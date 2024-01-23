CHAMPIONING FUN: M&M'S® UNLEASHES SUPER BOWL LVIII BUZZ WITH THE 'M&M'S ALMOST CHAMPIONS RING OF COMFORT' CAMPAIGN TEASER

The Iconic brand joins forces with three NFL Legends to introduce an innovative ring with diamonds fashioned from the irresistible comfort of M&M'S peanut butter candies.

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, M&M'S®, a proud member of the Mars family of brands, provides a sneak peek into its upcoming Super Bowl LVIII campaign with a teaser video highlighting the intersection of fun and belonging in a way that only M&M'S can. The teaser highlights M&M'S beloved characters offering solace to three NFL Legends – Dan Marino, Terrell Owens, and Bruce Smith – who just missed securing a Super Bowl ring in their respective Big Game appearances. The gesture involves presenting them with the groundbreaking M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort, featuring real diamonds made in a specialized lab from the universally comforting ingredient: peanut butter. M&M'S peanut butter candies, to be specific.

"As a legendary brand, M&M'S is present during key cultural moments and we're thrilled to be showing up once again at Super Bowl LVIII," says Ellen Thompson, General Manager, Mars Wrigley Canada. "Mars is inspiring moments of everyday happiness and a new era of connection with Canadian audiences, celebrating sportsmanship and fun with our beloved character and the nation's favourite flavour – peanut butter. It's a proud moment for Mars Canada to join the Super Bowl legacy and bring our unique twist of comfort and inclusivity to Canada's vibrant sports culture."

Highlighting the enduring partnership between M&M'S Canada and the NFL over the past three years, the "M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort" prominently features lab diamonds made from M&M'S peanut butter. The largest individual diamonds on the face of the first ever M&M'S peanut butter-turned diamond ring were created by exposing this common household staple to a high-pressure environment – including 3,000°C temperatures and 800,000 pounds per square inch of pressure – before grinding and grading the diamonds into their final form. The 14K gold ring is adorned with a diamond-encrusted replica of Mars' beloved M&M'S Orange character. When the ring is opened, a secret internal compartment reveals a mini replica of a football stadium designed to house a single Peanut Butter M&M'S.

"The M&M'S Super Bowl LVIII campaign highlights the essence of sportsmanship for me - celebrating all players for the endless, demanding effort they put into their craft while enjoying the fun of the game." said Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino. "Historically only one team walks away with a championship ring, but Mars's inclusive message to inspire moments of happiness and to bring fun to everyone on and off the field really resonated with me. Just like the game itself, stay tuned for the ad's full release as there are always some surprising twists."

The full 30-second ad spot will air during the first commercial break in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, which will be broadcast on CTV on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

To see the newly released teaser video featuring Dan Marino, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith and to learn more about the creation of the M&M'S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort and M&M'S lineup of peanut butter products and innovations, visit mms.com/super-bowl . Fans can also follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, EXCEL®, KIND®, M&M'S®, MARS®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

