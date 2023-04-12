Chantal Kreviazuk Joins the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada As An Ambassador

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is pleased to welcome musician, activist, and icon Chantal Kreviazuk as our newest Ambassador.

Chantal is a platinum-selling, Juno award-winning artist from Winnipeg, with over a billion streams. She's written songs for Kendrick Lamar, Britney Spears, Joe Cocker, Josh Groban and more, and she has continually spoken up for others, wildlife, and the health of the planet. In 2014, she was made a Member of the Order of Canada.

Having first met Dr. Goodall more than two decades ago, Chantal has long been a champion of Dr. Goodall's values and vision.

"I have been impressed with the consistency and cutting edge strategies of JGI for nearly two decades," says Chantal. "Programs such as their Roots & Shoots youth program have not waned; rather they have grown and are thriving. They partner with communities in both Canada and Africa to protect chimpanzees and other endangered wildlife, support local people, and conserve the environments they share - all while connecting the dots for young people here at home. This kind of phenomenal vision and work deserves our deepest attention."

Upcoming Collaborations

Chantal will be appearing at the upcoming 10x10 fundraising event on May 18th, 2023 at the Toronto Reference Library. This event pairs ten top chefs with ten world-class photographers to create and serve ten extraordinary pairings of food and photography. The lineup includes Afrim Pristine (Cheese Boutique), Nick Bentley & Patrick Kriss (Alo), Carl Heinrich (Top Chef Canada Winner), Deanne Fitzmaurice (Pulitzer Prize- winning documentary photographer) and Ami Vitale (contract photographer with National Geographic). Tickets can be purchased at janegoodall.ca/10x10.

Chantal will also be turning 50 on the night of 10x10. She's inviting guests to join her in her dressing room for bubbly and nibbles to celebrate before 10x10 begins. Tickets to the Chantal Kreviazuk Birthday Package can be purchased at janegoodall.ca/10x10.

Chantal will also be joining staff and donors of the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada on an upcoming trip to Uganda to visit JGI's programs in person. Trips for 2023 are sold out, but anyone wishing to join the waitlist for future expeditions can visit janegoodall.ca/travel .

For more information on the Jane Goodall Institute or to participate in upcoming events - An Evening with Jane Goodall - Montreal (5/24), Halifax (5/27) , please visit janegoodall.ca .

About The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

Founded in 1977, the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) is a global community-centred conservation organization that advances the vision and work of Dr. Jane Goodall in over 30 countries. It aims to understand wildlife and their habitats, and to empower people to be compassionate citizens dedicated to conservation.

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada furthers this work here in Canada by supporting communities to address the convergence of three crises: biodiversity loss, climate change, and environmental inequity. We do this through community-centred conservation, an approach that puts local knowledge and expertise first; and One Health, a model that acknowledges the interconnectedness of all things.

In Africa, our programs are in "Chimpscape" regions where the health of chimpanzees is directly linked to the health of local people and environments. These include the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, and Senegal. In Canada we work primarily with youth and Indigenous communities, as key groups who are disproportionately affected by the three crises, but uniquley positioned to affect change.

