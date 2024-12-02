A group of investors led by Champlain, including the participation of Fondaction, acquires Équipement St-Germain to strengthen its leadership in the commercial rental sector in Quebec

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Champlain Financial Corporation ("Champlain") is proud to announce the acquisition of Équipement St-Germain Inc. and Excavations V. St-Germain Inc. (together, "Équipement St-Germain"), a renowned Quebec company specializing in the rental of heavy machinery for the construction industry. This strategic transaction, carried out in partnership with Fondaction, aims to strengthen Champlain's position in the commercial equipment rental market.

Founded in 2005, Équipement St-Germain is the leader in heavy machinery rental without operators in Quebec. With a fleet of more than 600 pieces of equipment, serving multiple industries, Équipement St-Germain stands out for its customer service and its wide range of equipment that meets the varied needs of its clients.

The model of Équipement St-Germain is perfectly adapted to the Quebec economy and is essential for large infrastructure, road, and construction projects, while promoting sustainable and responsible growth by maximizing the use of heavy machinery through its rental model.

"It is with pride and confidence that Équipement St-Germain continues the adventure with Champlain. This partnership will ensure the development of the company in line with our values and expectations", commented the founders of Équipement St-Germain.

"We are proud of this partnership with Équipement St-Germain, the leader in heavy machinery rental, and we are convinced of the potential of the industry and our ability to grow from this solid base", said Pierre Simard, founder and managing partner of Champlain.

This acquisition is part of Champlain's mission to support Quebec companies by offering them strategic and operational resources to maximize their potential. With Équipement St-Germain as a new addition to its portfolio and the support of Fondaction, Champlain reaffirms its commitment to the growth of SMEs in Quebec. For Fondaction, equipment rental constitutes a sustainable approach that aligns with the functional economy. This circular strategy allows for the maximum use of specialized equipment, resulting in less production and thus reducing GHG emissions.

About Équipement St-Germain

With a modern and varied fleet of more than 600 pieces of equipment, Équipement St-Germain is Quebec's leader in heavy machinery rental. Équipement St-Germain is a key partner for construction contractors, excavation and landscaping companies, and various stakeholders in the agricultural, governmental, and municipal sectors.

About Champlain Financial Corporation

Champlain Financial Corporation is a Canadian private equity firm based in Montreal, managing a portfolio of private investments in Canada and the United States. Its priority is to add value to its partners, small and medium-sized businesses looking to grow domestically and internationally, by providing equity capital, financing, and operational management expertise.

About Fondaction

A pioneer for more than 25 years, Fondaction is the investment fund for those who are mobilizing for the positive transformation of the Quebec economy. To make our economy fairer, more inclusive, greener and more efficient. As a labour-sponsored fund, created at the initiative of the CSN, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of savers and hundreds of companies committed to moving Quebec forward. It manages more than $3.77 billion in net assets as of May 31, 2024 invested in hundreds of companies and in the financial markets, with a focus on investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental impacts in addition to financial returns. Fondaction participates in maintaining and creating jobs, reducing inequalities and fighting climate change. For more information, visit fondaction.com or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Champlain Financial Corp.

For more information : Marc André Lemieux, Champlain Financial Corporation, [email protected]