TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - CGC Inc. (CGC), a leading manufacturer of gypsum-based building materials in Canada, has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Imperial Building Products Ltd. (IBP), a Canadian manufacturer of high-quality steel framing components, drywall trims, accessories and proprietary structural solutions. This acquisition will mark a significant milestone in CGC's long-term strategy to invest in Canadian manufacturing, strengthen domestic supply chains and support the growing demand for housing and infrastructure across the country.

Created in 1990 as a division of Imperial Manufacturing Group (IMG), IBP is based in Richibucto, N.B., and operates five manufacturing facilities in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The company is recognized for its technical expertise and dependable service in residential and commercial construction across Canada.

"Expanding CGC's portfolio through the acquisition of IBP is a strategic investment in the future of Canadian manufacturing and construction," said Steve Youngblut, President of CGC Inc. "This acquisition is an important step forward in our goal to provide Canadian builders with the strongest, most reliable supply chain in the industry. By bringing together CGC's expertise in wall and ceiling products with IBP's leadership in steel framing, we are better positioned to serve customers from coast to coast and support the country's housing and infrastructure priorities."

This acquisition is a natural next step in CGC's long-term strategy to strengthen its core business and expand into new product categories. It accelerates CGC's national growth strategy, following major investments in Little Narrows, N.S., and Wheatland County, Alta., and supports the evolving needs of the Canadian construction market. By adding IBP's complementary portfolio and network of five plants across Canada, CGC is positioned to provide customers with an even broader suite of building solutions, better meet the evolving needs of the Canadian construction market and further support the government's housing and infrastructure goals.

"We are proud to become part of the CGC family and join forces with a company that shares our commitment to Canadian manufacturing, innovation and builders," said Cesare Minchillo, current President of IBP. "This acquisition brings together two Canadian companies with complementary strengths and shared values. By working together, we will be able to enhance our product offerings, expand our reach and continue supporting Canada's builders with the highest standards of service and reliability. We look forward to the new possibilities this creates for our team and our customers across the country."

Key benefits of the acquisition

Strengthened national supply chain:

The addition of five IBP facilities ensures greater supply reliability, flexibility and responsiveness for Canadian construction markets, helping CGC better serve customers from coast to coast.

CGC customers gain access to IBP's steel framing, drywall trims and proprietary structural solutions, complementing CGC's leading wall and ceiling products and advancing the company's vision of being a full-service building solutions provider.

The combined network and expertise will help address Canada's housing supply and affordability challenges by providing builders with timely access to essential materials and supporting important infrastructure projects nationwide.

Once the acquisition process is complete, IBP will operate as a distinct business unit within CGC. There are no immediate changes expected for employees or customers, and both companies remain focused on delivering industry-leading service and solutions.

The definitive agreement is for the acquisition of 100 per cent of shares of IBP. The agreement does not extend to Imperial Metal Services, Imperial Manufacturing Group or any other companies affiliated with IBP.

The transaction is expected to close during Q3 of 2025 and is subject to receipt of customary regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

ABOUT CGC Inc.

CGC Inc. is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of gypsum wallboard products, interior finishing materials and suspended acoustical ceilings in Canada. It has mining, manufacturing and logistical operations across Canada, including Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario and is in the process of constructing its newest plant in Alberta.

Visit the CGC Inc. website to learn more.

ABOUT Imperial Building Products

Imperial Building Products (IBP) is a market leader in Canadian steel stud manufacturing, serving the commercial, residential, institutional, and industrial building construction markets. It has locations in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British-Columbia, and is a registered member fabricator of the Canadian Sheet Steel Building Institute (CSSBI).

Visit the IBP website to learn more.

SOURCE CGC Inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Yulia Retunskaya, CGC, E: [email protected], M: 647-338-2671; Natasha Boeck, Crestview Strategy, E: [email protected], M: 647-401-3763