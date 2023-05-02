CGC announces $104 million investment to re-launch state-of-the-art gypsum quarry in Nova Scotia

REVITALIZED MINE IN LITTLE NARROWS, CAPE BRETON, TO CREATE 100+ LOCAL JOBS AND SUPPORT CGC MANUFACTURING FACILITIES ALONG NORTH AMERICAN EASTERN SEABOARD

LITTLE NARROWS, NS, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - CGC Inc., the Canadian division of USG Corporation, today announced plans to revitalize and relaunch a state-of-the-art gypsum quarry in Little Narrows, Nova Scotia. This CAD 104 million investment will reinforce CGC's supply of raw gypsum material—the largest in the world— to meet the growing demand of customers with easy, reliable access to world-leading wallboard products. Once fully operational, the Little Narrows quarry will produce up to 2 million tonnes of raw gypsum material per year that will be shipped via boat to CGC and USG manufacturing locations along North America's eastern seaboard, including Montreal, QC.

"This investment will cement our long-term commitment to the Canadian market and our dedication to providing the best experience for our customers across North America," said Chris Griffin, CEO of USG Corporation. "CGC has a proud history of operations at the Little Narrows gypsum quarry, which was active from 1954 to 2016. We are deeply connected to Little Narrows and Cape Breton and thrilled to return to drive economic growth and support the local community as a neighbour and partner."

CGC is committed to the productive and ongoing work of building relations with the Mi'kmaq in Nova Scotia as rights holders—in particular, the Mi'kmaq Communities on Unama'kik (Cape Breton Island). CGC knows that impacts to Aboriginal and Treaty rights must be identified and addressed. CGC also knows there must be opportunities for their partnership and for generating economic and social benefits for their communities through this re-launch.

"Nova Scotia has been supplying the North American market with gypsum for 250 years. Congratulations to the CGC on the re-opening of Little Narrows," said Allan MacMaster, Nova Scotia Finance and Treasury Board Minister. "This will have an important economic impact for local families and help us regain our place at the forefront of the gypsum mining market."

CGC is grateful to the Government of Nova Scotia, Invest Nova Scotia, and Victoria County for their continued collaboration in navigating available programs and support.

Revitalization of the existing quarry site in Little Narrows is expected to take up to three years to complete and will generate significant economic benefits and spinoffs through supply and service contracts with local vendors. Once fully operational, the quarry will support more than 100 long-term, high-value mining jobs, such as heavy equipment operators, lab technicians, engineers, and more.

The project will include a new dock and shiploader, new crusher and conveyor systems, and new mining equipment, such as drills, loaders, excavators, haul trucks.

ABOUT CGC Inc.

CGC Inc. is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of gypsum wallboard products, interior finishing materials and suspended acoustical ceilings in Canada. First known as Canadian Gypsum Company, CGC began in Nova Scotia in 1907. Today, CGC is recognized as a key player in Canada's dynamic building materials industry, supplying innovative wall and ceiling products to the new construction and repair and remodel markets of the residential, commercial and institutional sectors. The company also supplies materials for industrial uses. CGC operates three mines, five plants and several distribution and customer service centres across Canada.

ABOUT USG Corporation

USG Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of building products and innovative solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, USG serves construction markets worldwide through its Gypsum and Ceilings businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. USG wall, ceiling, flooring, sheathing, roofing, and interior finishing products enable customers to build outstanding spaces where people live, work and play. For additional information, visit www.usg.com.

