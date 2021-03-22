MONTREAL, March 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Champlain Financial Corporation and GefCo, have acquired Naya Waters , now returning Naya Waters to a 100% Quebec owned and operated company

Naya Waters, a Quebec company for the past 35 years, offers natural spring water of exceptional quality. This acquisition makes the Mirabel, Quebec based business well positioned to accelerate its development and promotion of new products and packaging across the country. With more than 80 people employed at the Mirabel facility, Naya has forged partnerships with leading retailers across Canada, making the company well positioned to ensure continued growth and prosperity. With a brand image refreshed in 2018 along with many strong associations, Naya is now well positioned to continue its long-standing love story with Quebec consumers.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Champlain Financial Corporation:

Champlain, a Canadian private holding company based in Montreal, has been building a diversified private investment portfolio since 2005, with a series of investments throughout Canada and the United States. Champlain's core focus is to serve as a value-added partner in providing equity capital and growth management expertise to small and middle-market companies.

www.champlaincanada.com

About GefCo:

GefCo is a Canadian private holding company based in Laval, building an investment portfolio in diversified industries throughout Canada. GefCo is focused on being a value-added partner in providing operational excellence, branding and innovation to small and mid-market companies involved in manufacturing, production and distribution.

SOURCE Champlain Financial Corp.

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

www.champlaincanada.com

