CGC's second annual Stampede charity fundraiser raises donations to support the Trellis Society

CALGARY, AB, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Gypsum Corporation ("CGC Inc." or "CGC") hosted its annual "Cowboy Corral" charity event at the Calgary Stampede. The second annual fundraiser generated $24,000 for the Trellis Society via a silent auction. The donation was made via CGC's partnership with The Home Depot Foundation.

Trellis Society offers parent and caregiver support and early childhood, youth and family programs in Wheatland County and across Alberta.

The event brought together representatives from Alberta's major players in the building and construction industries, government officials, non-profits, and local community and business leaders.

On top of the charitable donation, the CGC Cowboy Corral highlights the company's commitment to invest in Alberta and Western Canada in other ways. In May, CGC broke ground to commence construction on its state-of-the-art wallboard manufacturing plant in Wheatland County, just east of Calgary. The plant is slated to create hundreds of new jobs and help spur housing and infrastructure development in Alberta and Western Canada.

CGC makes great efforts to support the communities where it has established operations to do business, hence why the Cowboy Corral is focused on supporting a deserving non-profit like the Trellis Society, an organization which helps Alberta's youth, caregivers, and families thrive. In 2023, CGC's inaugural Stampede fundraiser raised over $25,000 for Trellis.

"We're thrilled to have established a long-term manufacturing presence in Alberta," said Steve Youngblut, General Manager at CGC. "Cowboy Corral is one way we can express our appreciation for this community that has embraced us. We've been inspired by the great work happening at the Trellis Society."

Youngblut pointed out that the non-profit's mission is aligned with CGC's own values.

"This gift allows Trellis to reach more people and create more opportunities to grow our community," said Amelia Blondin, Program Manager at Trellis' Strathmore Family Resource Network. "We want to help create an environment where all Wheatland residents and families can flourish. We're grateful that CGC supports that vision."

Amber Link, Reeve of Wheatland County and attendee at the Cowboy Corral, shared the same sentiment. "Corporations like CGC can have a profound influence for good in our community. I'm grateful that they have chosen to invest in Wheatland County's communities and families through this donation," Link said.

ABOUT CGC Inc.

CGC Inc. is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of gypsum wallboard products, interior finishing materials and suspended acoustical ceilings in Canada. It has mining, manufacturing, and logistical operations all across Canada, including Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario, and is in the process of constructing its newest plant Alberta.



Visit the CGC Inc. website to learn more.

About Trellis Society

One organization. Countless ways to help.

Our vision is a community where everyone can flourish. Through strengthening economic stability, wellbeing, mental health and belonging, thousands of people each year are supported to exit poverty, navigate out of crisis and move from isolation into community.

Trellis works across all cultures, languages, and diversity spectrums to end homelessness, increase employment and high school graduation rates, and equip families to be safe and well.

Together, we're making a positive impact for generations to come by empowering people to grow beyond life's challenges and reach their dreams.

