TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) warns that a work stoppage at Air Canada could have a devastating impact on small businesses and the Canadian economy.

Nearly 120,000 travellers depend on Air Canada to reach their destination every day. Canada's hospitality and tourism sectors would lose out on the end of the critical summer season if Air Canada starts winding down flights on Sunday. A work stoppage would also cause delays in transporting critical cargo across the country. A single day of interrupted service could cause weeks of disruptions and inflict major damage to small firms who depend on Air Canada service to connect their goods, customers and employees.

This latest labour dispute comes on the heels of the simultaneous strikes at our two major railways. The federal government cannot allow labour disputes to repeatedly paralyze major transportation systems.

CFIB urges all parties to ensure service remains in place as a new collective agreement is negotiated. If Air Canada and the Air Line Pilots Association can't reach an agreement, the federal government must be prepared to step in and impose binding arbitration or back-to-work legislation. It's the government's responsibility to make sure small businesses and our economy don't suffer another costly disruption to Canada's transportation network.

-Dan Kelly, President, Canadian Federation of Independent Business

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small- and medium-sized businesses with 97,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

