brittle Bone Disease. Individuals born with OI face many potential medical issues, including bone deformity, short stature, pulmonary problems, and multiple bone fractures throughout their lifetime. So when Jacinta Whyte approached her 50th anniversary in the insurance industry, she chose to celebrate this personal milestone by raising funds for a cause close to her heart–– the Canadian Osteogenesis Imperfecta Society and its inaugural Dr. Francis Glorieux Fellowship for Medical Research.

"Dr. Glorieux's research has resulted in life-changing medical treatment for OI patients," said Whyte as she thanked the over 120 golfers, sponsors and guests who participated in the event. "His work is renowned in the global OI community and has been especially meaningful for us as our daughter Rachel was born with OI and was one of Dr. Glorieux's earliest success stories."

The Golden Jubilee Golf Tournament was held on June 4th at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville and raised $200,000, enough for a two-year Fellowship. It was hosted by COIS where Whyte is President and Chair, and sponsored by Benefact Group and the Ecclesiastical Insurance Group where she is Deputy Group Chief Executive.

While Dr. Glorieux was unable to attend the tournament due to a medical condition, he asked Whyte to convey his thanks and appreciation, and his hope that the Fellowship will enable a new generation of researchers to take his work forward so that more individuals with OI can lead healthier lives and achieve their dreams.

Kristin Hayes, COIS Ambassador and Board Member; RJ Chandrasekar, COIS Teen Ambassador; and Rachel Whyte were among the OI community at the event. Hayes expressed heartfelt thanks to Whyte for her tireless efforts saying "she is our leader and the driving force behind COIS. She takes on whatever needs to be done to make sure that we are providing support, education, and hope to families affected by OI in Canada and around the world."

Both Kristin and Rachel spoke about the profound difference that Dr. Glorieux has made in their lives. His treatment, said Kristin, administered when she was thirteen, made it possible for her to undergo spinal surgery which, in turn, has allowed her to do everything she does today, at age 40! Rachel spoke passionately about her own enormous gratitude to Dr. Glorieux for his treatment, his kindness and compassion. She went on to explain that while her condition presents as an 'invisible disability' she is nonetheless equally fragile.

Jacinta Whyte wrapped up the event with a brief presentation about OI, a 'layman's version' as she put it. "While OI has been around for centuries," she said, "and was even discovered in some Egyptian mummies, it is only in the last few decades that there have been treatment breakthroughs, all thanks to Dr. Glorieux and the Shriners Hospital team in Montreal. His work is the gold standard, and his commitment and dedication have changed the lives of the current generation. A recipient of the Order of Canada, Dr. Glorieux is a true hero. It was only fitting that we launch a Fellowship in his name!"

