Champlain Financial Corporation's portfolio company Enjay Converters Ltd. announces the acquisition of Corner Edge Products Ltd.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Champlain Financial Corporation's ("Champlain") portfolio company Enjay Converters Ltd ("Enjay") announces the acquisition of Corner Edge Products Ltd. ("Corner Edge")

Founded in 1997 by Russell Jacobs and Martin Silver, Corner Edge is a Toronto, Ontario based manufacturer of innovative protective packaging solutions for shipping, handling and storage.

Co-Founded in 1983 by Mr. Jay Cassidy and based in Cobourg, Ontario, Enjay produces unique, quality food-contact grade packaging products for the retail, supermarket, and food processor markets. Enjay's products are sold across North America.

Along with Enjay, Corner Edge's products are sold across North America and by combining the strengths and expertise of both companies, the combined management team is confident to exploit synergies and growth opportunities.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

ABOUT CHAMPLAIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Champlain Financial Corporation, a Canadian private holding company based in Montreal, Quebec, operates a private diversified investment portfolio, currently with a series of investments throughout Canada and United States. Champlain's core focus is to serve as a value-added financial partner in providing equity capital and growth management expertise for small and middle-market companies that are eager to grow locally and abroad by providing them equity, funding and management expertise.

ABOUT ENJAY CONVERTERS

Co-Founded in 1983 by Jay Cassidy, Enjay has grown over the years into an industry leading player in its specific niche in the food-contact grade packaging sector. Enjay manufactures and distributes cake boards, cake/party boxes, cupcake stands and liners, disposable piping bags and other related products destined to the in-store bakeries of major grocery retail chains, independent bakeries, food processors and other distributors catering to the food sector. Approximately 70% of Enjay's products are manufactured in Canada with the rest sourced from Asia, the United States and Europe.

ABOUT CORNER EDGE

Operating since 1997, Corner-Edge services a wide variety of end-markets including, but not limited to, packaging companies, global CPG's, industrial manufacturers and produce growers. The Company creates value-add through the customization of edge board and slip sheets leading to reduced costs on product packaging, damage claims and waste disposal. Corner-Edge operates a 35,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Scarborough, Ontario with three state-of-the-art production lines. Sales are approximately 70% in Canada and 30% in the United States.

