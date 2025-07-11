CGC hosts third annual Calgary Stampede event and raises over $31,000 for the Trellis Society

CALGARY, AB, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - CGC Inc. hosted its third annual Cowboy Corral Stampede event and charitable silent auction in support of the Trellis Society, bringing together representatives from Alberta's building and construction industry, government, non-profit organizations and local businesses.

The 2025 Cowboy Corral raised more than $31,000 for the Trellis Society in Strathmore, Wheatland County. The donation, made in partnership with The Home Depot Foundation, will support youth and family programming in Strathmore and throughout Alberta.

Pictured, from left to right: Joe Bielik, CGC; Victoria Myles, CGC; Steve Youngblut, CGC; Marilyn Bastedo, Home Depot Foundation; Amber Link, Wheatland County; Karen Cepuran, Trellis Society; Courtenay Hick, Trellis Society; Amelia Blondin, Trellis Society; Duane VanDuuren, CGC; Steve Forcier, CGC; Sid Tetz, CGC. (CNW Group/CGC Inc.)

"We're investing here for the long term – in jobs, in families and in the communities that make Canada's building industry possible," said Duane VanDuuren, Plant Manager at CGC Wheatland in Alberta. "With the plant set to open next year, we're continuing to build relationships with our neighbours and contribute in ways that matter. Today's event to support the Trellis Society is one way we show that commitment in action."

The Trellis Society provides parent and caregiver support, housing, and early childhood, youth and family programs. This is the third consecutive year CGC has supported the organization, with total contributions exceeding $81,000 over that period.

"The continuing support from CGC has been remarkable for our organization," said Courtenay Hick, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Trellis. "These donations since 2023 have enabled us to reach more individuals and families with the care and programming they need. We're grateful CGC shares our vision of helping residents thrive."

"We're thrilled that our longstanding partnership with CGC and its customers has led to these outstanding outcomes for the Wheatland community," said Amy Bilodeau, Senior Manager of Community Investment at The Home Depot Foundation. "The Trellis Society has touched the lives of countless homeless youth in Alberta, and The Home Depot Foundation is honoured help further that mission."

In 2022, CGC announced the construction of its newest and most sustainable manufacturing plant in Wheatland County and has been supporting the community ever since. In addition to its charitable programs, the construction of the plant has created roughly 200 local jobs, with an additional 100 full-time manufacturing jobs for Albertans at the new facility upon completion, which is scheduled for next year. The plant is part of CGC's broader national strategy to build resilient supply chains across Canada, ensuring local builders have timely access to high-quality wallboard and related products from coast to coast.

The event was attended by Steve Youngblut, President of CGC; Duane VanDuuren, CGC Wheatland Plant Manager; other members of the CGC leadership team; representatives from the Trellis Society and the Home Depot Foundation; and local elected officials.

ABOUT CGC INC.

CGC Inc. is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of gypsum wallboard products, interior finishing materials and suspended acoustical ceilings in Canada. It has mining, manufacturing, and logistical operations all across Canada, including Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario, and is in the process of constructing its newest plant Alberta.

