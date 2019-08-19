Charities Invited to Make A Better Tomorrow with Rothmans, Benson & Hedges' New Grant Program

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) today announced a new grant funding program under its corporate social responsibility initiative A Better Tomorrow. The initiative aligns with sustainable development goals outlined by the United Nations.

Grant Funding

As a part of A Better Tomorrow, RBH encourages charities focused on education, the environment, or community development to apply for a grant worth up to $25,000. The window for applications closes on November 30, 2019 and details on how to apply can be found here.

Giving Back

RBH employees currently volunteer their time to help Habitat for Humanity Canada in housing projects across the country, Tree Canada in tree-planting events and Moisson Quebec, a food bank that helps with food security in Quebec City. Currently, company employees are preparing for World Cleanup Day on September 21, 2019, a global effort to clean up garbage found in public spaces.

Sustainability

RBH's commitment to sustainability includes many initiatives that align with the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Specifically, the company is committed to:

RBH is committed to constantly approving our business activities to achieve the highest standards of environmental sustainability. On May 30, 2019 RBH employees took part in Cigarette Butt Clean-Up Day in downtown Toronto to reinforce its commitment to partnering with governments and communities to create a smoke-free Canada . RBH is inviting groups to apply for grants to fund similar anti-littering events in communities across Canada .





RBH supports and will continue to support the Government of Canada's goal of reducing smoking rates to 5 per cent of the population by 2035. RBH will continue their efforts to develop and introduce smoke-free alternatives to the Canadian market that use new technologies to assist the Government of Canada in achieving this goal. The effort remains to Unsmoke Canada.





RBH is transforming its business in a way that promotes collaboration, inclusion and diversity. The company will continue to provide compensation and benefits that are at, or above, the Canadian market medians.





RBH provides opportunities for women to assume roles on the management and executive teams. Gender equality is not only an internal objective of RBH, but is also prioritized in community sustainability efforts through partnerships with local women's charities and food banks.

RBH is transforming its business and how it interacts with consumers and communities as we strive to be a leader in sustainable development. A Better Tomorrow is an opportunity to empower RBH employees to make a difference in their communities and drive positive change.

QUOTES: Peter Luongo, Managing Director, RBH

"We want to make a difference with A Better Tomorrow . We're eager to support charities that are focused on education, the environment, or community development. There's a lot of worthy causes and we'll work with organizations that share our commitment to sustainable development goals outlined by the United Nations."

"Our employees drive our efforts to give back to a variety of communities and causes where there is a need. It's meaningful and important as a part of our company's culture to give back to the greater community."

"At RBH, we want to Unsmoke Canada. For us that means to rid Canada of cigarette smoke. For change like this to happen, we need governments, consumers and society all to play a role."

"We strive to improve in areas where we can make the greatest impact and build a better tomorrow. In Canada this includes our commitment to a smoke-free future."

If you are a charity in need of funding, please consider reaching out to RBH about our A Better Tomorrow program at abettertomorrow@rbhinc.ca

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco companies and employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. RBH is a certified Top Employer 2019 in Canada for excellence in employee conditions. For more information visit www.rbhinc.ca and www.unsmoke.ca

