CGC Begins Recruitment for 100 Manufacturing Jobs at New Alberta Plant

Hiring now underway for nearly 100 full-time jobs ahead of 2026 state-of-the-art plant opening.

New facility to help address Western Canada's housing and building materials shortage and become CGC's sixth manufacturing plant.

The investment is part of CGC's $325 million toward strengthening domestic manufacturing from coast-to-coast.

TORONTO and WHEATLAND COUNTY, AB, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - CGC Inc., Canada's largest manufacturer of gypsum-based building materials, announced today that it has officially launched recruitment for nearly 100 full-time manufacturing roles at its new Wheatland County plant in Alberta. The facility, currently under construction and set to open in 2026, represents a major advancement in CGC's domestic manufacturing strategy to increase production capacity and local job creation as the country works to meet rising housing demand.

The hiring launch marks the next phase in CGC's $325M investment to expand domestic production, strengthen supply chains, and support Canada's homebuilding and infrastructure goals. CGC Wheatland will expand domestic manufacturing in Western Canada and process raw materials, including gypsum, into finished building products for generations to come. Situated on 214 acres of land north-west of Carseland, the 220,000 square foot facility will be CGC's most modern and sustainable wallboard manufacturing site in the country.

"Recruiting for these roles is about more than hiring—CGC is investing in the future of Canadian manufacturing," said Steve Youngblut, President of CGC Inc. "Across the country there are significant challenges creating enough available supply to meet surging demand for building materials, and that is especially acute in Western Canada. This new plant is part of the solution, bringing local supply, manufacturing strength and much-needed capacity back into the market."

Once it is fully operational in 2026, the facility will be producing Sheetrock® wallboard panels and shipping them to distributors all across Western Canada by truck and rail. Sheetrock® brand drywall is the material of choice for Western Canadian home builders, construction companies and retailers.

"We're thrilled to see CGC's historic investment in Wheatland County progress into this new phase," said Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta. "Amidst the many challenges facing Canada's manufacturing sector, CGC Wheatland is a beacon of growth and opportunity, with 100 new full-time positions being created for Albertans. This proud partnership with CGC is just one example of how we're investing in a resilient Alberta economy."

Positions Now Hiring

CGC is recruiting for a range of skilled manufacturing and technical roles to be filled prior to opening its doors in 2026, including:

Production and supply chain operators

Production and supply chain coordinators

Quality technicians

Mechanics

Electricians

PLC technicians

Administrative professionals

Certified as a Great Place to Work®, CGC enables its employees to capture the best value in their careers through competitive wages, leading benefits and pension plan and opportunities for training and career growth. During the final stages of construction for CGC Wheatland over the next year, many new hires will have the opportunity to travel to the company's other plants across Canada to be trained and familiarized with the manufacturing process.

"CGC Wheatland is an innovative and state-of-the-art facility, but what will ultimately drive our success here is not the building, it's our people," said Duane Van Duuren, Plant Manager at CGC Wheatland. "The people we hire today will play a key role in creating the homes, workplaces and infrastructure of tomorrow in this region."

For several months, Van Duuren and his team have been working closely with local communities and the Siksika First Nation to build awareness of the plant, the company's values and benefits, and its over 100-year history in Canada.

CGC first announced its Wheatland County plant investment in July 2022, and broke ground for construction in May 2024. This project is being executed alongside partners from Wheatland County, the Alberta Government, Siksika First Nation and Invest Alberta.

Supporting Domestic Supply Chains from Coast to Coast

With five existing plants and multiple gypsum mines across Canada, CGC Wheatland will become the sixth manufacturing plant as part of CGC's coast-to-coast effort to strengthen Canada's building materials supply chain. This includes the revitalization of CCG's historic gypsum quarry in Little Narrows, Nova Scotia, to ensure a secure, Canadian source of raw material to support drywall and materials production in order to help meet the growing demand for housing and infrastructure.

Careers at CGC

Ready to take the next step in your career with a company that puts its people first? Join CGC Wheatland and build your career while helping to build Canada: Wheatland Careers | CGC

ABOUT CGC Inc.

CGC Inc. is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of gypsum wallboard products, interior finishing materials and suspended acoustical ceilings in Canada. It has mining, manufacturing, and logistical operations all across Canada, and is in the process of constructing its newest plant in Wheatland County, Alberta.



For updates on the status of CGC's Wheatland plant build, career opportunities and other details, please visit www.usg.com/wheatland.

SOURCE CGC Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Yulia Retunskaya, CGC, E: [email protected], M: 647-338-2671; Natasha Boeck, Crestview Strategy, E: [email protected], M: 647-401-3763