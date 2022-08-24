Charities Across Canada in Dire Need of Computers

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is calling out to all businesses and individuals to donate their unwanted computers and laptops to help them fill requests from charitable organizations and individuals in need.

The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 to address the growing problem of e-waste and the increasing 'digital divide'. For over seventeen years, ERA has offered simple solutions to help individuals and organizations prevent operational equipment from premature destruction. With a focus on recovery, refurbishment and reuse, ERA continuously supplies charitable groups with donated IT equipment while securely managing the retiring IT assets of organizations and individuals across Canada.

Currently, the ERA has a growing list of over 1000 pending organizations that are in urgent need of IT related devices. These items are needed to improve the lives of others and act as an anchor so that organizations can progress and make a real difference within the community.

"Over the years we have seen a notable increase in the need for technology through the staggering numbers portrayed on our waiting list each year." Said Bojan Paduh, Founder and President of the Electronic Recycling (Reusing) Association. "If we all give a little, these donations would be filled in no time. I am looking for your help in making these organizations' dreams a reality."

Many organizations find it extremely hard to save a portion of their already rigid budget to buy the technical equipment they may need to create more awareness online. In the eyes of other organizations, it is not a necessity and therefore isn't first on the priority list when deciding on where to spend the money they have been allocated. Therefore, ERA donating devices to organizations in need is a big weight off their shoulders and they can use their technology funding for other projects they are working on throughout the year.

"We are proud to provide charities, non-profits, schools and care facilities all across Canada with the computers they require for their programs. This gives them access to reliable technology while allowing them to apply their resources to what they're good at, developing programs to help Canadians struggling with poverty, health concerns or are otherwise experiencing misfortune," said Bojan Paduh, Founder and President of the Electronic Recycling (Reusing) Association.

Can you help us with our mission of collecting laptops for a few charities on our wait list?

• Boys and Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters • Salvation Army • More Than A Roof Housing Society • Goodwill Industries • March of Dimes Canada • YMCA • Edmonton Immigrant Services Association • The Canadian Helpers Society • Scouts Canada • Native Child and Family Service of Toronto • Alberta Children's Services • Immigration Service Calgary • Alberta Health Services • Centre for New Comers • The Southern Alberta Self-Help Association • The Mustard Seed • Saskatchewan Environmental Society • Vancouver Coastal Health Authority

Help ERA by booking a pickup of your unwanted devices through our online form HERE

Have only a few items and want us to get them next day? ERA offers shipping labels for free pickup from anywhere in Canada. Click HERE

