TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Last year's postal strike came at a brutal time, just ahead of the holiday season, and cost small companies over $1 billion in lost revenue and sales. More than three-quarters (79%) of small business owners rely on Canada Post services to do business.

If no deal is reached between Canada Post and its union and strike action takes place in the coming weeks, the impact on small business will be significant. We are at a critical time for the country with small businesses grappling with massive uncertainty created by trade tensions with the United States and China. Small business confidence in the economy is at a near historic low.

We cannot afford another threat to our economic stability, and we can't keep finding ourselves back in the same spot with an unreliable supply chain and an important service again not being available to small firms. Canada Post needs major reforms to its business model, and we need to find better ways to resolve major labour disputes. We look forward to seeing the recommendations of the Industrial Inquiry Commission's report.

We're urging both parties to work through their differences and avoid any disruption that would throw the operations of hundreds of thousands of Canadian small businesses in further jeopardy. If an agreement cannot be reached, government needs to use its legislative authority to maintain operations while it implements emergency reforms to address the long-term future of Canada Post.

- Dan Kelly, President, CFIB

