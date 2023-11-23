A collaborative artwork by the late artist Bernard Séguin Poirier and teenagers from the Centre jeunesse de Montréal illuminates the Maestria Condominiums development project

To see the video of the artwork installation, click here.

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Groupe Devimco, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Fiera Immobilier unveiled yesterday a masterpiece measuring 12 feet by 40 feet entitled Changer le monde, created in 2010 by 1,500 teenagers from the Centre jeunesse de Montréal and signed by the late artist Bernard Séguin Poirier. The work occupies a prominent place in the Maestria residential project, located in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles.

Changer le monde at the heart of the Maestria residential project (CNW Group/Groupe Devimco)

Guided by a vision of artistic expression and a sense of community, Maestria's partners had the privilege of integrating an exceptional work of art by artist Bernard Séguin Poirier, internationally renowned for his enamel-on-copper works, his creative flair, and his boundless generosity.

"By incorporating creative and collaborative features, the work strengthens community ties and contributes to the well-being of residents. It is the expression of a transformative experience that encourages young people's creativity and increases their confidence. Together, they have created a unique piece, a profound inspiration for the owners and tenants who live in the project and for the people who visit Maestria," says Serge Goulet, President of Groupe Devimco.

"We are proud to support real estate projects that reach beyond building structures. We firmly believe that real estate development can be a catalyst for social and economic progress, which is why we seek to work with partners who share this vision," adds Martin Raymond, President and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ.

"Art provides a means of promoting our cultural heritage and investing in the development of a strong social fabric. By collaborating with well-known local artists like Bernard Séguin Poirier, we create spaces that are a source of inspiration for everyone," states Pierre Pelletier, Head of Real Estate Development and Financing - Canada at Fiera Real Estate.

"The young people of the DYP have been given a very special opportunity to share their experiences and their dreams. Participating in such a large-scale work of art with a renowned artist has conveyed an essential message: young people are the artists of tomorrow, and we need to listen to what they have to say. And for that, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts," adds Fabienne Audette, Executive Director of the Fondation des jeunes de la DPJ.

Commenting on the joint project, Mr Séguin Poirier had said: "This social commitment is a great achievement in my career. I'm always happy to meet up with young people and guide them in the creation of such works. They feel valued, and I'm delighted to help them."

The heartfelt homage paid to the late artist, in the presence of family and friends, was marked by tributes and the projection of a video clip.

